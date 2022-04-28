happylemon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

At the beginning of 2021, I wrote an article about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) as shares traded at -37% from the highs of 2018. By then, the PS ratio stood at 0.57 as investors were unwilling to pay as much for the stock due to shrinking sales as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and the subsequent tensions in the supply chains, labor shortages, the increase in the price of commodities (especially aluminum) and the increase in the cost of transportation.

The share price declined by 31% since I wrote the article and the PS ratio now stands at 0.47, which means that investors are much more pessimistic than last year. As a result of the decline, the dividend yield increased from ~2.87% to ~4%, and therefore, I believe that this is a good time to assess the current situation of the company in order to determine if it represents an opportunity to acquire shares at a low cost or if, on the contrary, the company's situation suggests that its future is in danger.

A brief overview of Tredegar

Tredegar is a manufacturer of aluminum extrusions, polyethylene plastic films, and polyester films. The company was founded in 1955 and its market cap currently stands at ~$400 million. It pays a fixed dividend of over 4% which is sustainable thanks to its relatively low cash payout ratio, which enables for special dividends, buybacks, and/or acquisitions over the years. Insiders own a whopping 23.63% of shares outstanding, which means that the management actively participates in the distribution of the company's profits.

Tredegar

The company's operations are divided into three main segments. The Bonell Aluminium business division manufactures high-quality, soft, and medium-strength alloyed aluminum extrusions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, electrical and renewable energy, consumer durables, and other markets. In March 2021, the company announced the expansion of operations of structural framing systems into the Midwest region of the United States. This is the most significant division as it provided 67% of the company's total sales in 2021. The Flexible Packaged Films division manufactures PET-based films for the packaging process of food products and other industrial applications. The Polyethylene Films segment produces surface protection films, polyethylene overwrap films, and other films for televisions, monitors, notebooks, smartphones, tablets, e-readers, automobiles, and digital signage.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $11.52, which represents a 56.53% decline from the peak reached on July 26, 2018, when shares reached $26.50. This is the lowest level experienced over the last decade, reached only in 2016.

Tredegar's sales are stagnant due to a lack of acquisitions

The company's sales have increased over the years thanks to a series of acquisitions. It acquired Terphane Holdings in 2011, AACOA in 2012, and Futura in 2017. The deleveraging phase finished in 2020 and the management decided to distribute a special dividend instead of continuing with the acquisitions, which has resulted in stagnant sales. In this sense, sales declined by 8.6% in 2020 after a decline of 22.5% in 2019. In 2021, sales increased by 9.42% year over year after two years of decreasing sales, but they are still 22.5% lower than in 2018.

Tredegar Sales (10-K filings)

Looking more closely at 2021, during the first quarter sales declined by 6.80% year over year, chaining in this way 7 consecutive quarters of falls. Operations began to pick up from the second quarter of 2021 when sales increased by 9.89% year over year. The recovery gained pace during the third quarter, with an increase of 12.5% year over year, and finally, the year closed with a fourth quarter in which sales increased by 20% year over year.

Currently, the PS ratio stands at 0.469, which means the company generates $2.13 for each dollar invested in shares, each year.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is close to the bottom of the last decade, which suggests that investors' pessimism is high since they are no longer willing to pay as much for the stock as they did in the past. For investors with a long-time horizon, this seems a great opportunity to buy shares at a very low price, but first, it is very important to determine if the company is still generating cash through its sales.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, the company's trailing twelve months' cash from operations remains high at $70.58 million considering it is higher than its long-term debt, so the room for maneuver to improve operations is enormous. That positive cash from operations is possible thanks to relatively stable margins over the years.

Margins are stable, which enables positive cash from operations

The company's gross profit margins have suffered a steady decline in 2021 until reaching 15.53% during the last quarter while the EBITDA margin stood at 11.85%. This is due to a very significant increase in the price of aluminum and polyethylene and polypropylene resin.

Data by YCharts

To combat these inflationary pressures, in June 2021, the company announced a resin index-based pricing plan for all the products of the surface protection segment as prices more than doubled in just one year. In the long term, this means that a significant part of the operations will be less subject to the volatilities of the commodities, including oil. Now the remaining problem is in the price of aluminum, which increased dramatically throughout 2021.

