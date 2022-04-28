designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) is a closed end fund focused on high yield debt. The vehicle has current income as its primary objective. Coming from a premier investment manager in BlackRock (BLK), the fund has a very granular approach, with over 1,500 credits in the portfolio. The fund has very robust long-term trailing total returns, with the 5- and 10-year figures standing at 6.8% and 7.0%, respectively. The fund has an effective duration of 5.05 years, which has driven its negative performance year to date as the yield curve has shifted up substantially. The fund has a 30% leverage factor which has magnified the down move as compared to unleveraged high yield bond ETFs such as JNK.

The fund has a robust Sharpe ratio of 0.51 and a standard deviation of 11, both measured on a 5-year timeframe. The maximum drawdown for the fund occurred during the COVID pandemic and it represented a -21% decline. The fund is now trading at a discount to NAV of -3.55%, but it has historically seen the market price trade at -10% discounts to net asset value.

We believe most of the move up in yields is behind us, and with HYT trading at historic low levels, last seen in the 2016 oil crisis and in the 2018 tightening event, today's price represents a good entry point. While we might still see modest weakness coming from a widening of the discount to NAV and further yield curve impact, we feel a retail investor would be best suited to start layering in exposure to HYT. We are therefore rating HYT as a Buy.

Holdings

The fund is focused on high yield debt:

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Most of the portfolio is composed of fixed high yield bonds with a small 15.6% bucket for floating rate term loans. This is a typical set-up for a high yield fund, with an overweight allocation to fixed rate high yielding bonds.

The vehicle is focused on the riskier part of the capital structure, namely on single-B bonds:

Credit Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The riskier the holdings in a high yield fund, the higher the sensitivity to credit spread widening, hence a collapse in share price if there is a significant recessionary downturn that would cause defaults to rise.

Credit spreads have been rising in the market but are not flashing any recessionary signs:

High Yield Spreads (The Fed)

What is particular about this fund, and a common characteristic for BlackRock funds, is the very high number of portfolio holdings:

Portfolio Holding (fund fact sheet)

Performance

The fund is down more than -14% year-to-date on the back of higher rates:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

However on a long-term basis, HYT is a true buy-and-hold vehicle with a robust performance:

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

What is interesting about this fund is that despite a lack of significant credit spread widening the market price is closing in on decade lows, only seen in 2016 and 2018 on the back of a credit spread shock and higher rates respectively:

PX Performance (Seeking Alpha)

While we do believe there might be more in terms of rates repricing (5-year rates might go up by another 50 bps for example), we are of the opinion that the bulk of the move here is over.

On a long-term basis, both through tightening and loosening monetary scenarios, the fund has posted robust returns:

Trailing Total Returns (Author)

While there might be further weakness to come for the fund, we think most of the down move for the year is done and a savvy investor would do well to start layering exposure into this fund.

Nobody can time the market or pick a bottom, but historical patterns do provide clues for future performance. Buying a fund when Fed rates are close to zero and the fund is trading at historic highs is not the best investment strategy for example. When everybody is negative on high yield, although default rates have not spiked and corporate balance sheets are in great shape is a good time in our opinion to start layering in exposure. HYT has been negatively affected by higher rates through its duration profile, but the vehicle has proven itself in the past decade as a robust buy-and-hold vehicle. This cycle is no different than others, with the only notable difference being the speed of rate hikes.

Premium / Discount to NAV

The fund usually trades at a -5% to -10% discount to NAV:

Discount / Premium to NAV (Morningstar)

We can see that outside of 2021 when the Fed had induced a run for yield across asset classes, the fund trades at a sizable discount to NAV. The 2021 premium to NAV has given way to a discount that currently sits at -3.55%. There is scope for this discount to get wider based on historical patterns.

A better visual of the historic relationship between market price and NAV for the fund comes from the manager itself:

Historic Premium/Discount (BlackRock)

From this perspective, we can see an additional 4-5% weakness in market price for the fund if the historic reversion is fully undertaken.

Distributions

HYT does an adequate job in covering its distributions from underlying assets' cash flows:

HYT Section 19.A (BlackRock)

We can see from the 2021 cumulative column that the fund covered 81% of its distribution from assets' cash-flows.

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager, HYT focuses on high-yield bonds. The fund has been negatively affected this year by the rising interest rate environment and its intermediate duration of 5.05 years. The fund displays all the characteristics of a good long-term investment, with a robust Sharpe ratio, a low standard deviation and a moderate drawdown profile given its leverage. We feel most of the yield move is now behind us, and with the fund trading at a historic low price due to the higher risk-free rates and modestly higher credit spreads, today's price level represents an attractive entry point for this ~9% yielder. We therefore rate HYT a Buy and a savvy investor would do well to start layering in exposure to the name.