Bernzott Capital US Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

Weekend Images Inc./E+ via Getty Images

Market Overview

Equity markets fell globally, and bonds posted their worst quarterly return in over 40 years. The FOMC raised short-term rates and is expected to continue a more restrictive monetary policy in coming quarters. Inflation continued to climb, with disruption from Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbating pressures. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose from 1.51% to 2.34%. Pandemic disruptions eased in the US but worsened in Asia, particularly in China. Supply chain challenges persist.

Small caps trailed large caps and value edged growth. The Russell 2000 Value (-2.4%) fell far less than the Russell 2000 Growth (-12.6%). Sector allocations were a factor in style performance differences. The Russell 2000 Value has higher exposure to Energy, by far the top performing sector in the quarter, and lower exposure to Consumer Discretionary and Health Care, the two worst performing sectors.

The market's forward P/E remains high by historical standards, though it has declined over the last year. The forward P/E for the Russell 2000 Value looks more attractive than other indices, especially the Russell 2000 Growth, as the former trades modestly below its historical averages compared to a premium for the latter. Small cap valuations look attractive relative to large caps.

As a bottom-up, fundamental value investor, we seek high quality companies as we believe they can compound returns over long periods and also prove resilient in downturns. We believe characteristics of a high-quality company include: market leadership; recurring revenue or subscription model providing revenue visibility; high margins and operating leverage; high returns on capital; financial flexibility; and a strong management team with skin in the game and a long-term view.

Performance Highlights

Gross of Fees QTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 7 Years 10 Years SI US Small Cap Value -4.68 -2.19 11.66 12.55 10.80 12.71 13.73 Russell 2000 Value -2.40 3.32 12.73 8.57 8.77 10.54 10.36 Russell 2500 Value -1.50 7.73 12.98 9.19 8.86 11.04 11.12 +/- Russell 2000 Value -2.28 -5.51 -1.07 3.98 2.03 2.17 3.37 +/- Russell 2500 Value -3.18 -9.92 -1.32 3.36 1.94 1.67 2.61

Net of Fees QTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 7 Years 10 Years SI US Small Cap Value -4.79 -2.69 11.09 11.96 10.22 12.08 12.90 Russell 2000 Value -2.40 3.32 12.73 8.57 8.77 10.54 10.36 Russell 2500 Value -1.50 7.73 12.98 9.19 8.86 11.04 11.12 +/- Russell 2000 Value -2.39 -6.01 -1.64 3.39 1.45 1.54 2.54 +/- Russell 2500 Value -3.29 -10.42 -1.89 2.77 1.36 1.04 1.78

* The Bernzott US Small Cap Value strategy inception date is January 1, 1995.

1Q Performance

The portfolio fell -4.6% (gross), modestly below the Russell 2000 Value's decline of -2.4% and the Russell 2500 Value's decline of -1.5%.

Materials was the leading contributor to relative returns. The portfolio's holdings rose 37.5%, well above the Russell 2000 Value's -1.1% return. The two holdings, MP Materials and Compass Minerals, are discussed below. Consumer Staples also contributed. Our single holding, Hostess Brands, rose +7.4% on solid earnings and cost pressure management.

Industrials was the leading detractor, giving up some, but not all, of 4Q gains when it was the leading contributor. Cyclical exposure weighed on performance, as the portfolio's over-allocation to Capital Goods was a negative. Several holdings declined on questions about the sustainability of GDP growth. Hillenbrand, -14.5%, is a good example of a stock which settled lower as macro concerns mounted. Energy holdings gained 27.8% but trailed the Russell 2000 Value's 41.7%. In the Russell 2000 Value, Energy was one of only two of eleven sectors that posted positive returns. The other was Utilities, +4.3%, but the portfolio held no utility stocks.

We started the quarter with 31 positions and ended with 33 positions. The portfolio had a weighted average discount to fair value of 30% and a $3.2 billion weighted average market cap.

Tob Contributors Ticker Weight Return Contribution Viper Energy VNOM 5.03% 41.52% 1.57% MP Materials MP 1.02% 60.45% 0.86% Compass Minerals CMP 3.76% 23.21% 0.77%

Viper Energy (VNOM): This mineral rights company, possessing a premiere sponsorship with Diamondback Energy, was the top contributor. Buoyed by Diamondback's advantaged assets in the Permian Basin coupled with elevated oil prices, Viper reported strong earnings that produced significant FCF generation resulting in a 23% increase in distributions on a sequential basis. We expect distributions to continue to rise as Diamondback remains focused on growing production on Viper's acreage and continue to believe the stock remains undervalued relative to its FCF generation and distribution growth potential.

MP Materials (MP): This rare earth specialty materials company reported solid earnings driven by higher production and selling prices of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a vital component for the development of magnets used in EV production, wind turbines, drones, robotics, and other industrial applications. Also contributing were offtake agreements with General Motors for magnets and expansion plans for domestic production of magnets making MP the only domestic producer. The balance sheet and cash flow generation remain strong, supportive of expansion plans in the current NdPr pricing environment.