Aluminum price (Trading Economics)

This is the main reason why the cost of goods sold has skyrocketed in the last year, which has led to the weakening of gross profit margins. The price almost doubled from March 2021 to the same month in 2022, but the trend has since reversed, and the price is now down about 20%. This will help profit margins stabilize, but there is still a long way before aluminum finds acceptable prices.

Net debt is about to reach zero again

Historically, the management has been quite conservative regarding the use of debt. Wherever possible, it has deleveraged the balance sheet in order to make way for significant moves: acquisitions, special dividends, and share buybacks. In November 2020, the company divested its personal care films business to Fitesa for $45 to $50 million, and in December 2020, it declared a special dividend of $5.97 per share, which costed ~$200 million. This is the main reason why sales have stagnated, and also the reason why the shares have devalued so abruptly: the management has paid a dividend in the past with the cash from the future. Now, the debt is being reduced again and this is giving way to a new movement, of which nothing is yet known. To accelerate the deleveraging phase, in November 2021, the management agreed to sell its 18% stake in Kaléo, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, for $45.8 million.

Data by YCharts

Net debt currently stands at $42.5 million thanks to cash and equivalents of $30.5 million. To find out if the company will be able to reach negative net debt soon, it will be very important to determine the company's ability to cover its fixed dividend and interest expense.

TG stock's dividend yield is over 4% and the cash payout ratio is very low

The company tripled the quarterly dividend from 2010 to 2020 to $0.12 and then froze it. The current dividend yield of 4.17% is much higher than the yield of the last decade, which reflects the bad expectations by investors. It is very important to note that the company still carries significant debt from a special dividend that was paid in the past, so it is normal for investors to now require a higher fixed yield before buying the stock.

Data by YCharts

The important thing for long-term investors is to assess the company's ability to pay the dividend and interest expenses on the debt, because if these are covered relatively easily, the company will be able to reduce its debt and thus prepare for the next movement. To do this, in the table below I have calculated what percentage of the cash from operations has been allocated each year for the payment of the fixed dividend and the interest on the debt, and the result suggests that the payout ratio is very low, which is allowing debt reduction.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operations (in millions) $76.72 $51.24 $74.26 $48.87 $88.22 $97.79 $115.86 $74.37 $70.58 Dividend expense paid (in millions) $9.04 $11.01 $13.73 $14.46 $14.53 $14.59 $15.33 $16 $16.17 Interest expense (in millions) $2.87 $2.71 $3.50 $3.81 $6.17 $5.70 $4.05 $2.59 $3.39 Cash payout ratio 15.52% 26.78% 23.20% 37.37% 23.47% 20.75% 16.72% 25% 27.70%

In 2021, the company generated $70.6 million of cash from operations. In the meantime, total receivables increased by $16.8 million to $105.9 million and inventories by $22.2 million to $88.6 million, although accounts payable increased by $34 million. In this sense, we could say that 2021 was not a bad year for Tredegar. Indeed, net debt declined by $81.7 million. Considering that interest and dividend expenses are around $20 million, the company generates enough cash to widely cover the dividend and interest expenses, which will allow it to reduce its debt exposure.

Aluminum price is the main risk

Before investing in Tredegar, it is very important to take into account that profit margins are subject to aluminum price volatility. Prices have started to decline, which should allow some stabilization of margins, but if they increase again, the company could see its margins affected for a longer time, which would delay the company's ability to reach negative net debt levels again.

Conclusion

There are several factors why Tredegar shares are at the lowest level of the last decade. First of all, the company still carries net debt of $42.5 million that was used for the payment of a special dividend announced at the end of 2020. By then, the company had a net debt of -$28 million, and now, it has stagnant sales and positive net debt. This dividend was made at the expense of the company's growth since in addition to going into debt the management has sold the Personal Care Films division and its stake in Kaléo.

The resin index-based pricing plan should help some margin stabilization, but the price of aluminum still remains high. I strongly believe that the company's cash from operations will be enough to cover the dividend and interest expenses in the coming quarters due to low cash payout ratios, but investors should expect some delay in the deleveraging process of the balance sheet if aluminum prices remain high.

Still, I believe that this represents a huge opportunity to acquire shares at a low price since the company is very profitable and insiders own a large portion of the outstanding shares, which ensures that they will make the next move cautiously. At this rate, the company could reach a negative net debt in about two years, from which would be ready for a new major acquisition, a massive share buyback, or a new special dividend.