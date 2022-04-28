Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is often called a "hidden tax" in the way that it eats into a person's purchasing power over time. That's why it pays to invest in income generating assets that can help one to stay ahead of the curve, despite the recent market volatility.

This brings me to Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), which may be a good option for those who seek the shelter of a big BDC. This article highlights what makes ARCC worth buying at present for stable growth and income, so let's get started.

Why ARCC?

Ares Capital is a BDC that was founded 18 years ago, and has since grown into the largest BDC by asset size. It's externally managed by the well-respected Ares Management (ARES), a leading alternative asset manager that operates in the credit, real estate, and private equity spaces.

At present, ARCC carries a $19.5B investment portfolio at fair value, that's spread across 395 different portfolio companies. ARCC's portfolio is well balanced with two-thirds of it being senior secured loans (45% first lien, 21% second lien) and the remainder is comprised of higher yielding subordinated loans, preferred equity, and common equity for a growth kicker. Notably, ARCC is also invested in another asset manager, Ivy Hill Asset Management, whose president is affiliated with ARCC.

ARCC Portfolio Mix (Q1'22 Earnings Release)

ARCC continues to impress with strong results in its first quarter of 2022. This includes growing NAV/share sequentially by $0.07 per share and on a YoY basis by an impressive $1.56 to $19.03. ARCC has seen robust deal activity as it made new investment commitments of $2.0 billion during the first quarter, including $349M of new investment commitments to Ivy Hill Asset Management. The overall portfolio size declined, however, as ARCC exited $2.6B worth of investment commitments.

Also encouraging, the portfolio health remains stable, with a weighted average portfolio grade of 3.1, remaining unchanged from the prior quarter. The non-accrual rate of 1.2% also sits well below its 10-year average of 2.5%. Plus, ARCC is seeing the benefits from rising rates, as 74% of its investment portfolio is floating rate. This helped to drive up its yield on cost by 20 bps sequentially, to 8.9% at the end of Q1.

Looking forward, ARCC is well-positioned to opportunistically invest, as it has ample liquidity comprised of $700M in cash and equivalents plus an additional $5.3 billion in available borrowing capacity under its existing credit facilities. Moreover, it maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13x, sitting below the 1.26x from the end of 2021 and well below the 2.0x regulatory limit.

ARCC should also see meaningful growth from its recently announced acquisition of another asset manager with a $2.4B portfolio, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Last night, Ares management announced the acquisition of the direct lending portfolio of Analog Capital Management, which decided to exit its direct lending strategy. The overall $2.4 billion portfolio is comprised of U.S. senior secured loans to over 40 companies backed by numerous private equity sponsors. In terms of specific impacts to ARCC, approximately half of this $2.4 billion portfolio will be funded by both ARCC and Ivy Hill with a significant portion of the loans being purchased by Ivy Hill, given the senior orientation of this portfolio. We believe one benefit of this transaction is to further support the growth of Ivy Hill. We expect the revenue growth from these investments may ultimately support additional dividends from Ivy Hill to ARCC after the transaction closes, which is expected to be at the end of the second quarter.

Risks to ARCC include its external management structure, which could result in conflicts of interest. In addition, ARCC's regular dividend of $0.42 per share is thinly covered by its net income of $0.43 per share in the first quarter. This isn't too much of a surprise, however, as ARCC has generally had a payout ratio in the 95-100% range in recent years.

I continue to see value in ARCC at the current price of $20.80 with a price-to-book ratio of 1.09x. The premium to book value is deserved, considering the company's track record of value creation. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $22.89. This translates to a potential one-year 18% total return including dividends, and this could help investors to stay ahead of inflation.

ARCC Price to Book (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

I continue to see value in ARCC at the current price. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market and its recent acquisition should help to support future growth.

ARCC also offers generous dividend yield that is ahead of inflation, and this could help investors to stay ahead of rising prices. With a one-year potential return of 18%, ARCC could be an attractive stock for investors looking for stable growth.