JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having commented on the Q1 results of both Roche and Novartis, today Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) released its three-month results. Our previous buy case was thanks to the following:

A best-in-class R&D pipeline that is not priced in by the market; COGS improvement; European dividend aristocrat status and strong balance sheet.

Euroapi follow-up

Two years after the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients spin off, Sanofi is listing the new company called Euroapi on the Paris stock exchange. Euroapi is a player in the small molecules space. APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) are pharmacologically active raw materials whose quality and traceability are of fundamental importance.

Sanofi will retain a 30% equity stake in EUROPAI. Listing price will be €3.33 and Sanofi's shareholders will receive one Euroapi share for every 23 shares held in the parent company. This year, the company is set to become the world's largest small molecule API producer and the second-largest global API producer. The company's portfolio features more than 200 APIs that have been approved for products in 80 markets around the world.

Euroapi has six production sites, all in Europe, and expects to reach €1 billion in sales this year. The company has positioned itself as an EU-based alternative in an API market largely dominated by ingredients produced in India and China. COVID-19 disruptions highlighted the need to strengthen the supply chain of pharmaceuticals in Western countries.

Euroapi's EBITDA margin was at 12.3% in 2021, this will lead Sanofi to be slightly accretive to the remaining group margin. It will also help the company to be more simple & agile and the investor community to forecast Sanofi's core businesses better. More information about Euroapi spin-off is in the link here.

Q1 Results

Sanofi posted a really good set of numbers. This was mainly due to a solid rebound in demand for prescription-free drugs and Sanofi's bestselling drug Dupixent. We also noted a gradual recovery of travel vaccines, still not back to the pre-pandemic level. Going into the numbers, top-line sales grew by 8.6% with Dupixent sales leading the P&L with a change of +45.7%. Business operating income stood at €3.07 billion, beating the consensus estimates of €2.84 billion.

Sanofi P&L Q1

As we have seen for Roche, Sanofi also "decided to halt any new recruitment of patients for ongoing clinical trials in Russia and Belarus, though it will continue to treat patients already enrolled". Regarding Ukraine, the CEO stated that the company: "is doing everything it can to support and supply patients currently enrolled in Sanofi-sponsored clinical trials, including transferring them within Ukraine or into neighbouring countries".

Conclusion and valuation

Sanofi is still currently trading on a 2022 P/E discount of more than 20% compared to its European pharmaceutical peers and we do not see any justification for this. Markets don't seem to recognize the best-in-class pipeline owned by Sanofi, and the French pharmaceutical company is still scoring at the lower level on future NPV on new drug development. The company reaffirmed its guidance and provided additional details on the Euroapi spin-off. A dividend aristocrat status with a dividend yield of more than 3% does the rest, buy rating at €110 confirmed.

Sanofi guidance

Source: Sanofi Q1 results

