Nickel Mines Limited (NICMF) Management on March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report - Call Transcript

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report Call April 27, 2022 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner - Managing Director

Weifeng Huang - Non-Executive Director

Christopher Shepherd - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie

Rob Willis - Bell Potter

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Patrick Collier - Credit Suisse

Jim Lennon - Macquarie Bank

Dmitry Konov - Fosun Eurasia Capital

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Justin Werner, Managing Director. Sir, please go ahead.

Justin Werner

Thank you very much and thank you everyone your attendance today at the March 2022 quarterly call. If I could just ask the operator if you could just move to page number two. The March quarter, sorry, the next page.

Thank you. March quarter, excellent quarter, record $81.7 million EBITDA from operations 11,166 tonnes of nickel metal and we're starting to see a meaningful contribution from ANI with first lines commissioning in January and we expect all four lines to be in operation by the middle of May, and I'll talk a little bit more about the AI performance a little later on.

That resulted in record RKEF EBITDA of $72.8 million, which includes the $1.7 million EBITDA level loss from ANI. Pleasingly, this quarter, we saw significant margin expansion despite continued cost and inflation pressures. Our margin expanded to $7,386 up from the $6,028 a tonne in the December quarter. We also saw record HM Mine EBITDA of $8.9 million and record production of over 1 million net metric tonnes, which is a mix of saprolite and limonite and record underlying cash generation from operations of $81.3 million.

So as I said, a record quarter on a number of fronts and a very good result in the face of challenging conditions globally. As I mentioned, ANI, that's commissioning and ramping up very nicely. On the corporate front, we completed the acquisition of a 10% interest in the Oracle nickel project, which is under construction within the ANI pit. We received confirmation of tax concessions for both ANI and ONI. These have an increased tenure to 10 years of zero tax up from the seven years that we currently enjoy for HNI and RNI and declaration and payment of a $0.02 per share final dividend.

If we could just move on to the next slide, please. Just going through some of the headline numbers. As you can see, realized NPI price was up again in the March quarter to $19,368 versus the December quarter of $18,545. I should make a note that the April contract pricing is close to $21,500. So, again, already for the start of this quarter, we're seeing that increased NPI pricing continued and that's almost $2,000 above the -- or this $2,000 above the March quarter average price.

So, we're continuing to see increased NPI pricing. RKEF EBITDA 20% above the December quarter. As I said, that's an excellent result. And that margin expansion, which is also up 22.5% from $6,028, up to $7,386.

If we could just turn to the next slide, please. Pleasingly, costs are down around 3% from $12,347 in October to $11,969 in March. You can see the cost chart there. And what we saw in terms of the cost breakdown, modestly higher nickel ore prices. And when I say modest, I'm only talking about $1 from the March quarter to the previous quarter. Pleasingly, thermal coal and power costs were down from about $0.10 last quarter to $0.088. And coking and reductants costs were sort of mostly stable during the quarter, again, a reflection of sustainability to manage their costs through centralized procurement and through the large stockpiles that they carry, which enables smoothing.

An example of this as well is April ore costs. Obviously, there's the spike in LME pricing and the benchmarking regional cost price in to the LME price, and was able to negotiate with some suppliers, supply of ore for April using the March cost. And so to give you some idea of what that means, the average for 1.75 or in March was around US$46. We could have possibly been faced with a cost of US$75 for April. As I said, that's been largely avoided by using March costs. And we will look at May, which has declined and a similar tactic may be employed. But again, ore points to the ability team to manage their costs.

Once again, I would point out that even if we see an increase in the ore costs, it's more than offset by an increase in the NPI price. And as I pointed out earlier, for our first contract in April, we've already seen we've already seen an increase in our realized pricing of around $2,000 a tonne.

The other point to note is that rising ore costs drive higher NPI pricing, given that NPI pricing is still set in China between a willing buyer and seller. And again, if you were to compare current Chinese ore costs, which were about [indiscernible] or 1.8 million versus our costs in April of US$46 -- sorry, in March of US$46 for 1.75. That's where that significant advantage and benefit lives and that's why we're able to see this margin expansion.

