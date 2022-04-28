Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GitLab's (NASDAQ:GTLB) "The DevOps Platform" is an application that helps organizations build and deliver software faster with higher efficiency, better security, and stronger compliance. GitLab's application brings together development, IT, operations, security, and business teams on a single application with a single interface, thereby enabling a step-change in the way organizations plan, build, verify, secure, package, and deliver software.

Here's my investment thesis for GitLab:

Digital transformation is an ongoing secular growth trend, which is making internal software development a priority for businesses across the globe. DevOps is now the industry standard practice for software development, and GitLab's new fundamentally different approach to DevOps is gaining traction in the world of software development.

GitLab provides a DevOps (and DevSecOps) platform that enables organizations to enhance their software development lifecycles by encompassing all the stages of the DevOps lifecycle (viz., project planning, source code management, continuous integration, application security testing, packaging artifacts, etc.) in a single application.

GitLab's open-source platform has 30M+ registered users, and 2600+ contributors, with just ~15K paid users, i.e., massive expansion opportunity within its customer base.

According to Gartner, the global infrastructure software market is estimated to be worth ~$328B, of which, GitLab's offerings could address ~$43B (serviceable addressable market). Hence, GitLab has a massive white space opportunity in front of itself.

GitLab operates in a highly-competitive environment, which includes deep-pocketed rivals such as Microsoft's GitHub (MSFT), Atlassian (TEAM), IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL), etc. Although GitHub is the dominant platform among public repositories, GitLab is carving out a niche for itself with its platform approach focused on DevOps. Today, more and more companies are choosing a hybrid approach toward cloud and on-premise deployments, and so, GitLab is set to win market share due to the interoperability of its platform.

In the first half of 2021, GitLab's revenue grew from $63.8M to $108.1M at ~69% y/y. While Q3 2021 results suggested a deceleration in revenue growth, GitLab growth re-accelerated in Q4 and came in at ~68% y/y. Although GitLab's operating margins are highly negative due to management's aggressive re-investment in the business (S&M expenses), ultra-high gross margins of ~90% serve as evidence of product differentiation and value. Furthermore, GitLab's net retention rates of ~150%+ indicate high customer satisfaction. From the limited financial information available on the company, the trend indicates that GitLab is making progress towards profitability; however, it may take 1-2 more years to reach breakeven FCF as the company is clearly prioritizing growth over profits for now.

GitLab is a tremendous business with massive room to grow; however, the stock seems fully valued at this time. According to my estimation, GitLab is worth ~$52 per share (~$10B market cap), and buying in at the current price of ~$50 is a good deal, but there are many better opportunities out there in this panicky market.

In a nutshell, GitLab is a great business trading at a fair price. I like it here, and I plan to start accumulation using a 12-month DCA plan.

In this note, we will discuss GitLab's business and analyze its financial statements. Further, we will determine the fair value and expected returns for the company. Let's start by building a robust understanding of GitLab.

Introducing GitLab

Today, software is omnipresent. With the world shifting towards digital economies, every industry, every business, and every function depends on software. In order to survive and remain competitive, legacy organizations are being forced to undergo digital transformations, which also entails having to turn into experts at building and delivering software.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

GitLab is a DevOps platform, but what's DevOps?

According to GitLab's IPO filing -

DevOps is the set of practices that combines software development (dev) and IT operations (ops). It aims to allow teams to collaborate and work together to shorten the development lifecycle and evolve from delivering software on a slow, periodic basis to rapid, continuous updates. GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation When DevOps started, each team bought their own tools in isolation, leading to a “Bring Your Own DevOps” environment. The next evolution was standardizing company-wide on the same tool for each stage across the DevOps lifecycle. However, these tools were not connected, leading to a “Best in Class DevOps” environment. Companies tried to remedy this fragmentation and inefficiency by manually integrating these DevOps point solutions together, defining the next phase: “DIY DevOps.” At the same time, the faster delivery of software required more DevOps tools per project. Increased adoption of a microservice architecture led to more projects. The combination caused an exponential increase in the number of tool-project integrations. This has often led to poor user experiences, higher costs, and increased time to deliver new software. DIY DevOps organizations waste time and resources maintaining toolchain integrations, create silos of tool-specific competencies, and create "data gaps" in integrations resulting in incomplete context and manual workarounds. That inefficiency diminishes the ability of the organization to collaborate, iterate, and deliver business outcomes. As a result, business outcomes often failed, and the potential for DevOps was never fully realized. In short, an entirely new platform for DevOps was needed. GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation GitLab pioneered "The DevOps Platform" to solve the issues related to the "DIY DevOps" approach and to unleash the true potential of DevOps. GitLab's platform enables organizations to become software-led businesses. The DevOps platform spans all stages of the DevOps (software development) lifecycle, from project planning, or Plan, to source code management, or Create, to continuous integration, or Verify, to static and dynamic application security testing, or Secure, to packaging artifacts, or Package, to continuous delivery and deployment, or Release, to configuring infrastructure for optimal deployment, or Configure, to monitoring it for incidents, or Monitor, to protecting the production deployment, or Protect, and managing the whole cycle with value stream analytics, or Manage. Furthermore, GitLab allows customers to manage and secure their applications across any cloud. Source: GitLab IPO filing

