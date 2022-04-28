Another Doozy - And You Can Handle It

cemagraphics/E+ via Getty Images

It was another doozy of a day on Wall Street, and don’t you know it.

Everything crashed on Tuesday:

-2.4% Dow

-4.0% Nasdaq

-3.9% Nasdaq 100

-2.8% S&P 500

-2.9% S&P 400

-3.0% S&P 600

A long downward grind can weigh on even the most stalwart investors, even ones like us who follow rigorous plans. In case you’re feeling the heat, I wanted to reach out.

Stocks fell Tuesday for the same reasons they’ve been falling all year: high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s attempt to cool it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The latter is awful in its own right, but also contributes to inflation by keeping oil prices high.

On top of this base of anxiety, the day added fear that China will lock down additional parts of its country, contributing to supply chain woes which could sharpen inflation and dampen global economic growth.

Bad getting worse brings a positive aspect: lower sentiment, which is necessary for a base to form and a recovery to begin. We’re starting to see financial headlines in non-financial media, which is encouraging.

For example, this evening’s Drudge Report is headlined:

Wall Street Rattled

Dow -809

Tesla Wipes Out $114 Billion

And from the front page of The New York Times:

Stocks Drop 2.8%, Led Lower by Tech, as April’s Slump Continues

Fear is everywhere.

About 90% of S&P 500 stocks fell on Tuesday. Money rushed to safe havens, such as Treasuries, pushing yields down. The 10-year now yields 2.77%, down from 2.90% on Friday. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 24% to 33.5.

This is what down cycles look like. It’s not like we’ve never seen one before. They’re always this dark, and darker. Always the right move to have made was to buy or hold. Anybody who sold ended up regretting it.

Many analysts flagged Big Tech as oversold heading into earnings, hoping for a post-earnings pop for the headliners of the Nasdaq 100. That hasn’t prevented tech from selling off as hard as any other section of the stock market. When the collective gets nervous, risky stuff goes out the window and safe stuff comes in - precisely the opposite of what leads recoveries.

You can find somebody saying whatever you want here.

If you want to hear that a recession is unavoidable, that tech faces years of struggle, that Covid will never end, that inflation will persist, and that a nuclear war is likely, I can round up the names to say it.

If you want to hear that the US economy is strong enough to avoid recession, that Big Tech is fine given Microsoft’s (MSFT) double-digit growth forecast for its Azure cloud computing unit, that the pandemic is over and never was dangerous given low fatality rates and the types of people who died, that inflation has already peaked, and that Ukraine will prevail over Russia without nukes ever showing up, I can round up the names to say it.

But really, do you need that?

After our time together, our level-headed look at market movement, you know that this how it always goes. And it all fits neatly under the heading Fluctuation. The market was up for a long time, it’s going down now, it will go up again - and longer than it went down. The correct way to manage this long-term rising line that wiggles is to react to its prices, as we do. They’re down now, leaving just two reasonable options: buy or hold.

This moment will one day blend into the long-term price line as a downward blip requiring a label reading “inflation, interest rates, Ukraine” to remind us that something happened there. Using our own recent history as a guide, notice how massive the Covid crash looked at the time:

Kelly Letter Performance Chart - April 2020 (Author)

And how little it looks just a couple years later:

Kelly Letter Performance Chart - April 2022 (Author)

If this much changes in just two years on our own chart, it’s easy to see why the forever charts of the general market absorb all events that seemed giant at the time.

As prices and sentiment drop, value builds. Progress is being made through the set of current problems, even if only by dint of time lapsed. No matter how this goes, we’re closer to recovery now than we were a month ago. Lost in the noise, earnings are going well. The S&P 500’s earnings in aggregate have beaten expectations by 7%. Eventually, this will matter.

I have no magic news for you today. No secret that I heard revealing why prices will turn higher any moment now. All I have is the history of our plans and my own belief that patience and discipline are likely to be rewarded again.

Well, that and this reminder: the turn will come out of nowhere. It will look like there’s no way things will ever get better. Then somehow they will, and we’ll be able to identify the beginning and end of the 2022 crash only in retrospect. That, too, is always how it goes.

The S&P 500 comes back as quickly as it went down. According to Global Financial Data, the average correction’s peak-to-trough drop in the S&P 500 since 1928 was 14.9% over 4.2 months, with average recoveries from the trough as follows:

S&P 500 Average Recoveries from Correction Troughs Since 1928 (%)

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

25.7 in 6 months

33.9 in 12 months

38.3 in 24 months

Now, they weren’t always straight up. Not all recoveries go the way the pandemic recovery went. Volatility is the name of this game, after all. The up and down rhythm never gives way to a straight line.

As for whether this is a correction or a bear market, my vote is the former.

Nothing going on is financially big enough to crush the bull market, and all of it is exhaustively covered in media. Nobody will be surprised by an inflation headline or interest rate hike. This quick drop has all the markings of a correction. If stocks are part of your long-term financial plan, there’s no way to avoid them. There’s also no reason to. They’re useful, as our plans demonstrate.

So cheer up. We started the year hoping for lower prices, got them in our first-quarter buy signal, and still have additional buying power for future buy signals. You’ve been through cycles like this before and you can handle them. So can our plans.

