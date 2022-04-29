D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Despite headwind after headwind slamming into the global economy - ranging from the COVID-19 outbreak to major supply chain logjams and now soaring inflation and rising interest rates - and escalating geopolitical tensions and risks in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stock market valuations remain in a bubble territory.

Major index fund ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all remain near all-time highs, leaving the Buffett Indicator (Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Warren Buffett's favorite metric of where market valuations stand) in the stratosphere.

This apparent market disconnect has gotten the attention of Michael Burry of Big Short fame. In fact, last June he said the stock market was the

Greatest Speculative Bubble of All Time in All Things. By two orders of magnitude

and then followed it up two days later warning of the

mother of all crashes.

Yesterday, he once again warned investors that a major market crash is on the way with his final tweet, stating that while no one was listening to his warnings:

At least I tried.

He has since deleted his Twitter account (TWTR) in an apparent act of resignation. Last year, he made a successful bet against ARK Invest's Innovation ETF (ARKK) but believes there is more to come. In particular, Mr. Burry believes that wildly popular meme stocks such as GameStop (GME), Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and Robinhood (HOOD) are poised to get wiped out in a crash. He has also highlighted Tesla (TSLA) as extremely overvalued and also believes that the U.S. housing market is poised for a sharp plunge.

While we are not in the business of market timing at High Yield Investor - as we believe that time in the market is far more important than the impossible task of timing the market perfectly every time - we also do not ignorantly only purchase stocks that benefit from bull markets and then completely crater during a bear market. In fact, opportunistic capital recycling is an integral part of our investment strategy and has driven strong outperformance for our portfolio thus far.

As a result, we strive to strategically diversify into different sectors wherever yield, value, and quality intersect, including some where there is little correlation with the general stock market. In this article, we will outline three opportunities that we believe offer uncorrelated exposure to the major stock market indexes along with attractive yields.

#1. Virtu Financial (VIRT)

VIRT is a high frequency trader and financial services technology company that profits from increased volatility in the markets it services. This makes it a particularly effective hedge against market crashes like the ones seen in 2008 and 2020, and in both cases, it saw its profitability soar. While it was privately held in 2008, we confirmed in an exclusive interview with the company that it enjoyed incredible profitability during that market crash. Furthermore, in 2020, its profits soared as did its share price even as the rest of the market was crashing and companies were seeing massive hits to profitability due to COVID-19 restrictions and dramatic changes in consumer behavior.

Moving forward, VIRT remains well-positioned to profit from another market crash and in fact has been massively outperforming the broader stock market over the past 6 months with geopolitical, inflation, and interest rate concerns driving volatility to higher levels.

In the meantime, VIRT rewards investors well for their patience with a very safe 2.83% dividend yield and an aggressive share buyback program. In fact, in just a little over a year since initiating the current buyback program, VIRT has reduced its float by an impressive 6.4%. We believe this generous shareholder capital return program makes VIRT one of the most attractive risk-adjusted portfolio "insurance policies" available today.

#2. Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Gold (GLD)(IAU) and silver (SLV)(SIVR) are some of the most historically proven portfolio hedges against inflation and geopolitical risk. As a result, the yellow metal has also been on a pretty good run lately. With interest rates still hundreds of basis points below the inflation rate and unlikely to catch up anytime soon and geopolitical risks likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future, the macro environment remains very bullish for precious metals.

With gold miners, investors can gain leveraged exposure to precious metals. Even better, with a blue chip miner like GOLD that has some of the best assets in the world, is among the best operators in the industry, and has a spotless balance sheet, investors avoid much of the operational and cyclical risks traditionally associated with miners while still enjoying substantial leveraged upside as well as a nice dividend yield. GOLD also recently announced a very large share buyback program as its valuation multiple remains quite cheap compared to peers like Newmont Corporation (NEM).

#3. Energy Transfer (ET)

ET is another stock that is weathering market turbulence exceptionally well. The reasons for this include:

1. An impressive change of course by management. After years of recklessly investing in growth projects and businesses that failed to pan out as expected and led to the balance sheet becoming overleveraged, the investment-grade credit rating put at risk, and eventually a 50% cut to the distribution, things have changed. Under two new co-CEOs, ET has paid down debt aggressively, secured its investment-grade credit rating, and has begun to aggressively increase its distribution. In fact, management recently stated that restoring the distribution to its pre-cut level is its "top priority."

2. Energy prices have been on a tremendous run in recent weeks thanks to the "perfect storm" of soaring inflation, a re-opening global economy as COVID-19 concerns continue to diminish, and war and sanctions involving Russia, one of the world's major energy exporters.

3. ET has traded at - and still trades at - a deep discount to investment grade peers in the industry. This not only gives it a much greater margin of safety for weathering market headwinds, but it also gives it much greater upside.

With a fat yield that continues to get fatter with every management distribution hike and a dirt-cheap valuation, ET appears to have a pretty strong unit price floor. With management paying down debt aggressively and the vast majority of its cash flows secured by fixed-fee commodity price resistant contracts that also have inflation escalators included, the risk is reduced further.

While ET will likely face some volatility in the event of a market crash, it is a somewhat uncorrelated investment relative to the broader market and the sizable and secure distribution can make holding it through a crash relatively painless.

Investor Takeaway

The stock market continues to move through increasingly choppy waters, while valuations remain historically elevated. Whether the current pullback we are experiencing is merely a blip on the radar or the beginning of a much more significant epic market crash as Mr. Berry predicts, we are relatively unconcerned.

By focusing on quality dividend-paying stocks and including a significant allocation to relatively uncorrelated stocks like the three discussed in this article among others alongside an opportunistic capital recycling program, we believe we are well-positioned to generate long-term outperformance.