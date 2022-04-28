Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF) CEO Håkan Agnevall on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCPK:WRTBF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Hi everybody and welcome to this news conference for Wartsilla Q1 results. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Hakan Agnevall will start with the group highlights, followed by business area development. And after that, our CFO, Arjen Berends, will go through the key financials. After the presentation, there is a possibility to ask questions. Time to start, please welcome.

Hakan Agnevall

Thank you, Hanna-Maria. And warm welcome to everybody. So the interim report for first quarter and what are the highlights? I mean, order intake increased, but of course, the major topic for the first quarter is the write-down of €200 million that is burdening the operating result. But looking at the order intake, it increased by 11%, on the equipment side with 17% and on the service side with 6%. Net sales increased by 30% following a strong sales last year -- a strong order intake last year. Service net sales increased by 17%. Now, the Russian-Ukrainian war has intensified the overall uncertainty and amplified the concerns related both to cost inflation and to the global economic environment.

And I will also say that the pandemic situation especially in China, also triggers additional challenges on logistics and cost inflation. And the war between Russia and Ukraine are certainly has an impact on that as well. I mean, first of all, we condemn the war in Ukraine, we have suspended old deliveries, sales orders, bidding to Russia, and we comply with all the sanctions applicable for our operation. In the current environment, it's not viable for Wärtsilä to maintain activities in Russia. And therefore, we have decided to further downscale our Russian operations.

So Wärtsilä we have it now included in the first quarter, a write-down or approximately €200 million and these €200 million includes approximately €75 million related to impairment of Voyage, goodwill, and intangible assets, approximately €50 million of impairment related to assets in Russia and then approximately €75 million related to write-downs in trade sanctions, projects, and receivables. And also to give the magnitude, Russia -related activities accounted for about 5% of our net sales in 2021. And out of that, about €40 million was services. The key figures in a short summary and we will go through the details. So let's jump into the details. If we took -- we look at the net sales are up 17% on the services side, up 11% up -- the net sales up 13% in general, 17% in services sales.

The operating comparable operating results, we reached €65 million, 5.3%. That's a 61% growth quarter-on-quarter. But we should acknowledge that first-quarter 2021, we also had some net provision related to the stress projects, but we are moving in the right direction. And basically overall, you can say that we're supported by higher sales volumes. And the Marine markets activity varies by segment. New bill investment soften mostly due to the increased prices and also challenges we slot availability at key shipyards. And we look at the number of vessels ordered and they decreased compared to previous quarter, 374 compared to 376. The contracting was largely driven by container ships and cruise new build activity remained limited.

The transitions to clean the fuels has already started and we had 107 orders in the market placed globally for alternative fuel capable vessel in the first quarter. And at the end of March, around 70% of the cruise fleet capacity was active and that was flat compared to end of December. However, I would say, when I talk to some of our customer, they have an optimistic view of the way forward here to this summer. On the Energy market situation and the whole Russia - Ukraine that creates turbulence and price volatility. It has created an unforeseen turbulence and it has a negative impact on global supply chains, increasing prices and also delay in customer decision-making overall.

The pandemic has somewhat stabilized but full recovery will most likely take time. And as we have additional uncertainty within the investment environment, and in especially in China, we all know the impact of COVID there and its impact on supply chains. Increasing amount of intermittent renewable energy is definitely a theme and going forward and it will require flexible power, where we have some of the key technologies for the balancing power, we see that as a mid to long-term trend that probably we even accelerated by the current challenges in the end-of-year market. And then the market shares in gas and liquid fueled power plants increased to 8% from 5%. Order intake increased by 11%.

On the equipment side, it increased by 17%, and on services, it increased by 6%. We looked at the order book receipts increasing. Book-to-bill decreased a bit, but that's because we are ramping up sales and delivering. We also see that the older book develops in a positive way, both for this year and for the two coming years. Net sales increased by 30%, equipment by 48%, services went up with 17% and also reiterating one of the key messages, that we will have a sales mix with a relatively high share of equipment sales compared to services sales for the full year. And we know that services have somewhat higher profitability than equipment sales. Now, technology and partnership highlights. So a lot of interesting things going on in investor and in the world to enable decarbonisation.

