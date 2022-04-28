13% Yield: Best Discount Since The Pandemic

Which share did we pick for a great valuation as we seek alpha? The last article wasn't explicit enough. This time we're definitely being explicit. fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

As we mentioned in our last article, we purchased shares of MFA Financial (MFA). Shares offered a 13% dividend yield and 25% discount to our projected book value for 4/22/2022.

We're going to go much deeper with this article, but first I need to briefly touch on earnings for two mortgage REITs that just reported.

A Quick Note Annaly Capital Management

We're going to create some comparisons to Annaly Capital Management (NLY) in this article. These comparisons were prepared yesterday (4/26/2022, this article is submitted 4/27/2022 for publication on 4/28/2022). Annaly provided earnings on 4/27/2022, so I'm including a small note to reference earnings.

Scott Kennedy provided a much more comprehensive review in a note to REIT Forum members. I'll share the first two paragraphs here:

The REIT Forum

NLY's results were within the projected range, yet higher than the midpoint. Given the magnitude of the change, that estimate is remarkably close. Since NLY's book value was slightly higher than projected, that makes the outlook for NLY slightly less bad than it would otherwise be. However, that's far from a ringing endorsement. NLY is still one of the least attractive choices today. Shares are technically within our "neutral/hold" rating, but closer to the bearish end than the bullish end.

As Scott puts it:

The REIT Forum

What About Dynex Capital?

Dynex Capital (DX) had a great quarter and will have upwards revisions to our estimates. We have notes on DX in chat, but I want to focus on MFA for this article. We can do a review on DX in a later article.

Yesterday

The rest of the article (excluding the charts I run in each article) was prepared on 4/26/2022. Consequently, it assumed NLY's BV at $6.50 rather than $6.77. This is not a substantial difference.

MFA

Since it seems my last article wasn't explicit enough, the share we're talking about is MFA. I thought it was clear, but comments proved otherwise. If you're proficient at understanding which share we're talking about (it's MFA), I hope you'll pardon my extra clarity. I want to ensure no one is confused. It's the share with a 13% dividend yield and about 25% discount to current projected book value. The share is MFA. Should I say it again for people in the back? Maybe the charts will help.

Trades Placed

Purchased 681 shares of MFA Financial at $13.5275 per share.

Index Cards

The REIT Forum

Notice that the image clearly has MFA in the title bar. It's in big letters.

Brief Commentary

MFA Financial (that's the share we're talking about!) is in the target range by about 8%. That's not a huge amount, but it is striking when compared to the valuation at the start of the year. When 2022 started, MFA Financial was trading 15% above the target price. This is a share that the market loved from time to time, so such a buying opportunity is less common.

Account

These trades were placed in our tax-advantaged accounts. We previously provided a brief guide on utilizing tax-advantaged accounts (subscriber link).

Execution

Schwab

This image is great because you can see that it was clearly MFA Financial. Brilliant!

Returns for Open and Closed Positions

The new position joins our other positions in the sector:

The REIT Forum

The green box highlights the new position in MFA. Still with us?

While several of the open positions are in unrealized losses, it helps to consider that those positions are also currently undervalued using today's price targets. I may increase my allocation to PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT) again in the not-so-distant future, but it will depend on prices and targets at the time.

To put this in perspective, our closed positions generated total positive gains of $125,084.75 and negative returns of only $17,448.94. That's before accounting for the fact that some of those negative returns were on the same positions where we simply bought shares multiple times. The vast majority of declines were in positions sold during 2020 so we could reallocate to other shares that were even more attractive.

Is it any wonder I'm not concerned about having a few positions in a negative position?

$100K Chart

To create a bit more perspective, I want to include the $100K chart to show the investment needed to still have $100K today after the carnage in the sector. Since there are WAY too many lines here, I added stars to the lines for MFA and PMT, since those are the two I want readers to focus on:

The REIT Forum

You'll notice that while PMT is down, it actually outperformed the vast majority of the sector because it was a better pick. It's still in the bullish range. For your convenience, the chart starts on 11/18/2021, which is the date of our oldest open position in PMT. We had other positions in PMT that were opened and closed out prior to that date. Those trades resulted in $7,125.22 of gains and $0 of losses.

You'll also notice MFA was only down slightly if we just compare 11/18/2021 to 3/31/2022. Hard to see? Allow me to reduce the volume of lines for comparison.

