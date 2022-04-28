William Barton/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As you know, here at Evidence Lab Towers, we have a pretty good grip on banks & diversified financials. We recently updated our readers on Credit Suisse and UBS, and today we focus on Europe's largest bank HSBC (NYSE:HSBC). Results from the Swiss giant have provided a picture that contrasts with the decline in profits recorded by the US banks. We cannot say the same for HSBC.

Currently, the company has announced that it will shelve its share buyback plans after taking an unexpected blow to its capital thanks to a cocktail of rising inflation, geopolitical tensions and economic weakness.

Buyback suspended (HSBC Q1 Results)

HSBC's CET1 ratio, a key measure of a bank's financial strength, has dropped 1.7 percentage points to 14.1% since the end of 2021, partly driven by losses on a hedging strategy against central bank rate hikes which failed to anticipate raises ahead of schedule. Capital is still at safe level, but it still attracts somewhat unwanted attention from the investor community.

HSBC CET1 ratio development (HSBC Q1 Results)

Following the sale of its retail operations in France, the bank's capital will be further weakened to a loss of approximately €2.7 billion that will be recorded in the second half of the year. This comes at a time when soaring energy prices and supply chain disruptions, partly due to the conflict in Ukraine, threaten to derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Going to the details: Q1 Results

In the first three months of 2022, the bank recorded a decline in revenue of 3%. This was due to COVID-19 restrictions in the bank's largest market, Hong Kong. HSBC posted a pre-tax profit of $4.17 billion, a result that was 27.85% lower than last year's $5.78 billion. We have to note that the company beat the average consensus estimates. Net profit stood at $2.803 billion compared to $3.880 billion the previous year, posting again a -27.8% loss. Again, costs beat 5% of the Wall Street analyst consensus; this was due to lower performance compensation. Provisions were expected to be at $600m; however, they came in $239m lower following COVID-19 related credit losses.

However, Europe's largest bank still expects single-digit average percentage growth this year in terms of revenue and loans. The increase in lending across business lines and geographies, and good growth in retail banking, insurance, and commercial finance all bode well for the next few quarters, commented the CEO.

Russia Exposure

We have pretty much covered Russian banking exposure and we know that HSBC has an irrelevant footprint in Putin's territory. CEO Noel Quinn said that: "the vast majority of our business in Russia serves multinational corporate clients headquartered in other countries, and as a global bank, HSBC has a responsibility to help them manage these challenging circumstances."

Russian's bank exposure (Source: FT)

According to Quinn, operations in Russia could become "unsustainable" in the event of new restrictions.

HSBC Russia exposure (HSBC Q1 Results)

Conclusion and Valuation

The London-based bank is investing billions in Asia to drive growth, with a focus on wealth management. Major global executives have also been relocated there. In February, HSBC, which produces about two-thirds of its pre-tax profit in Asia, pushed its key profitability target one year forward and more than doubled its annual profit as bad loan forecasts from the pandemic failed to materialise. Despite that, CFO Ewen Stevenson told reporters that the bank remained optimistic about growth in the area and that it has no plans to change strategy. HSBC is currently trading at a price to book value on 2022 estimates of 0.8x and based on the current market price, return on tangible book value is at 9.1% and 10.3% respectively for 2022 and 2023. Within our banking valuation framework, there is no material downside or upside. Having said that, we value Europe's largest bank at £505 per share, in line with the current stock price. SocGen and UBS remain our top picks.

