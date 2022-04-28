PierreOlivierClementMantion/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following on from our analysis into the European regulated utility sector, this morning, the Spanish energy company Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY) reported its Q1 results. It's not the first time that we are covering the stock, and almost 2 years later, we are updating our internal estimates.

We continue to see Iberdrola as a good pick for the following reasons:

Very diversified EBITDA in terms of geography; Our internal team believes that the recent EU intervention with particular emphasis on the REPowerEU act will provide further upside; Continued investment in CAPEX growth with a high-quality portfolio in the renewable energy space; During the call this morning, the CEO confirmed that Iberdrola is not exposed to Russian gas imports. He also stated that production/generation from gas in Europe is limited; We previously criticised the Spanish Government, but this time we favour their proposal of a cap on gas prices; As we can see in the snap below, 50% of the company's operating margin "is protected from inflation"; Last but not least, relating to the balance sheet and this context of higher interest rates, 80% of Iberdrola's debt is at a fixed rate, therefore expected rate increases will have no material impact on the financial results.

Iberdrola margin of safety (Iberdrola Q1 Results)

Q1 Results

Results were in line with market expectations. Iberdrola posted a slight increase in net profit in the first quarter, despite a sharp decline in results in Spain, where rising energy procurement costs eroded the company's margins.

The Spanish group's net income was at €1.06 billion between January and March, an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021. A figure that is slightly higher than the FactSet analyst expectation. This is explained in particular by the good results in the United States and in Brazil, where the ongoing projects finally went live. On the other hand, in Spain, the group saw its profit drop by 29% in one year to $337 million. This was due to the surge in costs of energy supply which has not been "passed on to customers" who benefit from fixed-price contracts.

Iberdrola Highlights of the period (Iberdrola Q1 Results)

2022 Outlook

Iberdrola has also confirmed its guidance for 2022 with net profit in the range of €4bn and €4.2bn. The company also is expecting 'exceptional' low hydro production with nuclear and wind energy production expected to ramp up in the remaining quarters. The Spanish energy giant also declared that the DPS will grow in line with net profit with a floor of €0.44/share. This morning during the analyst call, management also stated that EBITDA expectation is slightly higher than the €12.2bn EBITDA consensus for the full year.

Iberdrola Guidance

Source: Iberdrola Q1 Results

Valuation & Conclusion

Concerning the valuation, we note that in the last month, the company has outperformed the sector by 4%. Based on internal forecasts, Iberdrola is currently trading at 14x 2023E P/E and 10x 2023E EV/EBITDA. We still see Iberdrola as a long-term pick and we rate the company with a buy rating, giving it a TP of €12 per share. At the same time, we believe that Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), with a juicy dividend payment and a discounted valuation compared to peers at both 2023 P/E ratio and 2023 EV/EBITDA, is better positioned for dividend income investors and offers a much higher upside.

