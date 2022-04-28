Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Herbalife is a large and volatile position, and in this quarter the loss on Herbalife is about the same size as our aggregate loss. It is worth explaining why there is volatility. Herbalife - as explained in previous letters - sells diet shakes through multi-level marketing plans. The idea is simple enough. If a regular overweight person were to replace 5-8 meals a week with high protein low calorie alternatives (such as a diet shake) and were to walk an extra 15km a week they would lose a lot of weight.

The problem is sticking with the diet. It is hard. Most people fail.

Your friendly Herbalife distributor, however, wants to sell you diet shakes. They will cajole you, nag you, go hiking with you, do all sorts of things to keep you on the diet - and that sometimes works. Indeed, it quite often works.

We have visited many successful Herbalife distributors, and even with them most people who sign up for the diet fail. But those who succeed stay as customers for many years. Now imagine someone who successfully signs up 10 participants to the diet. Realistically 70-80 percent of them will have dropped out in a year. (It is a diet) but the remainder will stick around for many years.

A small-scale distributor might realistically have 10 good sign ups a month. Most of those will drop out but if 20-30% stay around they might have a reasonable book of business in a few years. The business grows even though most customers leave. We have visited a few such distributors.

Now imagine in Covid it becomes very easy to sign people up. (It was - they were stuck at home and the Herbalife clubs were organized over zoom). And imagine for six months the number of people being signed up goes to 20 per month. (These are realistic numbers).

Then it reverts back to the old ten per month.

Then what will happen is you will get a massive jump in sales with the new sign-ups. And then a decline of sales as the pop-and-drop months age through the system.

That is what we believe is happening now. The company has declining sales but, we believe, no negative change in the underlying economics of the business. We will know with some certainty if the decline in sales reverses in the third quarter of 2022.

But the net effect is that the stock is very weak. (The conventional thinking goes: who wants to buy shares in companies with declining sales?)

The stock now trades at 7-8 times earnings, and the company is buying back as many shares as it reasonably can from existing cash flows. We think the sales will start increasing again from the third quarter as the covid-pop-and-drop cohort works through the system. And thus, this will be a very fine stock indeed.

However, we can be wrong: the decline in sales might be indicative of something much worse going on in the business. We have said we should know for sure when the company reports its third quarter results sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022. We will report back to you in the end of year letter as to whether we are right.