If you could just go to the next slide, please. In terms of the EBITDA per tonne, as I said, pleasingly, against despite global inflationary and cost pressures across the whole commodity contracts. If you look at where we were last year, March 2021, we're up from 4,943 to 7,386, an almost 50% increase in EBITDA per tonne margin. And again, just highlights the industrial nature of the operations, but more importantly, our ability to manage costs, and I've just gone into that in some detail in the previous slide.

If we could just go to the next slide, please. If you look at the gross margin numbers here, now around 40% and 42% for the March quarter, again, these are industrial type margins. And, again, just highlighting the industrial nature of our RKEF operations.

If we can just move to the next slide, please. Turn to our EBITDA to cash flow conversion, 99%. You don't see that sort of cash flow conversion in a mining company. And again, we are more of an industrial company. This is delivered through minimal sustaining CapEx and, obviously, the long-term tax holidays that we enjoy.

If we could just move to the next slide. Angel Nickel, pleasingly, first NPI was tapped on the 25th of January, months ahead of the contracted date. Line one over the last 10 days has actually operated at 130% of nameplate capacity, so demonstrating the ability to achieve this result.

That will reduce as the fourth line comes on and what we're expecting moving forward and until the power plant is commissioned in August, we will see Angel operating at about sort of 66% of nameplate capacity.

Once that power plant comes online, we then expect that to ramp up to in excess of 100% of nameplate. And as I said, it's pleasingly been demonstrated through the last few days of performance out of our first kiln.

If we could just move to the next slide, please. Oracle Nickel, progressing very well. Construction at about 60%. You can see from the aerial picture there, coming together very nicely, and that's well on track to tap first NPI before the end of February 2023.

If we could just move to the next slide, please. On the corporate plan, completed equity raising to institutional investors of US$106 million at AUD1.37 share that was very strongly supported by both new and existing shareholders. The Conditional Placement to Shanghai Decent of a further US$106 million, also at the same AUD1.37 share price.

Pleasingly, we've just, as announced this morning, received further approval, and we'll be going to shareholder approval at an AGM within a week. The SPP was withdrawn due to market volatility, but that was extremely well supported up to sort of $55 million.

In terms of Oracle Nickel, we've already secured a 10% interest upon shareholder approval, which we don't see any issue with receiving Shanghai decent we'll be taking a further US$106 million of Nickel Mines shares. That will increase our company ownership in ONI to 30%. That will also increase Shanghai decent interest in Nickel Mines. And we see that, as a very strong signal and endorsement of ginseng in terms of their willingness to take script instead of cash, and obviously, further closely aligns the interest of the two companies.

The material tax concessions, I mentioned, pleasingly, both being received for anglo Nickel and Oracle Nickel. Just an update on nickel matte, we're just finalizing the minor capital modifications to enable us to produce nickel matte. Those should be completed by the middle of May. The decision as to when to switch from NPI to nickel matte, that will be determined by sort of the prevailing price relativities between the tech product, given the current very strong NPI margins, and the fact that in terms of the LME market, it's trading sideways. It's not really a real market as yet.

We'd probably see more price downside than upside in the LME and Sheffield markets, which is what nickel matte would be linked to. As I said, there has been no decision made as yet, and we'll base our decision based on where we can see the strongest margins and then finally, as mentioned earlier, final dividend declaration and payment of AUD 0.02 a share, bringing the total paid between 2021 to AUD 0.04 a share.

We could just move to the next slide, please. ANI and ONI and just reinforcing the tremendous growth that Nick is undertaking this year. If you look at the top chart there, you can see our production for financial year 2021. The green is the nameplate. The blue is the overproduction to 40,410 tonnes on a 100% basis last year. That delivered us an EBITDA of US$225 million. That's set to more than triple with ANI now ramping up and Oracle progressing very well and coming online in less than 12 months. That will deliver a more than threefold increase in our EBITDA and our production profile.

And you can see that, will put us above 100,000 tonnes of nickel production per annum. And that's firmly cements us in amongst the top 10 global nickel producers. Remembering that, this has been achieved in a little over three years.

