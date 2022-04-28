puhimec/iStock via Getty Images

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP, NASDAQ:BKEPP) is being acquired by its general partner Ergon for $4.65 in cash per common unit and $8.75 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. This appears to be a reasonable price to me and is in line with my previous expectations (which valued the common units at $4+).

Ergon's previous offers did not appear to give the common units enough value. However, the current deal price of $4.65 per common unit values the company at a 9.2x multiple to estimated 2022 adjusted EBITDA at a deal price of $4.65 per common unit. This calculation values the Series A Preferred Units at their liquidation preference. At the deal price of $8.75 for the preferred units instead, the total transaction value would be around 10.6x adjusted EBITDA.

Ergon's Offers

Ergon had previously proposed in both 2019 and 2021 to acquire the common units and Series A Preferred Units that it did not already own. In 2019, Ergon offered $1.35 in cash per common unit and $5.67 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. Blueknight was quite indebted at that time, so its units were fairly depressed in value. In October 2021, Ergon offered $3.32 in cash per common unit and $8.46 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. Ergon currently owns around 60.5% of the Series A Preferred Units and 6.6% of the common units (before any conversion of the preferred units into common units). Given the weighting of its holding towards the preferred units, there was concern that the offer put too much value towards the preferred units and undervalued the common units.

Ergon's Ownership (Blueknight Energy Partners)

The merger agreement that Blueknight entered into with Ergon will result in a payment of $4.65 in cash per common unit and $8.75 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. This is a healthy 40.5% premium to the trailing 30-day VWAP for the common units and a 3.6% premium to the trailing 30-day VWAP for the preferred units.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022, while there is an outside date of October 21, 2022 as a deadline.

Outside Date For Merger Agreement (Blueknight Energy Partners)

As part of the agreement, Blueknight is not allowed to solicit competing acquisition proposals. There are also termination fees of $5.5 million (Blueknight paying Ergon) and $3 million (Ergon paying Blueknight) under certain conditions outlined below.

Termination Fees (Blueknight Energy Partners)

I'd expect the merger agreement to be approved by Blueknight's unitholders. The common units and preferred units are voting on the agreement as a single class, and Ergon owns approximately 31% of the combined common and preferred units. Thus, support from only 28% of the remaining (non-Ergon) units is needed to get to the majority threshold.

Merger Agreement (Blueknight Energy Partners)

Notes On Valuation

Ergon's latest offer appears reasonable to me. I had previously noted that a 9.0x adjusted EBITDA multiple may be reasonable for Blueknight. The company is currently forecasting approximately $56.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2022 (including the run-rate impact of its growth projects).

A 9.0x multiple to that would value the company at $505 million in total. Blueknight had $97 million in net debt at the beginning of 2022, while the liquidation preference of its Series A Preferred Units (at $6.50 per unit) is approximately $224 million.

This leaves $184 million in value for the common units at a 9.0x multiple or $4.40 per common unit.

Ergon's recent offer ($4.65 per common unit and $8.75 per Series A Preferred Unit) technically values the company at around 10.6x adjusted EBITDA. However, if the Series A Preferred Units (of which Ergon owns the majority of) are valued at their liquidation preference, this would result in a deal value at 9.2x adjusted EBITDA as seen by the common units.

Conclusion

After attempts to acquire Blueknight at prices that appeared to undervalue the common units, Ergon's most recent offer appears to value the common units at a fair price. The $4.65 per unit cash offer for the common price would value the company at 9.2x estimated 2022 adjusted EBITDA if the Series A Preferred Units are valued at their liquidation preference. This is in line with the valuation multiple of 9.0x adjusted EBITDA that I used for Blueknight before, as well within 9.0x to 10.0x adjusted EBITDA range for prior asphalt terminal transactions.

The transaction only appears to need the support of 28% of the non-Ergon units, so there is a high likelihood that it will be approved.