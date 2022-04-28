Further Yen Weakness May Not Be A Sure Thing

supparsorn/iStock via Getty Images

By Ugo Lancioni

We believe investors should be cautious on U.S. dollar appreciation versus the yen moving forward.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on economic activity and inflation expectations. European growth will be impacted the most as energy costs rise. However, among all energy-importing countries, Japan has experienced the fastest currency depreciation. We believe that investors looking to capitalize on this trend need to exert caution.

The yen has lost about 11% versus the U.S. dollar since Russia entered Ukraine. Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki recently mentioned that his team is “monitoring moves in the foreign exchange market with a strong sense of vigilance,” highlighting the negative aspects of the fast depreciation: a spike in energy and commodity imports cost.

The main factor behind the move is the dramatic widening of the yield gap between the U.S. and Japan. Since the war started, federal funds rates for the next 12 months have been repriced higher by over 1% while the Bank of Japan has so far been reluctant to move away from yield curve control and monetary easing. The market expects 275 basis points of Fed rate hikes in the next 12 months, which in our view has already been discounted by the exchange rate. The cost of hedging U.S. dollar-denominated assets back to yen is increasing accordingly—currently 1.45% for three months and 2.6% for 12 months.

For the USD/JPY to advance from here, we believe U.S. yields would have to move even further. The BoJ’s stance will be equally important: Inflation is on the rise and current policy now appears too loose. Less accommodation could trigger an unwinding of yen positions.

The yen real effective exchange rate is at record lows, having dropped by about 24% since its peak in 1H20. The yen is extremely cheap versus other G10 currencies, and also versus the renminbi.

Unless the BoJ changes stance and the Fed turns less hawkish, the USD/JPY trend could extend further. The psychological 130 level is not far away, and the market will try to test it. In our view, given the yen’s low valuation, verbal intervention by the Ministry of Finance will intensify to slow the pace of the move. The BoJ will have to include the sharp currency depreciation in its inflation assessment.

In summary, although we have a positive long-term view of the yen, the short-term dynamics are still very negative. Still, for investors who have missed the rally in USD/JPY, we would be cautious in chasing it from here.

