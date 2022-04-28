Increasing Day-To-Day Volatility For The S&P 500

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • Statistically speaking, day-to-day changes in the S&P 500 don't start to be interesting until the index changes by more than two percent from its previous day's closing value.
  • We're pointing these recent changes out because when the S&P 500 experiences big changes like these, they tend to be clustered together in time.
  • Today, the market's big gain/loss ratio is 118/121.

Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4

SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Statistically speaking, day-to-day changes in the S&P 500 (SPX) don't start to be interesting until the index changes by more than two percent from its previous day's closing value. But those day-to-day changes get really interesting when the S&P 500 changes by more than three percent from its previous day's closing value.

That's because big changes like that don't happen very often. Going back to 3 January 1950, for the 18,198 days through 27 April 2022 where we have the data to tell how much the index gained or lost from where it ended on the previous day's trading, just 239 involved the index gaining or losing more than 3.00%. That's 1.3% of all the trading days in the index' modern era.

The following chart updates our visualization of that day-to-day volatility, where the dashed red lines roughly coincide with when the S&P 500's volatility has gotten really interesting.

S&P 500 Daily Volatility, 3 January 1950 - 27 April 2022

The index has experienced two trading days in the past week where it has gotten close to becoming really interesting. Friday, 22 April 2022, saw the index fall by 2.77%, while Tuesday, 26 April 2022, saw the S&P drop by 2.81%. We're pointing these recent changes out because when the S&P 500 experiences big changes like these, they tend to be clustered together in time. Which is to say that once they show up, they tend to keep showing up until the market's volatility dies down.

They also tend to be roughly balanced between gains and losses, with the number of big daily gains being nearly equal to the number of big daily losses. Today, the market's big gain/loss ratio is 118/121.

Here's the question to answer: How long might it be until what looks like a developing volatility cluster for the S&P 500 causes the index to become really interesting by our standards?

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.19K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.