The REIT Forum

The black line shows MFA's value on 3/31/2022. You can see that it was only slightly below the value from the start of the chart. I've also kept Annaly Capital Management in the chart since it is the largest mortgage REIT. It also trades at a materially less attractive valuation today (solidly in the overpriced category). If share prices were being more efficient, NLY would've underperformed by a much larger margin.

Investors who want to know more about PMT should see the best PMT article on Seeking Alpha.

Price to Trailing BV

The first metrics any investor should use for deciding what to buy are following trade alerts and using the posted ratings / targets. However, I like to provide some historical context. One of the tools I created for that purpose is to use the ratio of the share price to historical book value.

The system has an inherent flaw because it keeps book value flat up until the very last day of the quarter, but it still works quite well. Further, I've included Scott's estimates for 4/22/2022 as if it was a reported book value, so investors can see the change at the end.

The REIT Forum

This kind of chart showing values for MFA and NLY together works best if they have roughly similar values, so I calculated NLY's value as the 2 shares of NLY.

You can see several facts:

MFA took a very hard hit during the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, MFA often traded fairly close to book value with occasional sustained periods above book value.

When MFA traded above or below book value, it was not a sign of book value surging higher or plunging lower.

Knowing book value was a great indicator for whether share prices were more likely to increase or decrease since they rarely went substantially away from book value.

In 2022 we can see that the projected BV fall using Scott's latest estimates (right at the end) is much larger for NLY than it is for MFA. However, share prices fell together.

To really drill in on the change in price to book value ratios, I have another chart:

The REIT Forum

When we abruptly update NLY's estimated book value from the 12/31/2021 value to the 4/22/2022 projected value, it causes the price-to-book ratio to rip higher. If NLY's book value is pretty close to Scott's estimate (and he's extremely good at projecting NLY's BV), then the current price-to-book ratio of 1.10 (shares at $6.42, projected BV at $5.85) would be around the highest level recorded for price-to-trailing book value.

It's worth mentioning that NLY's projected BV for 3/31/2022 is materially higher than the projected BV for 4/22/2022, so when we actually have a 3/31/2022 value inserted rather than the 4/22/2022 projection, it would make the premium appear smaller than it does using the latest estimates. However, the current estimated BV is a much better tool for trading than the historical book value. That's why Scott provides so many updates.

If this chart was built to use estimated book values for every week or even every month, the predictive ability of the chart would improve. However, the chart is only meant to help explain the ratings, it doesn't provide them. Consequently, it doesn't need that level of precision.

While NLY's price-to-current-book is dreadful, MFA's value would be the lowest level recorded outside the pandemic. This is the result of the share price plunging while projected book value losses are only moderate.

Shifts in Projected BV, Share Prices, and Ratings

Scott correctly had MFA labeled as a "Sell" to start the year. As the price plunged, MFA earned a higher rating with them moving into the "Buy" rating as of Scott's 4/22/2022 update. That's the result of a much lower share price and a moderately lower book value.

First Conclusion

Given the huge shift in valuations, I wanted to take a position in MFA. It's been rare to see a discount this large. While some of the mortgage REITs should be reporting absolutely dreadful results for the first quarter, there are a handful with much less severe losses.

Given the bad news that's still coming out (making investors aware of the losses), I'm cautiously building up positions. We're far from going "all in" on the position (0.92% weight), but the valuation is cheap enough that I'm happy to start buying shares. If it gets cheaper (without a negative earnings surprise), I can add more. If the price goes higher, that's a win.

This follows our general strategy of building up positions as they fall deeper into the target ranges. I don't pretend to know precisely which day the stock will bottom out. I don't need to know that. I know the current discount is very attractive in historical terms, the $100k chart supports that shares sold off too far compared to peers, and (most importantly) shares are 8% under Scott's target "buy under" price using the latest targets.

Is anyone still confused about which share we bought? It's MFA. MFA has a big discount to projected book value along with the 13% dividend yield. For the one guy who slept through every reference, MFA is not AGNC. Okay, I think we're all clear now.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: We are modeling some significant changes to BV since 12/31/2021 and some management teams have already publicly indicated a material change in BV per share. The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: Bullish on MFA. I'll wait to provide an official new public rating on NLY since I can probably "upgrade" it with a bit of a lower price and make the recent bearish call more impressive.