In simple words, GitLab's "The DevOps Platform" is a software application that helps organizations enhance their software development lifecycles through the power of DevOps. To add more context, "The DevOps Platform" is a fundamentally new platform approach to DevOps - consisting of a single codebase and interface with a unified data model - that allows everyone to contribute to building better software rapidly, efficiently, and securely.

Source: GitLab - DevOps Platform Sizzle

GitLab's platform accelerates its customers' ability to innovate and create business value by reducing their software development cycle times from weeks to minutes. Furthermore, GitLab removes the need for point tools (required in traditional approaches to DevOps) and delivers improved operational efficiency by eliminating laborious manual work, enhancing productivity, and creating a culture of innovation and velocity. Lastly, GitLab also embeds security earlier into the software development process, improving its customers' software security, quality, and compliance.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

The DevOps Platform consists of a single codebase and a single interface with a unified data model. It is purpose-built to address every stage of the DevOps lifecycle: Manage : Helps organizations optimize and analyze the flow of work through the full DevOps value stream.

: Helps organizations optimize and analyze the flow of work through the full DevOps value stream. Plan : Helps teams collaboratively plan together in the same system, which enables faster and more efficient work in all other stages of The DevOps Platform.

: Helps teams collaboratively plan together in the same system, which enables faster and more efficient work in all other stages of The DevOps Platform. Create : Helps teams design, develop and securely manage code and project data from a single distributed version control system to enable rapid iteration and delivery of business value.

: Helps teams design, develop and securely manage code and project data from a single distributed version control system to enable rapid iteration and delivery of business value. Verify : Helps software teams fully embrace Continuous Integration, or CI, to automate the builds, integration, and verification of their code.

: Helps software teams fully embrace Continuous Integration, or CI, to automate the builds, integration, and verification of their code. Package : Enables teams to manage the necessary components of their applications and dependencies, manage containers, and build artifacts with ease.

: Enables teams to manage the necessary components of their applications and dependencies, manage containers, and build artifacts with ease. Secure : Provides a host of up-to-date security testing environments to assure users deliver sage, secure, and compliant software. These environments include Static Application Security Testing, or SAST, Dynamic Application Security Testing, or DAST, Fuzz Testing, Container Scanning, and Dependency Scanning.

: Provides a host of up-to-date security testing environments to assure users deliver sage, secure, and compliant software. These environments include Static Application Security Testing, or SAST, Dynamic Application Security Testing, or DAST, Fuzz Testing, Container Scanning, and Dependency Scanning. Release : Helps automate the release and delivery of applications, shortening the delivery lifecycle, streamlining manual processes, and accelerating team velocity.

: Helps automate the release and delivery of applications, shortening the delivery lifecycle, streamlining manual processes, and accelerating team velocity. Configure : Helps teams to configure and manage their application environments.

: Helps teams to configure and manage their application environments. Monitor : Provides feedback in the form of errors, traces, metrics, logs, and alerts to help reduce the severity and frequency of incidents so that users can release software frequently with confidence.

: Provides feedback in the form of errors, traces, metrics, logs, and alerts to help reduce the severity and frequency of incidents so that users can release software frequently with confidence. Protect: Provides cloud-native protections, including unified policy management, container scanning, and container network and host security. Source: GitLab IPO filing

GitLab empowers teams - Software Development, IT, Operations, Security, and Business - to collaboratively and efficiently plan, build, secure and deploy software through a single application. With a single user interface and a unified data model, GitLab replaces the need for teams to switch between tools, allowing companies to cut their complex point solution toolchain for DevOps. Thereby, GitLab helps businesses to deliver software faster, improve organizational efficiency and reduce security and compliance risks - all at lower costs. As such, it is fair to say that - "GitLab represents a fundamental step-change in realizing the full potential of DevOps".

