WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) is an actively managed ETF with a peculiar investment strategy designed to eliminate ingrained flaws of traditional value investing adding an emotionless ingredient - artificial intelligence via a proprietary model developed by Voya Investment Management.

Today, we will be reviewing the product of its innovative approach - the portfolio, paying due attention to the combination of factors it is most exposed to in order to reveal whether its unique strategy has vulnerabilities and whether it is worth considering AIVL to play the value rotation 2.0.

Though the fund itself was incepted in June 2006, it has been restructured only recently, in January, when the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (traded with a ticker DTN) became AIVL, thus we simply do not have enough data on returns it is capable of delivering.

What is unique about AIVL?

AIVL is a rare example of an ETF that turns to the power of artificial intelligence to find equities with appealing valuations and capital appreciation (and also income generation) potential.

A decade-long value drought (or a value winter, if you please) known for consistent underperformance of cheaper portfolios and outperformance of growth-heavy funds, especially those focusing on the U.S. mega-cap echelon, exacerbated by 2020 that, in fact, rendered decades-old principles defective and resulted in numerous funds closing doors made the problem of adjusting the value investing to a new reality even more urgent.

Harnessing the power of AI looks like a solid, modern, and a bit futuristic answer to the question of what fund managers should do to 1) eliminate the downsides of the minimalist value portfolios, 2) avoid value traps, and 3) ultimately, deliver alpha. In the case of AIVL, as described in the prospectus, this means taking the universe of liquid, ex-micro-cap (above $100 million in market value) U.S. equities and allowing the Equity Machine Intelligence model developed by Voya Investment Management to do the quantitative magic and select those names that sport value characteristics. Though it is unknown what is exactly assessed to arrive at a conclusion that a stock is underappreciated and could deliver outsized returns, it is mentioned that the model harnesses vast amounts of data regardless of whether they are structured (companies' financials is one of the examples) or unstructured (existing in the form of press releases or news articles). The prospectus also says the stocks picked by the model typically trade at a lower P/E, P/B, and sport higher FCF. We will be checking that shortly.

From the universe, approximately 60 to 190 stocks can qualify for the AIVL portfolio, which is reassessed every month. They are weighted using a proprietary score, with a 6% single-stock cap.

Are AIVL holdings truly undervalued? Using Quant data to find the answer

As of April 22, the AIVL portfolio had 99 equity holdings, with the top ten accounting for slightly above 23%. The mix is heavy in healthcare (19.8%) and financial (17.2%) stocks and underweight in energy (2.9%) and real estate (0.8%). In this regard, the portfolio's sector allocation is rather similar to the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE), which also features healthcare, as well as banks and the like, in the top two.

As we discussed in a few notes in the past, minimalist strategies that use only a couple (sometimes rather outdated) of multiples oftentimes fail to completely eliminate overvalued companies from their portfolios. But has AIVL succeeded in that effort using the proprietary AI model? There are a few points worth addressing.

First, only 20% of the holdings have Quant Valuation grades of at least B-, as of writing this article. This is clearly too low. Meanwhile, over 48% are significantly overvalued. Another way of saying, it means that most stocks in the AIVL mix are currently trading at a premium to their respective sector medians and five-year average multiples. For me, it is not clear why AIVL picked Nasdaq (NDAQ) or Electronic Arts (EA), with both having F Valuation grades. No doubt, NDAQ has been battered this year, losing around one-fifth of the market value, but regardless, it is still trading at a premium to the sector medians and historical averages.

For better context, I should mention that the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) which has a bit larger portfolio of 120 equities boasts a ~48.4% share of undervalued companies (with attributes mentioned above), and only ~16.5% are relatively overpriced. My most recent analysis on RPV was published in January.

Second, Meta Platforms (FB) is the largest company AIVL has invested in, valued at around $500 billion. No doubt, the presence of FB in a value portfolio can already raise eyebrows. It is simply counterintuitive. A tech heavyweight that grossly contributed to the S&P 500 (IVV) rally in the past, seemingly a perfect illustration of a growth stock. But after a tough start to the year marred by a catastrophic investor exodus, FB has lost almost 50% of its market value, and now has a C- Valuation grade. So, though I would not agree that this holding of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is trading below the level it deserves, the AI model probably arrived at a conclusion that a value opportunity has emerged, thus FB was selected for the AIVL portfolio. Anyway, investors should be prepared that the fund at times invests in an opportunistic manner and not necessarily in the cheapest stocks available.

Third, FB is certainly not the only example of a rather expensive (depending on the definition of expensiveness) stock present in the AIVL portfolio. For instance, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is trading with a P/B or ~18.6x and a forward P/E close to 33x. GoDaddy (GDDY) is another example, with a P/B of ~171x; the culprits are the unearned revenue and total debt that resulted in the compression of shareholder equity, but still, the multiple is gargantuan.

The scatter plot is supposed to provide a better context:

Covers ~91.5% of the holdings (Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund)

Two outliers with triple-digit P/Bs, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and GDDY were removed intentionally by the author to improve the readability.

The next chart is based on EV/EBITDA and Price/Cash flow ratios for non-financial and real estate stocks.

Covers ~74% of the holdings (Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund)

Is AIVL a Buy?

In sum, there are a few reasons to consider AIVL.

First, the expense ratio of 38 bps is adequate enough for an actively-managed investment vehicle. Strategies based on complicated proprietary research invite higher fees, in many cases, up to 1%. AIVL is a nice exception as its ER is even lower compared to the asset class median of 29 bps.

Second, value portfolios oftentimes have a profitability problem (due to a size or a quality discount factored in multiples), which amplifies the risk of value traps impacting total returns. In my view, in its current iteration, AIVL does not have that problem as only ~4.4% of the holdings have negative FCF (excluding financials and RE), while almost 94% have a Quant Profitability rating of at least B-. The A-rated (+/-) equities account for close to 66%.

Certainly, there are downsides. The fund was restructured in January, and its strategy has not been tested yet, so we certainly cannot say for sure if it will be capable of delivering capital gains or substantial distributions and achieving income growth at all. Besides, investors still get exposure to high-multiple stocks, despite the fund focusing on the value style. Consequently, I cannot say for sure if the portfolio is perfectly positioned for a prolonged capital rotation amid higher interest rates. A Hold rating, for now, seems justified.