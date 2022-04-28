jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

Let's keep this simple. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) recently declared a $0.44 per share quarterly dividend. That's good enough for $1.76 annualized, of course. And, that translates to a yield of 2.67%.

For proper context, the S&P 500 (SPY) roughly yields 1.39% so KO generates roughly twice the yield as the broad market. While this is acceptable, and perhaps even wonderful, there still some frustration about the low yield.

This article explores KO's dividend, and what income investors can likely expect going forward, especially into the next 2-3 years.

The Charts

Many long-time KO shareholders get frustrated when looking at this chart:

Data by YCharts

This is a 10-year view of KO's yield and clearly, it's low right now, at least when compared to history. We're at a level that's below anything seen since before 2014, so there's a reason for the angst.

However, at the same time, investors have progressively been rewarded for holding over the years. That's rather obvious, as shown here:

Data by YCharts

Up, up, and then up some more. Although, I will emphasize the jumps in dividend growth are modest, and perhaps slowing. More about that in a short while.

Now, at this point, we have to layer in one more very important piece data. Of course, I'm talking about KO's price. That because yield a function of both the dividend and the price of the stock. Let's take a peek:

Data by YCharts

It should be obvious that KO was going through some cycles through 2018, then in 2019, the price started to breakout. Of course, 2020 and the pandemic hit, which collapsed KO's price. From around $40, KO strongly climbed back, with 2022 being outstanding thus far. In other words, other than 2020, KO's price has been moving up much faster than the dividend.

Or has it?

Data by YCharts

The KO Yield Anchoring Effect

Before doing any deep analysis, I simply expected to see KO's rapidly price increase as the cause of the low yield. Instead, as per the chart above, we're roughly seeing KO's price and dividend increasing at the same pace. Interesting, to say the least.

That got me thinking hard about how investors become attached, and otherwise anchored to numbers. Many investors have come to think about KO's yield as wavering between 3% and 3.5%. In fact, seeing KO's dividend over 3.5% was something worth waiting for - that's when it's a steal. Even over 3.25% has generally been a good time to buy, hold and collect.

That also got me thinking about how far KO's yield now is away from all-time highs, over the last 10 years. Here's an instructive view, because it visually demonstrates the odd "pain" of KO's low dividend. It just seems like the yield keeps falling, and it's frustrating - at least to dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Yet, we also know it's an illusion. Since KO investors can sell off a pinch of KO, here and there, and enjoy excellent capital gains. Oh, I know, that's a sin, at least for pry-it-from-my-dead-hands investors. But the reality is that KO's price is quite high, and the dividend has - for the most part - been strongly increasing just as well.

Quick Valuation

I'm a fan of simplicity. So, let's first just peek at the P/E ratio over three years.

Data by YCharts

There's some pain in 2020 for all the obvious reasons, already mentioned above. However, we are seeing that a "normal" P/E for KO has been around 25. In 2019 and in 2021, there was definitely some elevation. Right now, we're probably a little bit elevated but not by a tremendous amount.

Now, let's get some further confirmation.

KO Valuation (FAST Graphs)

First, KO's normal P/E is actually closer to 22, at least over the last 20 years or so. Second, it does appear that KO is a bit overvalued with a current blended P/E of 27, at least compared to the bigger picture. Third, KO is growing but it's not fabulous at under 6%. Still, it's very solid, very steady. There's plenty to support dividend growth. Fourth, dividend investors were spoiled a little bit back in 2015 to 2018, when the price was nearer to historical fair value. You can see the yield was above 3.0%, and then some.

The Future

I'm expecting KO to keep dividend growth down in the 3-4% range. The payout ratio is still up around 75-80%, whereas from 2002 to 2012, the payout ratio was closer to 50-55%.

So, while the 20-year average dividend increase is 7-8%, its likely KO management will want to be conservative as we see elevated levels of uncertainty. And, again, we saw about 2.5% increases in 2019, 2020 and 2021. So, recent history tells us that increases will probably be modest.

Keeping it simple, yet again, I don't think we're going to see KO yielding over 3.25% any time soon, unless the entire market dumps. I don't think we're going to see any huge increase. And, if we do, I wouldn't be surprised to see KO's price also going up - perhaps even faster. In other words, KO is very likely going to yield below 3% for a while, but be looking out for opportunities, especially if you see 3.25% or higher.

As a final word, KO recently reported pretty good results. Shares dipped a bit, but overall, business performance was reasonable. There was, of course, an impact from Russia and Ukraine. However, organic sales were great, up by 18% versus 9% consensus.

It's also good to know that KO has excellent logistics to counterbalance supply chain issues around the world. Furthermore, KO generally enjoys a very strong brand and therefore strong pricing power. That's especially useful during inflation so that costs can be passed along to consumers, for the most part, without substantial backlash.

I see KO as a hold at this point in time. Dollar cost averaging isn't a bad idea. Nibbling, perhaps to set up a new position, might be rational. But there are likely better entry points than right now. At the same time, I don't think we're going to see a dividend increase until next year, assuming KO sticks to its payout history. I also wouldn't go nuts and sell here. It could be rational to perhaps trim and take some profits, but not sell out. Adding it all up, again, KO is simply a hold, at least for most investors.