If we could just move to the next slide, please. But in terms of summary, again, as I've just highlighted, Nickel Mines has a compelling growth profile – if you look at most of our listed peers, they're achieving growth through M&A, not through new growth. Our new growth is coming with CapEx guarantees, nameplate guarantees, time train guarantees. Going to the second point, it's growth that doesn't rely on inflated commodity prices. We said at the very bottom end of the cost curve, which is demonstrated and delivered quarter-on-quarter. We have a partner who has an unrivaled track record of project delivery. All of our projects to date, including ANI have been 8 to 12 months ahead of schedule with a proven ramp-up profile. And if you look at Tsingshan now build over 75 RKEF lines within Indonesia, it's a tremendous result.

As I said, our partner Tsingshan global leaders in the nickel industry, and we're delighted for them to come closer and align their interests more closely with nickel mines as they increase their shareholding. The production of nickel meth, which as I said will be made at the appropriate time that will allow us to be a diversified producer of Class 1 and Class II nickel, which again makes us unique. We would be the only listed nickel producer that would offer sort of exposure to both Class 1 and Class II nickel production. And so in summary, to quote an investor this morning, this quarter was a straight flush lower costs, higher production and expanded margins, which have delivered a record quarter for us.

With that, I'd like to hand over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Hayden Bairstow from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Hayden Bairstow

Good morning, Justin. A couple from me. Just on that chart where you sort of got the implied increase in long-term guidance. Can you just give us an idea what is a sensible NPI grade to use in the medium term? Because the NPI volume numbers have been okay its more -- the smaller grade been better than what the original guidance was set at?

Justin Werner

Yeah. Look that number sort of between 12% to 14% is probably the number that we've been working towards. Certainly, I don't think in excess of 14%. But perhaps on the higher side, closer to 14% at the end of sort of range between that number.

Hayden Bairstow

And just on your costs, I mean, we obviously saw pretty punchy increases in global PCI prices and thermal coal prices in Indonesia. And what exposure to that do you have? And can you just give us an idea, if we break down your costs at sort of 12,000 a tonne with the movements we've seen in those commodities and nickel oil prices, what's the sort of mix now in those three key inputs?

Justin Werner

Yeah. So coming sort of firstly to thermal coal prices and power prices, that's actually reduced from $0.10 last quarter to $0.088 this quarter reductant coal. And again, I mean, this speaks to Tsingshan's ability. They are able to substitute other elements. So, for example, nut-coke [ph] in place of coking coal or coke can be used. So they are able to source cheaper alternatives. And so that's actually resulted this quarter in a reduction -- in our reduction agent cost. We saw a slight increase in our smelting coal cost, they are up about AUD10 to AUD12.

So, again, it speaks to a very large centralized procurement team buying in volumes who are very good at what they do in terms of procurement. We're not beholden to the spot market. And so I think it's a very key point that these guys have sort of had a very large team that is able to deliver exactly what they've done this quarter, which is smooth pricing. And in fact, we haven't seen a decrease in pricing.

In terms of the cost breakdown, again, we've seen this quarter, nickel ore costs is the greatest percentage at around 36%, followed by power at 29%, smelting coal, reductant coal at 26%, and then labors others on top of that. So if you look in the -- that table is actually in the quarterly on page 5, you can see it moves around a bit, but it's pretty steady in terms of the cost breakdown.

As I said, probably the biggest cost pressure that we're facing now is probably going to come from nickel ore given its linkage through LME. But that increase in nickel ore will also drive higher NPI pricing given that the pricing still set in China and Chinese NPI producers are currently sitting at around a cost base of around 19,000 to 20,000. If you look back historically, NPI prices are tend to be set at the Chinese cost plus the margin to keep them in business. So whilst there is some pressures that may come through on ore costs, we've already seen a significant increase in NPI pricing down for the first month of this quarter.

Hayden Bairstow

And you have a natural hedge on the ore cost anyway with the mine production? Or is there a difference in the realized price you get out of there versus your input pricing?

Justin Werner

No, exactly, we do. And so we've seen a record quarter in terms of EBITDA from the Hengjaya Mine, and given the increase in ore costs that we expect that that may continue into this quarter.

Hayden Bairstow

Yeah. Thanks a lot.

