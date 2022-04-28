emranashraf/iStock via Getty Images

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) may be able to pay a quarterly dividend averaging near $0.25 over the near-term once it completes its merger with Desert Peak Minerals based on current strip prices. Over the longer-term a quarterly dividend in the high-teens may be reasonable to expect.

Falcon's dividend dipped a bit for Q4 2021 as lower production levels outweighed the effect of improved commodity prices. The combined company should have somewhat less quarter-to-quarter variation in production.

The closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2022.

Combined 2022 Outlook At Current Strip

I've previously assumed that the combined company could average approximately 14,500 BOEPD in production during 2022. It expects 1H 2022 production in the 13,500 BOEPD to 14,500 BOEPD range, while standalone Falcon's production tends to vary based on the timing of wells entering production.

With 14,500 BOEPD in production and current strip (including high-$90s WTI oil), the combined company is now projected to generate $365 million in revenues during 2022. The combined company had no hedges at last report other than a modest amount of natural gas collars in Q1 2022 that had neutral value.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,725,638 $97.00 $264 NGLs (Barrels) 899,725 $42.00 $38 Natural Gas [MCF] 10,002,825 $6.00 $60 Lease Bonus and Other Revenues $3 Total $365

With $40 million in cash expenditures, the combined company could end up with $325 million in positive cash flow in 2022. This is $1.01 per share.

$ Million Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $18 Marketing And Transportation $6 Cash G&A $12 Cash Interest $4 Total Expenses $40

Long-Term Outlook At $75 WTI Oil

At 15,000 BOEPD in production at $75 WTI oil, the combined company may be able to generate approximately $274 million in revenues.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,819,625 $73.00 $206 NGLs (Barrels) 930,750 $33.00 $31 Natural Gas [MCF] 10,347,750 $3.30 $34 Lease Bonus and Other Revenues $3 Total $274

This results in an estimate that the combined company could generate $238 million in positive cash flow (or $0.74 per share) at $75 WTI oil.

$ Million Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $15 Marketing And Transportation $6 Cash G&A $12 Cash Interest $3 Total Expenses $36

Notes On Dividend

There was some surprise that Falcon's Q4 2021 dividend decreased to $0.145 per share from Q3 2021's $0.155 per share dividend despite strong commodity prices. The reason for that is Falcon's production declined 10% from 4,535 BOEPD in Q3 2021 to 4,067 BOEPD in Q4 2021. As well, its oil cut fell from 47% in Q3 2021 to 42% in Q4 2021 as its Eagle Ford acreage saw relatively limited development activity after some high NRI wells came online earlier in the year.

This contributed to Falcon's oil and gas revenues declining slightly from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021 even though its realized oil price increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter and its realized natural gas price increased 28% over the same period.

Valuation

Falcon Minerals is trading at around $6.86 per share currently. This appears to value it fairly for a scenario where oil and gas prices average around current strip for 2022 and 2023 (such as high-$90s WTI oil in 2022 and mid-$80s WTI oil in 2023) before reverting back to longer-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas after that. This also assumes that the combined company ends up getting its production up to around 15,000 BOEPD (51% to 52% oil).

Conclusion

The combined company may be able to produce close to $0.25 per share in dividends in a high-$90s WTI oil environment, which is what 2022 strip is currently at. I am taking a more conservative view of longer-term oil prices, but the combined company should still be able to offer a dividend in the high-teens at long-term $75 WTI oil.

Falcon currently appears fairly priced for a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas environment, and thus I am moving to a neutral outlook on it for the time being.