Artisan Partners Continues to Attract Funds From Investors

I previously covered Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM), a comparatively small asset management firm, in March 2022 and came to the conclusion that a dividend cut is likely but of no concern considering the company's dividend policy.

APAM released its Q1 2022 earnings on April 27, 2022 and declared a variable quarterly dividend of $0.76, 26% lower than the quarterly dividend in Q4 2021 (notably excluding the special dividend of $0.72). The company missed analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.03 by $0.05, mainly due to decreased revenues as a consequence of lower assets under managements (AUM). AUM declined 9.5% QoQ (roughly flat YoY) as a consequence of recent market gyrations and not due to net outflows from clients. Quite the contrary, the company reported net inflows from clients of $699 million during the quarter, representing a 2% annualized organic growth rate (Figure 1).

Figure 1: APAM's net client cash flows per quarter, in relation to the average share price observed during the period (own work, based on the company's 2017 to 2021 10-Qs and 10-Ks, the Q1 2022 8-K and APAM's weekly closing share price)

The Dividend Remains Solid and APAM Invests in Growth

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share with respect to the March 2022 quarter. This is in line with management’s expectation to pay out around 80% of the cash generated in the quarter (i.e., $0.98 per share). At a share price of $34, the current dividend translates to an annualized dividend yield of 9%, assuming that no special dividend is paid at the end of fiscal 2022.

Over the past quarters and years, the quarterly dividend (including the special dividend on a pro rata basis) has tracked fee-related revenues very well (Figure 2). However, in Q1 2022, the distribution appears to be well below what would be expected based on revenue. This is partly due to the as yet unknown special dividend, but also to recent growth-related investments and seasonally increased expenses. In line with previous guidance, management has been investing in its recently established investment team EMsights Capital Group and the two first strategies, Global Unconstrained and Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities. Emerging market investment strategies are an excellent growth opportunity, in my opinion, as they are difficult to pursue as individual investors and offer significant potential. Also, related passive products are expensive compared to well-established passive funds, and the investor acquires a potentially overly opaque group of assets. In line with its other strategies, APAM’s emerging market strategies are expected to add significant value at a reasonable cost. Speaking of which, I estimated APAM's weighted average management fee for Q1 2022 to be about 69.4 basis points, down slightly from 70.7 basis points in Q4 2021. The decline is attributable to the introduction of the aforementioned strategies and expected to improve as EMsights Capital Group attracts capital from investors.

Figure 2: APAM's historical dividend payout on a normalized basis, compared to quarterly fee-related revenues, that were obtained by multiplying the average assets under management per quarter with the corresponding weighted-average fee in basis points (own work, based on the company's 2017 to 2021 10-Qs and 10-Ks and the Q1 2022 8-K)

Overall, APAM's weighted average management fee is significantly higher than its larger competitors BEN and TROW (see my recent comparative analysis). However, considering the significant outperformance of APAM’s strategies net of fees (slide 17, Q1 2022 earnings presentation), the premium seems very reasonable. The strategies' above-average performance is mainly due to the fact that the company remains true to its principle by offering its managers entrepreneurial opportunities and investment autonomy. However, I would argue that APAM's comparatively small size is another reason for the outperformance of its strategies: smaller asset managers are typically able to react more dynamically and can invest in smaller, underfollowed equities and debt securities. According to the aforementioned presentation, only the following established strategies underperformed their respective benchmarks, notably net of fees:

Sustainable Emerging Markets Strategy – 64 basis points (4.50% versus 5.14% for the MSCI Emerging Markets, annualized over more than 10 years)

Antero Peak Hedge Strategy – 169 basis points (14.02% versus 15.71% for the S&P 500, annualized over around three years)

Three of the strategies just launched lagged their respective benchmarks as of March 31, 2022, but de facto all of APAM's well-established strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks, mostly between 200 and 900 basis points, net of fees. I consider this to be a very solid performance and a testament to the company's investment culture.

Reasons Underlying APAM’s Decline in Share Price

While especially U.S. and Canadian securities have already shrugged off most of their losses associated with volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, European and Asian markets continue to be impacted by the ongoing war, the associated political crisis and certainly also increasing fears of possible pandemic-related lockdowns in China. These developments do not bode well for APAM's recently formed EMsights Capital Group in the near term. In the long term, however, I am confident that the current situation in particular and emerging markets in general represent a very lucrative opportunity, and I am pleased that APAM is continuing to pursue its growth strategy.

Investors increasingly anticipate a recession, which can be seen in the price movements of equities in the pharmaceutical, cyclical consumer goods and also consumer staples sectors. As a result, shares of asset managers, whose earnings are closely correlated with the development of securities markets, suffer disproportionately and can even be seen as leading indicators. As a small asset manager, Artisan's stock is disproportionately volatile. However, I believe that such situations provide excellent entry points for long-term investors and APAM should be viewed as a pure-play income-generating investment. As noted by CFO and Treasurer Charles Daley during the earnings call, the company continues to prefer the predictability of the dividend policy over share buybacks and sees no reason to change that. In this way, APAM will continue to pay out the majority of cash generated and invest in the business through seed capital and new product launches, creating economic value over time. Since APAM seems to be following an intact downtrend, writing covered calls could prove to be a worthwhile strategy to increase one's income.

I remain optimistic on the company's future prospects and will continue to add to my position as I believe the shares are undervalued at $34, as also shown by the FAST Graphs chart in Figure 3.