Justin Werner

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Chen Mui [ph] from Arkkan Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. Congrats on the pretty solid results. Couple of questions on the cost to just follow-up what was just asked. So number one is on the sales sufficient percentage of nickel ore from Hengjaya into your input, what's the current percentage? And I guess, number two is the, obviously, we're seeing a lot of cost increase in nickel, nickel ore, coal. And I think you've made reference to that. Things should be relatively smooth. But I'm just curious if that is going to be a timing lag, right? Like for this quarter, obviously, margins have actually expanded despite those costs going up. So, is that going to be just because of inventory time lag and going forward, are we expecting higher costs?

Justin Werner

In terms of the first question, our HNI and RNI operations use roughly sort of 3.6 million to 3.8 million tonnes of ore per annum. Our Hengjaya Mine is currently delivering more than 800,000 tonnes of saprolite ore per quarter, so in excess of sort of $3 million tonnes per annum on an annualized basis.

So, you can see there's a natural hedge over sort of at least 75% of the oil cost and in terms of we're building at all load between the Hengjaya Mine and IMIP, and once that's completed, we'd be looking to sort of ramp that saprolite ore production up to somewhere around sort of 5 million tonnes per annum.

On your second question, look, really the biggest cost pressures that we see coming through for this quarter will be from ore costs given their linkage to the LME nickel price. But as stated, the April costs have already been managed, and that's been achieved by applying the March price. And April was more March, which is when the April price is set, that was when we saw the significant spike in LME pricing. May ore costs will be elevated.

But again, coming back to the earlier point, it is once again offset by the increases in the NPI pricing, remembering that Chinese NPI producers are facing exactly the same ore pricing pressure other than they actually -- we benefit from a lower recovery factor, which is used in determine the price.

So, any increase in LME price will always see the Chinese ore price increase at a significantly faster rate than the internal Indonesian ore cost. And so, that's what helps to drive that margin expansion is that NPI prices which is set out of China, a force to increase to keep Chinese NPI producers in business.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I guess in the rising cost environment that we are in, are you actually expecting further margin expansion?

Justin Werner

Well, I think we've seen more -- most 50% margin expansion from this time last year. In terms of further expansion this quarter, look, I don't think we are sort of expecting to see significant increase. But I think what we are expecting to see is maintaining the significant gross margins of greater than 40%. So, it doesn't get any better than that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you.

Justin Werner

Can I just ask the operator -- hello, can I just ask the operator, we do have Mr. Huang Weifeng, who has the join the call. He is in the waiting room, are you able to let him in?

Operator

Yes, certainly. I'll just place him in talking mode in the call. Thank you. Pardon me, we now have. Huang

Justin Werner

Everyone, I'd like to welcome Mr. Huang Weifeng, he’s the Vice Chairman of Jinqiao and the Board Directors. Chairman of Shanghai Decent Nickel Mines largest shareholder and also non-Executive Director of Nickel Mine, he is available to answer any questions that you may have around mix operations in Jinqiao.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mr. Rob Willis from Bell Potter. Please go ahead.

Q – Rob Willis

Hey Justin, how are you?

Justin Werner

Yes, good thanks. How are you?

Q – Rob Willis

Congratulations on a cracking quarter. A couple of things I wanted to ask just back on nickel matte. Have you had a look at -- I mean the traditional sort of MPI to nickel matte conversion has been about 3,000 a ton, right, at Vale and so on in Indonesia? I mean given that – the part metric ton its own cash and the rest of it, does that – can we think about the nickel matte price -- that conversion price being a lot less than or significantly less than the traditional with pit is also pretty old, right?

And what is the year-end mix going to be or you're going to be totally driven by market forces and how quickly can you swap to deliver nickel matte into the market, should there be a disparity between that and the MPI price?

And secondly, have you been advancing or had any more thoughts about a potential foreign dual listing or secondary listing in one of the Asian markets, given the difference in multiples of nickel mines and then the very least is Indonesian piece?

Justin Werner

Thanks, Rob. In terms of nickel matte, there's some interesting dynamics playing out in the market at the moment. What we're seeing is nickel sulfate prices, which is the result of taking nickel matte or nickel briquette and upgrading it to nickel sulfate are currently significant discount to both LME and sulfate prices. So we are seeing a switch from China into nickel sulfate producers to -- from buying briquette to nickel matte. And so we're seeing, sort of, expanded volumes coming out of Indonesia. And in fact, Tsingshan has already bought limes within IWIP online to also produce nickel matte.

