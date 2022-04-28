Blueknight Energy Partners Is Being Acquired By Ergon
Summary
- Ergon is making a cash offer of $4.65 per common unit and $8.75 per Series A Preferred Unit.
- This appears to be a fair valuation based on Blueknight's expected 2022 adjusted EBITDA.
- Previous offers appeared to undervalue the common units.
- Support from only 28% of non-Ergon units is needed for the transaction to be approved.
- The closing date is expected to be in mid-2022 with an outside date of October 21.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP, NASDAQ:BKEPP) is being acquired by its general partner Ergon for $4.65 in cash per common unit and $8.75 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. This appears to be a reasonable price to me and is in line with my previous expectations (which valued the common units at $4+).
Ergon's previous offers did not appear to give the common units enough value. However, the current deal price of $4.65 per common unit values the company at a 9.2x multiple to estimated 2022 adjusted EBITDA at a deal price of $4.65 per common unit. This calculation values the Series A Preferred Units at their liquidation preference. At the deal price of $8.75 for the preferred units instead, the total transaction value would be around 10.6x adjusted EBITDA.
Ergon's Offers
Ergon had previously proposed in both 2019 and 2021 to acquire the common units and Series A Preferred Units that it did not already own. In 2019, Ergon offered $1.35 in cash per common unit and $5.67 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. Blueknight was quite indebted at that time, so its units were fairly depressed in value. In October 2021, Ergon offered $3.32 in cash per common unit and $8.46 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. Ergon currently owns around 60.5% of the Series A Preferred Units and 6.6% of the common units (before any conversion of the preferred units into common units). Given the weighting of its holding towards the preferred units, there was concern that the offer put too much value towards the preferred units and undervalued the common units.
The merger agreement that Blueknight entered into with Ergon will result in a payment of $4.65 in cash per common unit and $8.75 in cash per Series A Preferred Unit. This is a healthy 40.5% premium to the trailing 30-day VWAP for the common units and a 3.6% premium to the trailing 30-day VWAP for the preferred units.
The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022, while there is an outside date of October 21, 2022 as a deadline.
As part of the agreement, Blueknight is not allowed to solicit competing acquisition proposals. There are also termination fees of $5.5 million (Blueknight paying Ergon) and $3 million (Ergon paying Blueknight) under certain conditions outlined below.
I'd expect the merger agreement to be approved by Blueknight's unitholders. The common units and preferred units are voting on the agreement as a single class, and Ergon owns approximately 31% of the combined common and preferred units. Thus, support from only 28% of the remaining (non-Ergon) units is needed to get to the majority threshold.
Notes On Valuation
Ergon's latest offer appears reasonable to me. I had previously noted that a 9.0x adjusted EBITDA multiple may be reasonable for Blueknight. The company is currently forecasting approximately $56.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2022 (including the run-rate impact of its growth projects).
A 9.0x multiple to that would value the company at $505 million in total. Blueknight had $97 million in net debt at the beginning of 2022, while the liquidation preference of its Series A Preferred Units (at $6.50 per unit) is approximately $224 million.
This leaves $184 million in value for the common units at a 9.0x multiple or $4.40 per common unit.
Ergon's recent offer ($4.65 per common unit and $8.75 per Series A Preferred Unit) technically values the company at around 10.6x adjusted EBITDA. However, if the Series A Preferred Units (of which Ergon owns the majority of) are valued at their liquidation preference, this would result in a deal value at 9.2x adjusted EBITDA as seen by the common units.
Conclusion
After attempts to acquire Blueknight at prices that appeared to undervalue the common units, Ergon's most recent offer appears to value the common units at a fair price. The $4.65 per unit cash offer for the common price would value the company at 9.2x estimated 2022 adjusted EBITDA if the Series A Preferred Units are valued at their liquidation preference. This is in line with the valuation multiple of 9.0x adjusted EBITDA that I used for Blueknight before, as well within 9.0x to 10.0x adjusted EBITDA range for prior asphalt terminal transactions.
The transaction only appears to need the support of 28% of the non-Ergon units, so there is a high likelihood that it will be approved.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.