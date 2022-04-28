Freeport-McMoRan: The Recent Weakness Is An Opportunity
Summary
- Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $1,527 million or $1.04 per share, beating analysts' expectations.
- Consolidated production totaled 1.009 billion pounds of copper, 415 thousand ounces of gold, and 21 million pounds of molybdenum in the first quarter of 2022.
- I recommend adding at or below $40.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its first quarter of 2022 results on April 21, 2022.
1 - First quarter 2022 results snapshot
Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $1,527 million or $1.04 per share, beating analysts' expectations. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07 per share. The net income was more than double from the year-ago quarter.
Revenues climbed 36.1% year over year to $6,603 million. Freeport-McMoRan benefited from higher realized prices and lower costs in 1Q22.
Consolidated production totaled 1.009 billion pounds of copper, 415 thousand ounces of gold, and 21 million pounds of molybdenum in the first quarter of 2022. Unit cash cost per CU Lbs was $1.33 in 1Q22.
Consolidated sales from mines increased 24.1% year over year to 1,024 million pounds of copper. The company sold 409K ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of molybdenum in the first quarter.
CEO since 2003, Richard Adkerson, said in the conference call:
The case for copper as a commodity is strong. I've been saying this for 20 years, but it's never been better.
Demand is growing globally. Globally, growth is no longer dependent solely on China. With COVID recovery, infrastructure spending, the spread of electricity everywhere, it's generating significant growth in Europe. Business is strong in the U.S. and in Asia, outside China.
2 - Stock performance
Freeport-McMoRan has significantly outperformed most of its peers. However, the copper industry sold off dramatically in the past week, and FCX is now up 10% in a one-year.
3 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis is straightforward here. If you believe that copper is essential for world recovery, it is crucial to invest in FCX long-term.
Freeport-McMoRan offers the best business model from a long-term investment perspective. The company is one of the most prolific producers of copper and produces a significant amount of gold.
Our family portfolio owns long-term FCX and Southern Copper (SCCO) in this industry.
China's COVID-19 outbreak already has slowed economic activity. The recent weakness in copper futures to around $4.5 per pound is coronavirus-induced lockdowns in China, a top consumer. The market responded after voicing concerns about a drop in demand.
However, on the supply side, troubles are brewing in Peru and Chile, which are among the leading copper producers in the world, well above the US, China, and Russia. In Peru, copper production has been weakening.
In Peru, Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone copper mine production has been suspended for 52 days, and Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) Los Broncos copper project did not get the extension expected.
The strategy that I recommend is to trade 40% LIFO of your total position. It will let you keep a core long-term position for higher ground and enjoy a secure dividend which hopefully will be higher in 2022. By trading LIFO, you always sell the most recent purchases whereas your core long-term is not affected.
Freeport-McMoRan - 1Q22 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers
|Freeport-McMoRan
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|4,850
|5,748
|6,083
|6,164
|6,603
|Net income in $ Million
|718
|1,083
|1,399
|1,106
|1,527
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,962
|2,559
|3,026
|2,712
|3,329
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.48
|0.73
|0.94
|0.74
|1.04
|Cash from Operations
|1,075
|2,395
|1,965
|2,280
|1,691
|Capital Expenditure In $ Million
|370
|433
|541
|771
|723
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|705
|1,962
|1,424
|1,509
|968
|Total Cash $ Million
|4,580
|6,313
|7,672
|8,068
|8,338
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|9,809
|9,695
|9,665
|9,450
|9,621
|Quarterly Dividend $/share
|
0.075
|
0.075
|
0.075
|
0.15
|
0.15
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1,477
|1,483
|1,484
|1,482
|1,469
Source: Company news
Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production
1 - Revenues were $6.603 billion for the first quarter of 2022
The net income was $1,527 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $718 million, or $0.48 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted earnings per share were $1.07 per share. It was another solid record quarter.
One crucial element is that the copper price has climbed significantly to a new multi-year record in 1Q22 with an average of 4.66 per pound, up roughly 18.3% year over year.
2 - Free cash flow was $1,509 million in the first quarter of 2022
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $5,863 million, with $968 million in 1Q22. The company generates some impressive free cash flow, resulting in higher dividends and share buybacks.
The total cash cost for the dividend is now $882 million a year based on a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share (including variable dividend)— representing a dividend yield of 0.75%, which I consider inadequate considering the free cash flow level.
3 - Net debt is down to $1.283 billion in 1Q22
The company's cash position is increasing significantly, as shown in my chart above, and it is vital to start repaying the debt. I consider it a priority for FCX even before any shares buyback that I believe is a pure waste of precious cash.
4 - Metal Production analysis - Copper/Cu, Gold/Au, and Molybdenum/Mo
4.1 Gold and Copper production
The gold production increased to 405K oz (net 329K ounces), and 22 M lbs of Molybdenum were produced (net 19 M lbs). Gold and copper are increasing nicely with the successful ramp-up of the Grasberg underground mine.
Sales were 1,020 M Cu lbs., 395K oz. of gold, and 19 M lbs. of Mo.
Below are the Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan over the past five quarters:
|Price
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Copper price realized - Cu per pound
|3.94
|4.34
|4.20
|4.42
|4.66
|Gold price Realized - Au per ounce
|1,713
|1,794
|1,757
|1,808
|1,920
|Molybdenum price realized - Mo
|11.62
|13.11
|18.61
|19.42
|19.30
Source: Fun Trading
4.2 Production of Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum per mine in 1Q22
4.3 Reserves situation as of 12/31/2021
Production for 2022 is expected to be 4.25 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 Moz of Gold, and 80 Mlbs of Molybdenum at unit cash costs of $1.35 per pound.
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
FCX forms a descending channel pattern with a resistance of $50.4 and support at $39.7.
The trading strategy that I recommend is to trade LIFO about 40% of your FCX position. I suggest selling partially in the range of $47.2 and $51 and waiting for a retracement below $40-$39.50.
The copper price is weakening a little now but still well above $4 per pound, which could drop below $40 for FCX, which I am comfortable adding to my position.
However, the copper price, a crucial component for FCX, may turn bearish if the world economy starts to falter due to geopolitical troubles (Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and the resurgence of the COVID-19 infection in China.
In this case, FCX could quickly drop below $36.25. Conversely, the same reasoning could boost the copper price above $5-$6 per pound, pushing FCX above $51 again.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Watch the price of gold and copper like a hawk.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term FCX often as well.