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

GitLab's platform approach began with the first-to-market combination of source control and continuous integration, and since then, this approach has been shown to deliver immense value for customers. With features like Source Code Management [SCM], Continuous Integration [CI], and Continuous Delivery [CD] reaching maturity, GitLab has come to serve ~100K+ organizations as the system of record for code.

Generally, customers begin their interaction with GitLab's Create and Verify products and later expand into other services. Despite achieving massive success with its platform approach, GitLab is just getting started as most of its features are not mature yet. The company is innovating rapidly and working towards reaching feature maturity for products across integrated Application Security, Protect, Package, Release, Infrastructure, and Incident Management. GitLab's customers enjoy more control and data insights that help drive DevOps success with less effort and free up more resources that could be spent on generating business outcomes.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Now, let us discuss GitLab's business model. With its roots in an open-source project, GitLab has commercialized its products through an open-core model. While most of the platform is available for free, some of the features (proprietary source-code) are paid. The pricing tiers are listed below:

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

GitLab's go-to-market strategy is simple - "Land and Expand". The adoption of GitLab generally begins with developers getting the free version of GitLab to create and verify codes for their projects. After seeing the ROI on GitLab, business managers tend to buy the paid tiers. GitLab is available to organizations of all sizes across all industries.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Today, GitLab is experiencing viral customer growth, as evidenced by the 30M+ registered users on its platform. Although the company has managed to monetize only a small fraction of its users to date, thousands of organizations are paying customers. GitLab's rapidly growing customer base includes remarkable names such as Goldman Sachs, Nvidia, Siemens, T-Mobile, etc.

Gitlab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

So far, we have come to know that GitLab is a revolutionary (10x better) product compared to the available legacy solutions in the DevOps market. In this section, we learned about GitLab's platform and its business model. Now, let's learn about the company's culture and leadership team.

Visionary Management And Distinguished Company Culture

GitLab is probably the most differentiated company I have encountered in my career as an analyst. Right since its inception in 2014, the company has been fully-remote, i.e., with no physical locations. According to GitLab's CEO, Sid Sijbrandij, the company just happened to be all-remote as the focus is always on hiring the best people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, GitLab's working model was looked upon by companies looking to adapt to remote work. Fortunately, GitLab's business practices are well documented in a 2000+ page handbook, which is available freely to everyone.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

GitLab's CREDIT values are central to the company's distinguished culture, which is focused heavily on iterative innovation and transparency. For the last 121 months, GitLab has released a new version of its software on the 22nd day of the month. In my view, that's like the gold standard of iterative innovation. In regards to transparency, GitLab's business strategy is available publicly for the world to see. In one of his interviews, Sid said - "Strategy is a commodity, Execution of strategy is an art, and we are focused on the latter". The consciousness programming of GitLab seems exemplary, and the company's CEO and co-founder, Sid, is a visionary leader who believes in long-term perspectives (must watch interview: GV | GitLab's IPO: On Culture, Tech, and Long-Term Thinking).

Last month, Dmitry Zaporozhets, one of GitLab's co-founders, announced his decision to leave the company. To date, Dmitry has the highest number of commits in the GitLab repository, and losing his technical prowess is certainly a big loss to GitLab. However, GitLab's leadership team is full of experience, and with Sid at the helm, I think the company will continue to innovate and win for many, many more years to come.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Brian Robins, GitLab's CFO, is an experienced public company CFO (20+ years) and comes with a strong history of improving financial performance and M&A activity.

In summary, I believe that GitLab has an amazing culture centered around an open-source community being shaped by a visionary founder and an experienced leadership team. The balance in GitLab's executive team seems to be great, and I would be very happy to partner with Sid and Co.

To learn more about company culture, you can refer to GitLab's Handbook.

