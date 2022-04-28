ihsanyildizli/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) as an investment option at its current market price. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Singapore and Macau, along with plans to potentially expand into “a major country” in Asia, according to recent statements made by the Chairman and CEO, Rob Goldstein.

I review LVS, along with the broader gaming and casino space, on a regular basis. Back in December was the last time I considering buying LVS, but I wound up putting a modest "hold" rating on the stock as I saw a few headwinds that made me nervous. Looking back, this was a pretty good call. In fairness, LVS has beaten the broader market, but its return was still flat:

As we push deeper into Q2, I felt it was time to do another review on LVS, to see if I should upgrade my outlook. After some thought, I do see a buy case where I didn't before, for a few key reasons, why I will outline below.

What Are Some Of The Problems?

To begin, I want to take a look at some of the reasons behind the decline in LVS' share price. After all, understanding the why behind weakness is key to understand if a positive turnaround really is in the cards. Importantly, while LVS has seen a flat return since my review, the stock is down significantly since 2022 began, as shown below:

Clearly, this has not been a great start to the year. So it is important to reflect on the why, which stems from two key areas. One, the broader Chinese equity market has been hit hard in the short-term. This is important because it speaks to the broader climate within the country - regulatory crackdowns, a focus on capital flight out of the country, Covid-lockdowns (more on that for reason number two), and the potential from de-listing in the U.S. - all of which have been headwinds for stocks. The end result has been that Chinese equities have been punished, with Tech shares in particular seeing some of the worst losses:

This hurts companies like LVS because it is heavily invested in Macao and Singapore, two regions that rely on wealthy Chinese to come and spend (through gambling and resort stays). A sharp decline in equity markets dampens consumer sentiment, and also wipes away wealth that could have been diverted towards those leisure venues.

Two, as I alluded to above, the Covid lockdowns have been particularly problematic. Clearly, when China restricts travel and movement, in-person gaming is going to suffer. The result has been a lot of pessimism in the sector, rightfully so. Revenues and profits at Asian casinos continue to suffer, as the Chinese government takes some of the strictest of approaches to the new Covid-variant waves. In fairness to the regime there, Covid cases had been spiking in-country, so there was some merit to enhancing these lockdown measures:

Chinese Covid cases (China's National Health Commission)

The point here is that until cases decline in a meaningful way, we are not going to see much movement from the government on some of these restrictions. While I won't get into whether or not I believe in the merit of these measures, it is fair to say that China is experiencing a massive surge of new cases. This presents a challenge to LVS, and that outlook won't be clear until cases come down and mobility resumes. While this means the investment climate isn't great right now, that also is when investors want to start making some buy decisions. Waiting for the clouds to clear completely will be too late, so I like the idea of buying into this weakness given that it is mainly Covid-driven. It will take time to resolve for sure, but we have seen our countries bounce back quickly (in terms of economic growth) once restrictions are lifted.

Where's The Opportunity?

I want to be perfectly clear here before I dive into some of the positives that this is a high risk, high reward play. As the prior paragraph shows, the Chinese economy is at a major crossroads right now, and the impact on the Macao gaming market (and LVS by extension) is absolutely affected by this. Further, there is a very real risk Chinese authorities impose lockdowns for an extended period of time. Finally, capital flight out of the country and/or the stock market there will soften the outlook for gaming revenues within LVS' two primary markets - Macao and Singapore. The takeaway is before diving in, readers need to assess if they can handle this volatility, and the potential for substantial losses.

With that disclaimer said, there is indeed merit to buying at these levels. The macro-backdrop is very difficult, and that is precisely when you want to buy, not sell. Simply put, once we get back to "normal", LVS is in a great position to capitalize on a resumption of travel and discretionary spend. That will ultimately be a boon for the stock, it is only a matter of when.

One point I will highlight is that, with the Covid overhang, LVS was still managing reasonable figures in a very difficult environment. Through Q4 earnings, there had been Of course, incremental growth since then, although revenues and profits are way down from Q4 2019 (pre-Covid). Still, growth was a positive, as Q4 2021 financial results showed:

Adjusted Property EBITDA

Fast forward to today, however, and this picture becomes more clouded. With Chinese Covid-restrictions amplified in the first quarter of this year, EBITDA figures saw a sharp decline to $110 million in Q1 2022, compared to $251 million in Q4 2021:

Q1 2022 Figures

So, how is this an "opportunity"? Well, I just find it hard to believe that things are going to get worse. If revenues and profits are bottoming out, which I believe they are, it makes sense to start taking on positions.