The payabilities for nickel matte, given that discount between the ultimate end product, nickel sulfate and LME are quite low. We're talking, sort of, low to mid-80% payability. And so at this point in time, the margins between NPI and nickel matte are quite similar. But in terms of an end mix, we ultimately would like to get to a point where the company is, sort of hydro production, which is NPI nickel matte and then NHP from future HPAL collaboration that we anticipate undertaking.

The question is how quickly the sulfuric acid adding devices are being fitted and they'll be up and completed, sort of, middle of this month. It's about one week to two weeks to, sort of, change from producing NPI to a low-grade nickel matte. So that conversion can happen relatively quickly. We will be a swing producer or we see periods of opportunity and diversion and margin opportunity and say, nickel matte will switch to producing nickel matte.

To your second question around dual listing, we have done some exploratory work very early stage and just in terms of looking, I would point out that Tsingshan is in the process of listing its, sort of, battery side of the business on the Hong Kong Exchange. And so look that's something that I said very exploratory at this point in time, but it's something that we're certainly aware of and have done some initial inquiries into where and how that might be achieved.

Rob Willis

Thanks, Mate. Terrific.

Justin Werner

Thanks, Rob.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Coates from Bell Potter Securities. Please go ahead.

David Coates

I just - pardon me. Justin well on a good quarter, pretty nice metrics in there. I had a couple -- just following on those questions from Rob, just to be clear, when do you think will be -- you guys are producing nickel matte and what proportion of production is that likely be over the course of this year? That's my first question?

Justin Werner

Yes. Look, we at this point in time margins between nickel matte and NPI are quite similar. We given the, sort of, the conversion of one week to two weeks and a small disruption that it would trade a period of, sort of, production of an [indiscernible] product, which is still salable. We're not in a rush to produce nickel matte. Given that it's predominantly looks like it will be shipping rather than LME and that the payabilities, as we mentioned, sort of potentially in the low to mid-80s. And we don't really see any price upside in LME or shipping, in fact, we see more downside risk.

At this point in time, it's not something that we're in a hurry to rush in doing. But it's something, obviously, we'll monitor market conditions. Nickel matte pricing can change, contracts may improve on that payability amazing big contracts in the future linked to nickel sulfate pricing rather than L&E or shipping. So, we have the ability which is a positive and we will sort of wait until we see the right market signals and are confident in achieving.

Ultimately, the aim of producing nickel matte is to try to sort of achieve greater margins where we may see a bifurcation between nickel matte LME pricing and NPI pricing.

David Coates

No. Thanks Justin. I'm going to ask to answer specifically following up pretty shortly. And sorry, Robbie did ask about the costs. And I think I recall from the previous presentations that the indication was that the cost you guys to produce amount will be pretty similar to your NPI approximately if you recall that correctly?

Justin Werner

Correct. Yes.

David Coates

Okay.

Justin Werner

They would be on top of those costs or conversion cost. Robbie has indicated the value is around 3,000, it would be significantly lower within MIP, but there is a conversion cost on top of that that needs to be considered.

David Coates

Okay. Okay. And then so the questions I originally had just quickly on that, your limonite production is ramped up. What can we expect for that over the balance of the calendar year is my first question there.

Justin Werner

Yes. Probably where we're sitting at the moment, is about 100,000 tonnes of limonite ore per month. We don't expect any change in that until that all road is completed later this year. And then we've taken sort of a significant ramp-up in Limonite, somewhere in the order of sort of 3 million to 5 million tonnes per annum.

David Coates

Right. Okay. And you -- and again, you just touched on it with one of the earlier questions around collaboration on MHP with the valve. With that getting tested on that, can you give us -- able to give an update on how those HFL production ramp up is going?

Justin Werner

Yes. So, [indiscernible] nickel cobalt, who would buy limonite ore, they had sort of successfully commissioned three out of four lines, and they're all ramping up. So, for this quarter, they've already produced and this is still in a commissioning phase without the fourth line in operation 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of nickel in MHP, so we expect that ramp up to sort of nameplate to be achieved second half of this year.