Compass Minerals (CMP): After being a bottom contributor last quarter, this salt and plant nutrient provider rebounded and was a top contributor on progress with their battery grade Lithium assets coupled with higher Lithium prices. We expect more positive announcements including offtake agreements and JV's which should mitigate risk and provide visibility into growth potential. The balance sheet remains strong, and core salt and plant nutrient segments are rebounding and generating solid cash flow.

Top Detractors Ticker Weight Return Contribution Janus International JBI 2.46% -28.10% -0.82% Hillenbrand HI 4.65% -14.58% -0.79% ATI Physical Therapy ATIP 1.22% -44.83% -0.77%

Janus International (JBI): This manufacturer of self-storage and commercial building solutions was the largest detractor. While business activity is strong and backlog levels are at all-time high, higher steel prices negatively impacted the bottom line. JBI implemented price increases to offset the inflationary pressures going forward and steel prices have moderated which should provide better results. Fundamentals remain strong and cost issues are transient. We anticipate improvement based on strong market share.

Hillenbrand (HI): This diversified industrial company reported good results in February, but seemed to fade on inflation news and concerns about slowing economic growth. Still, the balance sheet has been deleveraged following the successful integration of the Milacron acquisition, and the company is well positioned to for future acquisitions. Management is returning capital to shareholders with a 1.9% dividend yield. A $300 million share repurchase authorization is in place.

ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP): Elevated employee turnover persisted, contributing to poor operating results. The disruption was partly due to missteps by management during the pandemic. The stock entered the quarter as the smallest weighting in the portfolio, and the position was significantly reduced.

Portfolio Activity:

Bought: Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), HCI Group (HCI), MP Materials (MP), and Open Lending (LPRO). Sold: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and ExlService Holdings (EXLS).

New Positions:

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO): The company's ENHANZE drug delivery technology is licensed to several leading biopharmas for use with commercial drugs and those in clinical development. The technology, used for subcutaneous administration, enables competitive differentiation and improved patient satisfaction. One use case is a formulation of a cancer drug administered subcutaneously which is much faster than infusion therapy and preferred by many patients. The company is highly profitable, boasting operating margins above 50%, and generates strong cash flow supporting an aggressive share buyback program. Growth in royalties from its partnered drugs, new licensing wins and actions to affirm the duration of its franchise should help drive the stock higher over time.

HCI Group (HCI): The company operates four divisions: insurance; insurance technology; reinsurance; and real estate. Homeowners Choice is a home and condo casualty underwriter primarily in Florida. TypTap is an insurance technology platform expanding nationally. Claddaugh is a reinsurance captive placing reinsurance for HCI. Greenleaf Capital a real estate company with over $100 million in assets. HCI intended to bring TypTap public in early 2021 but delayed the transaction as market conditions soured for IPOs. Short-term, event-driven holders exited the stock, which provided us with an attractive entry point. Delaying the IPO in no way changes HCI's underlying value proposition and we remain confident that a long-term approach will garner an attractive return.

MP Materials (MP): Discussed above.

Open Lending (LPRO): The company provides credit and risk analytics. Lenders use its platform to underwrite automotive loans to near prime and subprime borrowers. Leveraging data developed over more than twenty years, lenders can assess credit risk within seconds and determine an appropriate interest rate. Open Lending takes no credit risk. The stock has declined over the last year as transaction volumes have been impacted by chip shortages in auto manufacturing driving a moderation of sales growth, providing us an opportunity to establish a position in this highly profitable company. The stock should recover as supply constraints abate and sales resume at more normal levels.

Sold Positions:

Bottomline Therapeutics (EPAY): Activist pressure and changes to the board of directors culminated in the sale of the company to a private equity buyer for a premium. We exited with gains.

ExlService Holdings (EXLS): After approximately four years of ownership, this provider of offshore business process outsourcing solutions was sold from the portfolio as it achieved fair value. During our period of ownership, the stock almost tripled in value and significantly outperformed the Russell 2000 Value index.

Bernzott Capital Advisors Update:

We ended 1Q managing $1.19 billion, with $794 million in our US Small Cap Value strategy.

Performance Footnote Disclosure

Explanation of Equity Performance

Bernzott Capital Advisors claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the GIPS standards. Bernzott Capital Advisors has been independently verified for the periods of Jan. 1, 1995 through December 31, 2019. Verification assesses whether the firm has complied with all the composite construction requirements of the GIPS standards on a firm-wide basis and the firm's policies and procedures are designed to calculate and present performance in compliance with the GIPS standards. The US Small Cap Value composite has been examined for the periods of Jan. 1, 1995 through December 31, 2019. The verification and performance examination reports are available upon request.

Equity product inception: January 1, 1995. 1The difference between this column and the "total composite assets at period end" is the accounts that do not meet the size parameter for the composite and any new account under management that has not met the waiting period to join the composite.2 Presented composite performance prior to October 1, 2006 is based upon equity only returns including allocated cash. Composite performance following October 1, 2006 is based on total account returns. * - To accommodate the needs of our high-net-worth non-institutional clients, Bernzott Capital Advisors has and will purchase equities across the capitalization spectrum, and not limit those purchases to the small cap universe. Effective October 1, 2010, the composite was redefined to only include those clients with a specific small cap mandate. This redefinition and client accommodation has resulted in a decline of AUM in the US Small Cap Value composite without impacting firm wide AUM.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.