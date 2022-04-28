Recent Stock Purchase II - April 2022

Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a very, very long time since I made two separate tranches of buys in a single month but sometimes the market has a flash sale, and adding more shares is just too tempting to pass up. Again, in the short term, everyone is simply making a guess as to where the market is going. It is literally impossible to predict day-to-day events but when having a longer-term horizon your chances of "knowing" the future becomes a little clearer and you realize that buying and selling at the bottoms and tops is simply impossible to capture. Of course, this is why we dollar cost average into our positions buying up shares of quality companies that are beaten down and taking advantage of higher yields at the same time. With that being said:

I have added to my account 2.6646 shares for a total investment of $200.00 in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). 2022 has not been kind to this high flyer as of late and picking up some shares at current levels looks good to me.

I have added to my account 4.1115 for a total investment of $200.00 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

As you can see, these two recent buys mimic my earlier buys for April. In total, $800 of fresh capital has been put to work this month. Unless the market takes another major dip down I think I'm done dollar-cost averaging for the month. With May around the corner, I will, again, create a stock new considerations list. There's no shortage of names I'd like to buy looking forward. On my radar: MMM, LEG, SBUX, VZ, and others. What do you think about my recent stock buys? Did you take advantage of the recent market dip and add more stock? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long SBUX, VZ