David Coates

Thanks very much Justin. I'll hand it over.

Justin Werner

I just -- sorry, so people may not refer because of the echo, but we do have as I mentioned, Mr. Weifeng Huang on the call, as I said, Vice Chairman of Tsingshan Board of Directors and Chairman of Shanghai Decent, our largest shareholder and a Non-Executive Director of Nickel Mines. For me if there is any questions for Mr. Huang when is answering them, if you could just ask me to just to mute while he's on the phone just to avoid the echo, which I think happened out last time.

David Coates

Yes, I think most the long as it now.

Justin Werner

Thank you. Sorry.

Operator

Your next question is from Patrick Collier from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Patrick Collier

Hi Justin, just back on the cost lags that a few others asked about. Are you able to talk about how the central procurement process allocates costs to Nickel Mines? Just with regard to stockpiles and whether you're paying prices from potentially like a few months ago or the paying the most recent price? Or is it somewhere in between?

Justin Werner

Yes, look, the -- given that it's centralized procurement department, which we obviously don't manage. But if you look at the performance to date, they've continued to deliver thermal coking coal at significantly lower prices than we're seeing in the market and also been able to smooth where we've seen sort of periods of significant spikes. It is a large industrial park. I mean that's -- that's part of the Tsingshan advantage, it’s their experience, their size in terms of procurement and management of procurement, and that cost allocation, I mean, it whilst they're not published. If you look across other RKEF operations, costs are very similar across all of the industrial park. And so they we effectively are paying the same price for coal and other elements as other tenants within the industrial park. So that cost allocation, as I said, is sort of is consistent and it's the same across the whole part.

Patrick Collier

Thank you. But I guess just on -- more on the accounting rather than consistency across the park like is it a first in, first out type arrangement or last in first half? Or are you not privy to that from the park?

Justin Werner

Sorry.

Christopher Shepherd

Sorry, Patrick, it's Christopher here. Look, it's -- we're not entirely previous to it, but it's not -- one of the things we face this every quarter. Every quarter, we have people worried that our costs are going to go up, every single quarter. And we have demonstrated that we maintain our margins through the cycle as costs are going up. It's the margins that everyone should be focusing on. If you're worried that we're using inventories from six months ago and there's no inventories left. You only need to go after the quarterly and compare the inventories across Hengjaya and Ranger, and you see there's been a very slight drawdown on the inventories of raw materials across those two entities. So I really think this focus on future cost. And are we -- how is it being managed sort of missing the market, the industrial nature of our business.

Patrick Collier

Yes. Sorry, Justin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jim Lennon from Macquarie Bank. Please go ahead.

Jim Lennon

Yes. Hi, Justin. Just a quick question on the limonite ore sales. Has it been determined what the limonite ore price will be -- and is that going to be related to the same formula that the Indonesian government uses for saprolite ore? And secondly, just on the electricity price, you said that the electricity price had come down during the quarter. I note from the government website, the coal price went up, the thermal coal price went up. How did the electricity price come down? Could you give some clarity on the mechanism behind electricity pricing? Thank you.

Justin Werner

On the first point, limonite ore, the Indonesian government is kind of playing a benchmark price, which is similar to the saprolite pricing, that hasn't yet been decided, but it will as similar to separate ore have a recovery factor, which would be linked to the LME, which will determine a final limonite ore costs.

Interestingly, it may also take into consideration cobalt credits, which would apply to eliminate oil price. So I mean, we see upside mostly in the pricing of our limonite ore. But that's yet to be determined by the government as to whether they will introduce a benchmark limonite oil price, but the discussions are certainly underway. And we do think that we will see an outcome on that relatively soon.

To the second question around our power costs, I think, again, people tend to look at different markets and different references of what spot price is at the moment and what spot price was over a period of time. I think it's important to note, again, coming back to ability to manage stocks by effect of the size of the ability to negotiate, particularly if you look at all costs for April, the ability to negotiate a March price, when you're potentially looking at ore costs in April of $70 to $75.

