Which Factors Matter The Most In Dividend Stocks?

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

What are the most important factors to consider in dividend stocks?

There are a variety of dividend investing strategies that sound reasonable on paper. Here are some examples:

High Yield - Low Payout Ratio: The concept is to find deep value dividend stocks. A stock that can pay a large dividend yield with a low payout ratio would logically have a low price to earnings ratio as well.

Dividend Growth Investing: Companies which consistently increase their dividends are thought to provide the investor with a growing and sustainable dividend stream.

Individual Stock Pickers: We also have dividend stock pickers who evaluate the company and stock on a variety of factors - both qualitative and quantitative. They may consider the ability of the company to pay interest charges on debt, future growth opportunities, share price volatility and the list goes on.

How To Measure Factor Success

To gauge the usefulness of factors in dividend stocks I propose these measures:

Total absolute return

The overall relationship between rank and return. Higher ranks should lead to higher returns while lower ranks have lower returns.

The factor itself must also be sensible and rooted in logic.

Explanation Using The Size Factor

To demonstrate what I mean, let's use the size factor. In this instance, smaller stocks will receive a higher ranking. The idea is that smaller stocks have more room to grow and may offer a larger return in both dividend and capital appreciation than a stock with large capitalization.

Our test universe will be the Russell 3000 index. Any stock which has a dividend will be included and ranked. Every week, all dividend stocks in the Russell 3000 will be placed in 1 of 10 portfolios based on their relative size.

The test will start in 1999 and will continue until today with stocks being re-sorted every week into the appropriate portfolio based on market capitalization. Dividend returns are included.

Factor Testing Dividend Stocks (Portfolio123)

*Chart compliments of Portfolio123.com

Let's analyze the graph.

The first red bar represents the S&P 500. Since 1999, it had an annualized return of just over 7%. Keep in mind that that S&P 500 is cap-weighted and that our portfolio sorts are equal-weighted. Cap-weighting a portfolio has historically resulted in lower returns than equal-weighting. I say this just in case you wonder why all 10 portfolios have higher return than the S&P 500.

The second blue bar is our lowest ranked group of dividend stocks in the Russell 3000 index. Remember, our lowest ranked group is also our highest market cap. The lowest ranked and highest cap portfolio performed the worst with just over 8% total return annually since 1999.

The green bar on the far right is our highest ranked portfolio. This represents dividend stocks which have the lowest market capitalization. These historically performed the best since 1999 with an annualized return of almost 14%.

Thus, the size factor is a reasonable one to consider for dividend stocks...at least in the Russell 3000 index.

Dividend Stocks - Single Factor Testing

With that explanation out of the way, let's consider some common factors that are often used to evaluate dividend stocks. I will show the charts and then discuss the implication at the end of the article.

High Dividend Yield

High Dividend Yield (Portfolio123)

High Dividend Growth Rate

Dividend Growth (Portfolio123)

High Momentum - 52 Week Performance

Portfolio123

Free Cash Flow Margin - High

Portfolio123

Low PE Ratio

Portfolio123

Shareholder Yield High

Portfolio123

High Interest Coverage

Portfolio123

Low Price Volatility

Portfolio123

A quick glance at the charts should give you a rough idea of what sort of styles work and which do not. But we want to take this a step further.

Testing Multi-Rank Factor Systems

Now let's go from single factors to multi-factor ranking systems. Each ranking system will contain 10 - 30 factors to represent that style instead of a single formula.

Multi-factor Value

Portfolio123

Multi-factor Growth

Portfolio123

Multi-factor Low Volatility

Portfolio123

Multi-factor Momentum

Portfolio123

Multi-factor Quality

Portfolio123

Considering The Caveats

What are some basic dividend concepts that we can glean from the testing thus far? Before we get to that, please carefully consider these caveats to this discussion.

We are only looking at stocks in the Russell 3000. If we add in illiquid microcaps, we may find different results.

All stocks with a dividend, no matter how small, are ranked. If we focused on the higher-yield segment only, we may also find different results.

We are looking at total return. This may not be suitable if you require a constant dividend stream to supplement your income at this time.

Some General Observations

First, let's talk about dividend yield. The yield chart did show a slight increase in return with higher dividend yields. Should we optimize our portfolio for double-digit dividend yields? Not so fast! For context, the median dividend yield in the highest yield portfolio currently sits at 8.2%. However, I wouldn't place too much emphasis on this. The total return difference between the lowest and the highest dividend yield stocks was only a couple percent annually. The takeaway for me is that it is okay to show a small preference for higher yield. But after I select a stock that meets my minimum yield requirement I will move onto other factors.

Dividend growth is not a factor I like to consider. In fact, there is evidence that lower dividend growth stocks have higher total returns. I find it best to just ignore this often-referenced factor.

Low volatility also seems to have no real predictive ability. Just ignore it.

Momentum seems to work against us in dividend stocks. I would also ignore this factor.

What factors do I personally consider to be the most important? Value is huge whether you measure it with just the PE ratio or shareholder yield or a large multi-rank value system. Value and dividends go very well together. And this is logical. A glamour stock with high PE ratios should not be paying dividends. Stocks with high PE ratios should be based on future growth prospects and available cash should be directed towards growth and not dividends.

Sentiment also plays a large role in dividend stocks. Sentiment includes such things as analyst upgrades, revised earnings forecasts, earnings surprises and more.

Growth is also important…growth of cash flows, sales, earnings but not necessarily dividend growth. And herein lies an interesting observation. Wouldn't you expect a company with high sales and earnings growth to also have high dividend growth? Yes. But this must mean that there are companies with high dividend growth but low growth in other areas. I would consider avoiding such stocks.

Shareholder Yield is the yield returned to shareholders in various forms such as paydown on debt, dividends and share buybacks. It has some utility but not as much as a simple measurement of value.

Interest Coverage is important but only if the company has low coverage. Especially at a time like now where interest rates are rising, you don't want a company which struggles to pay its interest. As you can see in this test, the bottom 10% of stocks suffer. But after that, it doesn't make too much of a difference.

Portfolio Construction

Digging deeper into actual portfolio construction will be discussed in a future article using such tools as found at Portfolio123 or possibly the factor grades found here at Seeking Alpha.

But just to give you a rough idea, I created a value-growth-sentiment ranking system based on the pre-defined ranks found at Portfolio123. From there I selected the top 100 ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 dividend universe.

Since 1999, this broad portfolio has returned over 20% annually vs. 9% of the iShares Dividend Select ETF (DVY) for the comparable period (pre-inception data was backfilled using the underlying index).

Portfolio123

In the meantime, I would encourage you to focus your dividend research efforts on growth, value, and sentiment. A good start is to use the Seeking Alpha factor grades. But ignore momentum and volatility. If anything, I would buy a growth-value-sentiment dividend stock that has poor trailing 52-week price performance. And if I had a choice between a large and a small capitalization dividend stock and all other factors were equal, I would go with the smaller.

What specific factors do you consider that you would like me to test in a future article about dividend stocks?