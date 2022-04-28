G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 26th, 2022.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) has been under significant pressure, along with the rest of the market and, more specifically, as a fixed-income investment. This had also combined with the fund's discount widening out significantly when it was trading at a premium briefly several months ago.

Due to this widening discount, the fund is much more attractively priced. However, I wouldn't be so quick to jump in just yet. One of the biggest draws of EVV is the fund's 10%+ distribution yield. Unfortunately, this isn't sustainable as coverage has been lacking quite significantly.

I think a bit wider of a discount would be needed at this time before making it even more compelling. On the other hand, if one is so compelled to add at this time, just realize that a distribution cut could happen at any time. The longer they pay the current rate, the bigger the potential cut as assets erode as well.

In our previous article, we touched on why EVV might have been compelled to boost their distributions so significantly in the first place. They had some pressure from activist investor Saba and SIT Investment Associates.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.62

Discount: 6.43%

Distribution Yield: 10.71%

Expense Ratio: 1.25%

Leverage: 34.31%

Managed Assets: $2.116 billion

Structure: Perpetual

EVV's investment objective "is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income."

To achieve this, they take a multi-sector bond fund approach. They are invested in a diverse asset mix of credit instruments, though the largest contributors are senior loans and non-investment grade bonds.

Junk bonds and senior loans are less interest-rate-sensitive than other credit instruments. Senior loans often have floating rates tied to LIBOR, though LIBOR is going away. Junk bonds typically have higher yields and shorter maturities, which leads to a lower duration. Leverage-adjusted duration for EVV comes to 3.5 years at the end of 2021 when they last reported the metric.

The fund is quite large for a closed-end fund; this often leads to a higher average daily volume. EVV averages just over 334.5k shares daily.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.25%. When including leverage, it comes to 1.78%. They have borrowings and PS issued. APS stands for Auction Preferred Shares. These are a bit unusual and aren't popular since 2008. Here is some background on these from the last Semi-Annual Report:

The Fund issued Auction Preferred Shares (APS) on July 25, 2003 in a public offering. Dividends on the APS, which accrue daily, are cumulative at rates which are reset every seven days by an auction, unless a special dividend period has been set. Series of APS are identical in all respects except for the reset dates of the dividend rates. If the APS auctions do not successfully clear, the dividend payment rate over the next period for the APS holders is set at a specified maximum applicable rate until such time as the APS auctions are successful. Auctions have not cleared since February 13, 2008 and the rate since that date has been the maximum applicable rate (see Note 3). The maximum applicable rate on the APS is 150% of the “AA” Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate at the date of the auction. The stated spread over the reference benchmark rate is determined based on the credit rating of the APS

That maximum rate they have been paying amounted to 0.13% at the end of September 30th, 2021. So, for now, it has been a source of cheap leverage. Their borrowings have also been quite cheap since it is based on LIBOR plus a spread. At the end of September 30th, 2021, the borrowing interest rate was 0.97%.

Unfortunately for EVV, that means their leverage costs here will also head higher as rates head higher. That can be a fairly substantial impact, considering the fund has a high amount of outstanding leverage. This is another reason why the fund has been under a lot of pressure since we entered 2022.

Performance - Attractively Priced, But Not Necessarily A Buy Yet

I like most Eaton Vance funds; there aren't too many times when I think a strong case can't be made to buy one. However, I think that it could still be a bit too soon to buy EVV, despite the attractive price. Below is a look at the YTD returns for the share price and NAV, looking at total returns for both.

YCharts

As we can see, the share price has fallen significantly further than the actual NAV. This is because the fund was trading at a premium at the beginning of the year, and this has since fallen back to a discount. Which is primarily where this fund has traded historically.

Even now, the fund is still trading above where the fund has averaged over the last decade in terms of its discount.

YCharts

The portfolio's senior loans and non-investment grade bonds are less interest-rate-sensitive. Still, we also have a fairly aggressive weighting to U.S. Government and Agency MBS in the fund. These are more sensitive to interest rate changes. So, at least for now, I suspect that EVV could be under more pressure through the rest of 2022.

Distribution - Double-Digit Yield, But Lack Of Coverage

As we pointed out in our previous article, EVV has struggled to cover its distribution. It has continued to pay out the same monthly amount of $0.10 every month anyway. In the long run, that just makes it more and more difficult to sustain as assets erode away.

EVV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

As suspected, this hasn't magically got better since the last time we looked at the fund. With the February 28th, 2022 UNII report, we see that EVV is still coming in shy, with coverage of around 54.2%. It is the worst coverage out of all the fixed-income Eaton Vance funds.

EVV Distribution Coverage (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

From month to month, coverage can be quite volatile. So it isn't adequate to only take a look at a monthly snapshot. Unfortunately, even when looking at the last six months reported in their Semi-Annual Report - it doesn't look any prettier. We see net investment income coverage come in at a similar 55%.

EVV Semi-Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

We also see that if we annualize the six-month figure, the NII itself has slipped about 12.7% from the fiscal year 2021.

EVV's Portfolio

The actual mix of the portfolio I find quite appealing. I think multi-sector bond funds are appealing due to their flexibility to adapt to certain situations or provide broad diversification. What isn't appealing is all the other items we covered in the rest of this article - lack of coverage, lack of coverage that is eroding assets, headwinds for investment-grade bonds, and trading above the longer-term average discount.

The asset mix below is from their Q4 2021 Fact Sheet. That's one area that I wish Eaton Vance would be a bit more transparent with, keeping their portfolio information better updated. As you'll see, we can get a look at their holdings more recently, but they don't breakout asset mix or other metrics more than quarterly.

EVV Asset Mix (Eaton Vance)

Overall, EVV is fairly aggressive with turning over its portfolio as well. They were even more aggressive in the previous six months, with a turnover reported of 52%. In the last five years, they averaged a total of 45.6% for a full twelve months.

The top ten holdings they provide are better updated. They provide for the month ended February 28th, 2022. They even allow an investor to look at the full list of holdings at that time from their website.

EVV Top Ten (Eaton Vance)

In this top ten, we can blatantly see why there is no chance they can cover their distribution. They haven't a single position that pays enough to cover their distribution. The only coupon rate they list is from Information Resources, paying 4.46%.

The highest-paying investment in this top ten is BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT). At last look, that is paying a distribution rate of 8.98%. Unfortunately, as a CEF, HYT has been experiencing the usual discount widening as volatility is picking up too.

YCharts

Conclusion

EVV is one of the best and most respected CEF sponsors. However, the way they manage this fund is out of character due to activist pressure at one time. At this point, however long they choose to continue paying out this same distribution, it becomes more and more unsustainable. Despite the attractive valuation, I believe it could have further to fall before making it an even more compelling candidate.