The same applies to the procurement of thermal coal, given the significant volumes that they procure. It's again, looking at the spot sort of coal price for our business. It just doesn't work. And as Chris said, sort of time and time again, we've delivered or demonstrated the ability to manage costs, where if you look at an index price, it would indicate increases or volatility and since then is able to manage this in a way that no other operation is and that size and scale and buying power.

Jim Lennon

Okay. And just on the limonite side, will there be a cost of producing limonite or is that incorporated within the saprolite cost?

A – Christopher Shepherd

Most of the cost is well all of the mining cost is incorporated in the sarprolite cost and the only cost would be the transportation costs. So once it's mine, delivering it from mine stockpiles to the IMIP, which is just a couple of dollars.

Jim Lennon

Yeah. Okay, okay. Thanks very much.

A – Christopher Shepherd

No mention.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Dmitry Konov from Fosun Eurasia Capital. Please go ahead.

Q – Dmitry Konov

Hello, Mr. Werner. Thank you for the additional quarter. And I'd like to ask a few questions, because we are your bondholders. So my first question is about cash cost expectation?

And there was in the presentation in the information that nickel/ore costs were offset by electricity, and that's very fine, but what your expectation about the next quarters? This is my first question.

My second question is about on acquisition. In particular, how would you expect to raise additional funds to acquire the rest of 40% of point? That's my second question.

And the third question about Tsingshan Collaboration, because market in general and in particular, as your bondholders, we're concerned by Tsingshan first please. And as it is number one, your shareholder and sold a figure what would it be the potential pressure on your day-to-day operations and financials, including that. So my first question was about your cost, the expectation? My second was about on acquisitions and third about Tsingshan. Thank you.

A – Christopher Shepherd

Thanks, Dmitry. Going through each of those questions, next quarter, as I've highlighted, we do expect to see some increases in ore costs given currently elevated LME costs.

We believe though that will be offset, as I pointed out, by higher NPI prices. So the April contract is already $2,000 tonne above the average for the March contracts. And so that offsets any increase in ore costs.

We don't expect to see any significant changes in thermal or coking coal across the quarter. So that's our outlook for costs across this quarter. So yeah, we don't see any significant impact, which again, quarter-on-quarter, we haven't seen it. And the reason for that is we have NPI prices rising faster than costs are rising.

And the second question of the ANI acquisition. We had USD130 million cash on hand at the end of March. And we've stated to the market, our intention to fund the acquisition potentially out of the mixture of debt and internally generated cash flow.

The payment schedule, given we don't have a -- our next major payment is not due until the end of this year. So, we have a significant period of time during which we expect to see first sales from ANI in May, when we received our IUI. And we've already built-up over sort of close to 1,500 tonnes of nickel.

So that is still being evaluated, but we have time and we have flexibility in terms of how we fund that.

And then thirdly, I’d invite Mr. Huang just to answer that question and perhaps give an update in terms of operations. And as we said, the operations are unaffected as you can see from this quarter, but perhaps just to trying to be able to provide some more color. So maybe if you’ll add to that on record.

Dmitry Konov

Okay. Thank you. So expect no -- thank you. So you don't expect any pressure from the financial terms, including debt from Tsingshan, right?

Justin Werner

That's correct. And Tomiya [ph], are you on the call or?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Justin, you want to direct the question to Mr. Huang?

Justin Werner

If you go, yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Could I trouble the investor to repeat the question again, I'm sorry, for -- on Tsingshan?

Dmitry Konov

Yes. The question was, what could be the potential pressure from the Tsingshan on your financials of -- because Tsingshan has some short squeeze, and it's your major shareholder so, what do you think?

Weifeng Huang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. So Mr. Huang’s response to that is that Tsingshan operations are, as you remember, as Justin has mentioned. So we does not expect any financial impact to the two nickel mines.

Weifeng Huang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

So, Mr. Huang then went on to say that the operations of Tsingshan is separate from its future -- their activities on the futures market and the operations as per normal. And it's, as we can see from the combined performance, there's no impact on that.

With regards to the activities on futures, I think Mr. Huang refers the audience to the only statement that has been made by Tsingshan, which is that they have -- they have come to definitive agreement with the brokerage bank and is in the process of orderly dealing with the matter, which includes the orderly and safe of certain positions.

So these are on two different tracks, and they are not interrelated.