My takeaways from these graphics is the company has shown some resilience prior to the immediate lockdown. Also, given how weak the figures are on a historical basis, there is tremendous potential for growth once we get back to "normal". Figures being so far below pre-Covid days are certainly a headwind. But they also suggest opportunity that once we get back to norms in terms of global travel and leisure, LBS has tremendous upside.

To be fair, the wildcard is how quickly that will happen. It could be in the next few months, next year, or longer than that. How soon and the manner of which that recovery happens will help decide the fate of LVS' stock action. This is why I emphasize this is a high-risk play, but one that could also produce alpha-generating returns.

Expansion In The Cards?

My next topic touches on some positive developments with regards to expansion. Ironically, LVS made headwinds last year when it made the decision to exit Las Vegas by selling off its Venetian and Palazzo properties on The Strip. While this was announced in 2021, the deal actually just closed a few months ago, resulting in LVS having a minimal presence in America (headquarters will remain in Las Vegas).

Broadly speaking I was not a big fan of this month, although the injection of cash into the company's coffers is never a bad thing. However, I prefer to see growth, rather than divestitures. Fortunately, LVS was not selling off its Vegas properties in isolation to reduce its footprint. That sale was supposed to although the company to focus on its Asian expansion. So far, not much has come on that front, with projects in Korea and Japan that were originally on the table not panning out to-date. But the CEO has made comments on interest in another Asian country, with few details at the moment (refer to the link in the opening paragraph).

Additionally, there is ongoing thought that Las Vegas Sands may make a play in the Empire State. New York, which recently legalized online sports betting, is also considering adding up to three new casinos in the New York City area, as reported by Bloomberg. This is the result of a budget deal reached by Governor Hochul earlier this month, although it still needs to be voted on by the full Legislature.

This is relevant because Las Vegas Sands is considering making a bid on one of those potential casinos. At this point, it is pure speculation if casinos will even be built, and who the operators will be. But New York is quickly legalizing gaming of all sorts, and CEO Goldstein was asked directly about New York possibilities in the Q4 earnings call. In response, he quoted:

New York, we are big believers in that market. The recent announcement by Governor Hochul about three licenses is encouraging. We are in the hunt. I wouldn’t want to overplay our hand, so we have -- what opportunity it might be. But it’s a massive market under-served by the current product and by any metric that should be a massive market for us. So we are deep into it. We were there last week. We have a team on the ground working through it and we are hoping to get a license"

I like this potential because I have viewed the recovery in the U.S. as a tailwind for casino operators. While regions in Europe and Asia are more restrictive when it comes to travel and Covid-requirements, the U.S. is relatively more open. This has benefited gaming centers like Las Vegas, and I like LVS pushed out of that market at the wrong time. To make another play at a major metropolitan area in the U.S., such as New York, would be a development I would view very positively.

Recent Headlines Won't Give You Comfort

I will finish up this review by reiterating this is a contrarian play, as forces seem to be moving against the gaming sector, leisure plays in general, and LVS at the moment. Back in December I suggest the Covid-hangover for stocks like LVS was not over, and that thesis has been proven right. Undeniably, this remains a relevant risk today, with March gaming revenues in Macao feeling the brunt of the pain:

Headline News From Macao (Inside Asian Gaming (IAG))

This is an attribute I want to highlight. The simple fact is Macao is in trouble, and gaming centers across the world continue to see pressure on their visitation numbers from both Covid and inflation (which is reducing discretionary spend). What this means for LVS investors is that negative headlines will probably continue to be the norm. This is going to pressure the stock, albeit much of the damage has probably already been done.

The conclusion I draw here is that I see LVS as an opportunity buy at these levels but, aside from being a risky proposition, it will almost certainly not move up in a straight line. The months ahead are going to be volatile, and that means investors should be selective about when they buy, and how much.

Bottom line

LVS has been caught up in the market turmoil, but I view that as a buying opportunity. The casino and gaming sector has been clobbered and the short-term outlook is hazy, two good attributes for making a contrarian play. While I do not love that the company exited Las Vegas, it is looking at other expansionary options that could be long-term game changers. As a result, I am considering starting a position in LVS, and suggest readers give this idea some thought at this time.