Total Addressable Market And Competitive Dynamics At Play

According to Gartner, the total addressable market for Global Infrastructure Software is estimated to be $328 billion by the end of 2021 and $458 billion by the end of 2024. As per GitLab's IPO filing, its management believes that the addressable market opportunity for "The DevOps Platform" is ~$43B (expected to grow to $55B by 2024). Here's what the company has said on its addressable market:

Today, we believe the addressable market opportunity for the DevOps Platform is approximately $40 billion. To estimate our current addressable market, we have categorized companies of what we view as adequate scale into tiers based off of employee count as reported by S&P Global. We then multiply these cohorts by the average annual recurring revenue from the top 25% of customers in each of these categories as of January 31, 2021. We calculated these figures by determining the markets currently addressed by the most common use cases for our platform and summing their estimated sizes as reported by Gartner. Given the wide applicability of our platform, we believe we are well suited to grow our market opportunity over time.

In addition to a huge total addressable market, GitLab is set to benefit from an inevitable consolidation onto DevOps platforms as businesses move away from point solutions for their software development needs. According to Gartner, "By 2024, 60% of organizations will have switched from multiple point solutions to value stream delivery platforms to streamline application delivery, up from 20% in 2021."

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

A lucrative market is not bereft of competition, and this is true for the DevOps market too. GitLab operates in a highly-competitive environment, which includes deep-pocketed rivals such as Microsoft's GitHub, Atlassian, IBM, and Oracle, etc. As you may know, GitHub is the world's largest open-source code repository. Having started out in 2008, GitHub has a first-mover advantage; however, GitLab is not really a one-to-one competitor as it has adopted a completely different path. Here’s how GitLab differentiates itself from GitHub.

Although GitHub (Microsoft) is a formidable competitor, competition is not a bearish thesis. The market is big enough for multiple winners, and GitLab is poised to take a large chunk of the pie. Why? A superior product (10x better than legacy solutions) and network effects.

We have already reviewed GitLab's platform, so let's talk about these network effects. GitLab has two flywheel strategies that reinforce each other:

Open core flywheel Development spend flywheel

In the open core flywheel, more features attract more users, which in turn leads to more revenue, and more contributions, leading to more users.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

The driving force behind the flywheel is that by using a DevOps platform to replace multiple point solutions, GitLab customers can achieve cost-saving and efficiency gain. Therefore, when GitLab develops more features to improve the product maturity, it becomes easier to replace point solutions, and GitLab will attract more users.

GitLab's culture is centered around iterative innovation, and the company cannot afford to slow down if it is to achieve its goal of becoming the DevOps platform of choice in the enterprise market. With a visionary leader like Sid at the helm, I am optimistic about GitLab's future. Under Sid's leadership, the company continues to invest in building out its ecosystem with the help of partners like AWS (AMZN), Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Atlassian.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Now, let's shift our attention to GitLab's financial numbers to gauge the strength of its business performance.

(Note: The following section includes results only up to Q3, but it is presented here to show business trends. Important numbers from Q4 have been added where deemed necessary)

Analyzing GitLab's KPIs and Financial Statements

As of September 2021, GitLab's run-rate revenue stands at ~$267M. For Q3, GitLab's sales grew at ~58% y/y, marking a deceleration in growth from the first half of this year. We have discussed GitLab's freemium business model, and we know that despite having 30M+ registered users, the company has monetized only a small fraction (<1%) of its user base thus far. However, GitLab's net retention rate of >130% reflects high customer satisfaction, which bodes well for future customer acquisition as network effects could be massive for GitLab's platform. Moreover, GitLab's contributor count has crossed ~2.6K, and a higher number of contributors is likely to result in a better codebase for this open-source platform. Having more developers on the platform increases the network effects, resulting in a greater competitive advantage for GitLab.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Despite facing steep competition from Microsoft's GitHub and other DevOps platforms, GitLab has displayed strong sales momentum for many years now. As a public company, GitLab's brand presence would go up, and I think it could see continued sales momentum. On a recent trip to San Francisco, I saw multiple GitLab ad hoardings on my way into the city, which could be the universe giving us a sign. Let's keep digging into GitLab's latest financial statements.

GitLab Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation GitLab Q3 Earnings Release

In Q3 2021, GitLab's revenue came in at ~$66.8M (up +58% y/y), with subscriptions making up ~89.5% of total revenues. GitLab's gross profits went up in line with revenues; however, the company continues to rack up operational losses due to heavy reinvestments in Sales & Marketing, and Research & Development. In Q4 2021, GitLab's revenue growth re-accelerated to 68%, but losses widened due to aggressive reinvestments into the business.

