Natural Resource Partners: Coal Is Hot

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the coal general partnership Natural Resources Partners (NRP). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top 100 Stock list which ranks stocks by highest Weighted Alpha; a measure of how much a stock has changed in the one-year period first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. The stock made a new 52-week high and gained 5.46% since it got a Trend Spotter buy signal on 4/8.

NRP Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. - (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

183.22+ Weighted Alpha

175.07% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 5.46% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.18%

Technical support level at 45.21

Recently traded at 47.47 with a 50-day moving average of 41.39

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $575 million

P/E 10.25

Dividend yield 3.94%

At the present time, none of the Wall Street firms are giving Revenue and Earnings projections for this partnership

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 hold opinions on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 352 to 27 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 40 to 7 for the same result

6,900 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Normally, I add Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings here but at the present it is not followed by the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system.