Dmitry Konov

Okay. Thank you. And my last question to you is about your dividend policy. And as your cash flow would like to grow in the next future, as new operations continue. So what are your expectations on dividend policy? And what would be the shareholders' remuneration in terms of cash flow or maybe net income?

Justin Werner

Yes, whilst we don't have a fully enunciated dividend policy at this stage given the growth that we're currently in the midst we did release to the market that our intention is to maintain at least a dividend of AUD 0.03 as a minimum, but that we would provide guidance if that was to change. Obviously, last year, we paid AUD 0.04 and so in terms of the dividend going back to the earlier statement, that would be the intention moving forward. But we will obviously make -- notify the market if that was to change.

Dmitry Konov

Okay. Thank you very much

Justin Werner

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is a follow-up question from Chen Mui [ph] from Arkkan Capital. Please go ahead.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I guess first question is, I think the sales efficiency of the Hengjaya mine, you said is that the production there is increasing to -- from three to five, right? So if we pro forma the five and when Angel comes online and how sufficient will that be kind of after Angel nickel production and I guess second question, I think, for Mr. Huang, I guess, is the co-procurement of the parks to produce the captive power. Are those prices on kind of term contracts, term price contracts? Or how much how much volatility is there to kind of spot market for the coal that they book or for the parks?

Justin Werner

Thanks. I'll take the first question. The Angel nickel RKEF lines are located on a separate island on Halmahera. And so they're not close to the HM mine. So Angel will be fed from a number of suppliers in and around operations, the largest being whether by nickel which is supplying already some sort of 8 million tonnes and ramping up into the IWIP Industrial Park. That 5 million tonnes of satellite that I've mentioned that will see HNI and RNI, 100% from hedged and then a portion of Oracle Nickel as that comes online, also hedged through the Hengjaya mine production. As announced to the market, we are actively in the process of acquiring new nickel resources and we hope to continue to build on the limited resource base to increase nickel ore supply as a hedge, but not only the resources are becoming more valuable. And obviously, margins in the mining business continue to grow. On the second question to me, if you could just perhaps translate that question from Mr. Huang around coal procurement and term price contracts and sort of volatility to spot pricing?

Justin Werner

Sorry. Can you just repeat the question, please – at the investor from RK Capital, it’s CFOD.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. So the question to Mr. Huang is we would like to get a little bit of insight as to the coal procurement into the parts for the classic power generation, right? So does the parts or Tsingshan have I guess, captive coal mines, so that prices is not subject to spot movements? Or do they have long-term contracts and with long-term pricing how – and I guess how much spot, I guess, how much spot volatility is there in terms of kind of their coal costs?

Justin Werner

Yeah. Okay. So I'll let Xinwei [ph] translate, but I would expect that the answer is going to be that these you're delving now right into the operations of the industrial parks and they are private matters. But will allow Xinwei to translate that.

[Foreign Language]

Justin Werner

I think that in the industrial part, general work with long-term suppliers. But having said that, it will – the prices will be on a spot basis. So that is why I think I wanted to say Mr. Huang said, the power price do get affected by fluctuations in coal price. He further explained that the industrial parts for co-procurement at least works on the first in and first out basis. So there will be an expected delay in connect to ore costs.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you.

Weifeng Huang

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Huang adds on that the procurement is conducted uniformly or centrally across the industrial park. So the various power plants will, at any one point, will be subject to the same procurement price. Having said that, that also means that they have the bargaining power collectively, due to the entire demand from the industrial parks.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Warner for closing remarks.

Justin Werner

Thank you, everyone, again, for your time. Just to reiterate, again, a very pleasing quarter, a number of records across the EBITDA generation of the -- of our RKEF assets and our Hengjaya Mine, the continued growth and smooth ramp-up of Angel Nickel and excellent progress of Oracle Nickel. And I sort of close with thanking Mr. Huang for making himself available again to reiterate this comment, we have no impact on production, which we've seen this quarter. And so looking forward to delivery of another strong quarter next quarter as we continue to see increased nickel production from the ramp-up of Angel Nickel and also first sales, which will help to deliver a significant revenue and EBITDA both for the upcoming quarter.

So with that, thank you, everyone, for your time, and we'll sign up here.