GitLab Q3 Earnings Release

Although GitLab is still burning cash (~$49M in the last nine months), the trend in operating cash flow is pretty encouraging. As of Q3 2021, GitLab's GAAP operating margins stood at -15%; however, this figure was a stark improvement from -29% in Q2 2021.

GitLab Q3 Earnings Release GitLab Q3 Earnings Release

GitLab's management is likely to remain aggressive over coming quarters, and so, the company is unlikely to turn free cash flow positive anytime soon. Fortunately, GitLab has ~$925M of cash on its balance sheet to sustain these losses for a long, long time. In my view, GitLab's successful IPO has left the company with ample liquidity that will see it through to free cash flow positivity, which will be achieved at some point in the next three years.

GitLab Q3 Earnings Release

Let us now evaluate GitLab's fair value and expected returns.

Fair Value and Expected Return

To determine GitLab's fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of ten years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Over the next twelve months, GitLab will likely deliver ~$350M in revenues, which would represent a deceleration in growth rates from ~60% to ~40%. The company has highly negative net margins due to bloated S&M expenses; however, GitLab's ultra-high gross margins and net retention rates bode well for the company's future. Over the long term, I would expect GitLab to keep its gross margin in the 80-85% range (lower margin expectation due to a shift towards managed Cloud SaaS), and at that time, the company could potentially generate FCF margins of 40-45%. With a massive TAM opportunity, GitLab could continue to grow revenue rapidly despite competition from the likes of Microsoft [GitHub]. As such, I think GitLab could easily deliver a 10-year CAGR revenue growth rate of ~25%.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $350 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 45% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~191 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.83 Free cash flow per share growth rate 25% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

By 2031, GitLab's stock could grow from $50 to $216, which would imply a ten-year expected CAGR return of just ~16%. Since these returns are higher than our investment hurdle rate of 15%, GitLab's stock is a buy.

Concluding Thoughts

Let's conclude our discussion on GitLab with our crucial characteristic check:

BTM Crucial Characteristics Check

Crucial Characteristic Notes Zero to One Strategy By bringing the entire DevOps lifecycle under a single application, GitLab is eliminating the need for multiple point solutions and manual integrations. Through its platform, GitLab is pioneering a step-change in software development and management. In just seven years, GitLab has become one of the leading players in the DevOps market. The Time Is Now Every company on this planet is becoming a software company, and the ones that fail are likely to get disrupted by other software companies. Digital transformation is in full swing, and more and more organizations are adopting value stream DevOps platforms to aid their software development. Hence, the time for GitLab is now. Long Term Vision GitLab's long-term goal is to become the default choice for DevOps value stream platforms in the enterprise market. The company aims to achieve this goal via the dual flywheel (single application + open-core model). Visionary Founder/CEO Sid Sijbrandij (pronounced see-brandy) is the Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors at GitLab. Before co-founding GitLab, Sid spent four years building recreational submarines for U-Boat Worx and worked on the Legis project - developing several innovative web applications to aid lawmaking. GitLab started out as an OpenSource project back in 2011, and Sid encountered GitLab in 2012 as a passionate Ruby programmer. Soon after, Sid commercialized GitLab, and by 2015 he led the company through YCombinator’s Winter 2015 batch. Under Sid's leadership, GitLab has transformed into a comprehensive DevOps platform that has more than 30M registered users (from SMBs to global enterprises). Sid's focus on iterative innovation has enabled GitLab to release a new (updated) version every month for the past 121 months. GitLab's distributed (remote-only) workforce is spread over 65 countries, and this setup is a massive advantage for the company as the world adapts to hybrid work environments in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about Sid, you can head over the GitLab's handbook: CEO Quality Board of Directors GitLab's BOD is chaired by Sid Sijbrandij, and it includes tech veterans like Sunny Bedi (Chief Information and Data Officer at Snowflake), Godfrey Sullivan (for CEO of Splunk), and Karen Blasing. More information for GitLab's BOD can be found here Proprietary Tech Although GitLab was borne out of an open-source project, its commercialization led to the adoption of an open-core model, which consists of freely available and proprietary source code. GitLab has 5-6 patents shielding its existing IP. The company continues to add new products/features to its platform. Product Roadmap And Evolution Only a handful of GitLab's features have reached maturity, and the company's strategy is centered around taking its several offerings to mature, enterprise-ready products. Network Effects Since its inception in 2014, GitLab has grown like a wildfire. Today, it serves more than 100K organizations and boasts ~30M+ registered users and ~3K contributors. As GitLab's platform gets more users and contributors, its value proposition improves, which then attracts more users and contributors to the platform. GitLab enables collaboration between different functions (software development, IT, security, and business teams) within an organization, and so, the growth/adoption tends to be viral. Therefore, GitLab has robust network effects in play. Branding GitLab is used by more than 100K organizations; however, it is not a household name yet. As a public company, GitLab's brand presence is likely to improve. Scale In relation to GitHub and other players in the DevOps market, GitLab is a relatively small player despite being the leading DevOps value stream platform. As of now, GitLab lacks scale; however, the company is growing rapidly and is well on track to build a moat around scale too. Embedding GitLab's gross retention rate of 97% indicates very high stickiness for its platform. Once an organization adopts GitLab, employees from several teams collaborate through its singular interface, which has a unified data model. Since software projects are unending, GitLab becomes an integral, deeply embedded part of the organization. Net Promoter Score / Customer Satisfaction GitLab's ultra-high NRR of 130%+ is indicative of the high customer satisfaction for "The DevOps Platform". According to TrustRadius, GitLab has 8.8 stars out of 10 with highly positive customer reviews for its platform. Powerful Secular Growth Trend Digital transformation is one of the strongest secular growth trends of our time, as every company must now become a software company. GitLab's platform enhances the software development lifecycle, and so, GitLab is powered by the secular growth trend of digital transformation. Total Addressable Market According to its IPO filing, GitLab's offerings have a SAM of ~$43B in 2021, with projected SAM of $55B by 2024. The global infrastructure software market is estimated to be worth ~$328B, which means GitLab has a huge market opportunity. Market Share At a net revenue run-rate of ~$267M, GitLab's market share stands at less than 1%. The DevOps market is fiercely competitive, and Microsoft's GitHub is the dominant player; however, GitLab is carving out a niche for itself in private deployments (private cloud and on-premise). Competitive Differentiation GitLab's DevOps platform encompasses the entire software development lifecycle, unlike most other point solutions. The company has a history of releasing iterative updates for its platform (new features and improvements every month), and such continuous innovation will keep the company ahead of its competition. GitLab's platform's interoperability and independence from any cloud (Microsoft's GitHub is tied up with Azure) give it an advantage over its peers. Mergers & Acquisition Strategy GitLab's management has shown an inclination toward building over buying. And with its roots in a single code-base, open-source project, I do not see the company making any major acquisitions for the time being. International Expansion GitLab derives more than 80% of its revenues from the United States, and no other countries make up more than 10% of total revenues. According to these numbers, GitLab is in the very early stages of international expansion. Sounds Financials GitLab is growing rapidly (68% y/y) and commands robust gross margins of ~90%. For now, the company remains highly unprofitable as the management prioritizes growth over profitability. However, operating margins are trending in the right direction, implying a strong potential for future profits. Liquidity or Bankruptcy Risk After raising ~$650M at its IPO, GitLab has ample liquidity to see it through to free cash flow positive status. Hence, GitLab has little to no bankruptcy risk at this time. Shareholder Dilution Risk Although GitLab has adequate liquidity (after its IPO) to sustain its cash burn for several more years, GitLab's shareholders could face more dilution over the next decade due to a possible need for more growth capital and share-based compensation. Risk Factor Mitigation GitLab's premium valuation leaves little room for failure in a highly-competitive market that's filled with deep-pocketed rivals like Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Atlassian, etc. GitLab's culture is built around iterative innovation, and I think this could serve as its competitive advantage over peers. As we know, GitLab has millions of registered users on its platform, and converting only a fraction of them should lead to massive sales growth for GitLab.

Although GitLab checks out on most of our crucial characteristics, it fails to suffice our requirements on valuation. At ~$50 per share, GitLab trades at a forward P/S multiple of ~33x, which is pretty high even for a high-margin and extremely sticky SaaS business. In my view, the stock is fully valued in a market where growth stocks have been hammered to such an extent that most of them are trading way below their fair values. Hence, I am a bit cautious about GitLab. I do like the idea of accumulating GitLab through a 12-month DCA plan.

Key Takeaway: I rate GitLab a buy at $50.

Thanks for reading. Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section.