So a couple of Proof points from outside. We had -- in the quarter, we had our first order for new build methanol fuel engines. Is the next-generation of methanol fueled engines. Van Oord placed the order, it's for our offshore wind installation vessel. And now, we have also included the MethanolPac, which is a fuel supply system to the engine itself. So methanol, one of the green fuels going forward. On Solstad, we are cooperating with Solstad on decarbonizing the entire fleets, about 90 vessels. And the target is to achieve 50% reduction in CO2 until the 2030. And in this agreement, we are working together with the customer to identify and evaluate and implement solutions that will increase fuel efficiency and also reduce the greenhouse emissions from Solstad's offshore vessel.

On another area on the Energy side, we have just opened our expertise center in Houston, Texas and they sent -- they will deliver support to our U.S. and Canadian energy customers and enhancing our ability to grow our service basis. And what we do in the expertise center? We collect and we use all the data analytics to improve customers uptime reliability to improve the performance and this is really part of moving up the service value ladder strategy that we have. Now, if we go business by business and we start with Marine Power. Marine Power increased in all figures, service order intake increased by 15%. You see the order intake overall 34% up, net sales 7% up.

When we look at the comparable operating result, up from £40 million to 44, key drivers, service sales very strong. On the challenging side, we see increasing costs for fuel testing, increasing transportation costs, also overall, increase in cost in our supply chain. And also, when it comes to some of our service business COVID and lockdowns in China has a significant impact also on some of our [Indiscernible] in China. We also have costs this year for ramping up our new facilities in [Indiscernible] this small technology app. And if we look at the service side and the service agreement on Marine Power, it's the install based -- net sales from installations is increasing, and we have one interesting example here from Japan for MMS Gas carriers, it's an Optimised Maintenance Agreement covering two LNG carrier vessels and operated for MMS.

The agreements are designed to deliver maximized engine uptime and long-term cost predictability, optimizing maintenance for highest efficiency and lowest carbon footprint. Central to the OMAs is our predictive maintenance solutions, Expert Insight, where we use artificial intelligence and advanced diagnostics to monitor onboard equipment and systems in real-time. If we then move to Marine Systems. Also, an increase in all figures. Service order intake increased by 41%. Overall order intake up 29%. Net sales up 15%. And if we look at the comparable operating results going from 8 to 12, and here the key driver is the favorable mix between equipment and services. So services have strong contribution.

On the scrubber side, we still see lower deliveries although the fuel spread is very high. And from that healthy for the business. Our customers have had a very active business now and therefore, weights with some of the scrubber retrofits. If we look at Voyage, here, we have more of a challenge order intake and comparable operating results decreased. And profitability has been build and by delays and the sanctions on Russia. If we look at the order intake, it's down 23%, net sales is up to and you can also see here the comparable operating result. We have a decrease from minus 12 to minus 14.

On the positive side, services is contributing positively. But we had challenges in the lacing projects, higher material and transportation costs, FX, ruble, and also we have a cost now, when we rebuild our capabilities of outside of Russia related towards. So we are down-scaling in a staggered way and building up competence, making sure we have business continuity and serving our customers, but of course we are incurring cost of this. And you could say this whole Russia challenge will delay the turnaround of Voyage. And if we look at how our cloud solutions are developing, I mean, we have a 28% increase in connected vessels. You'll see a little bit of a downturn in the first quarter, that's is more a prioritization. Certain cruise, not renewing in the quarter, but coming late or etc.

So I think the trend is still very positive for our connected solutions. A very interesting example from Voyage, we are investing in Marindows to support the shipping decarbonisation in Japan. This is a consortium in Japan and we have Marindows links, edge computing onboard ships with cloud services and shop based applications to provide a range of maritime specific services to seafarers and to vessel operators. The collaboration which will include the area of vessel optimization on autonomy will create significant value for the Japanese market. And by reinforcing synergies and leveraging a digital ecosystem of applications that can run on board and assure companies will bring to market safer, greener, and more efficient operations. Switching to Energy. We had a significant increase in net sales and profitability. Service order intake decreased by 7%, overall order intake is up 3%, net sales is up 86%. And you can also see comparable operating results from €4 million to €24 million.

Service volume growth has been a key enabler for the increased operating results. Our challenge here clearly cost inflation and less favorable sales mix. We talked about that before between equipment and services. Key example here, the flexible thermal balancing journey continues. And here we have yet another order in Italy for balancers. And well, our first starting in thermal combustion and the technology will be used to balance the power system in Italy and ensure it is stable when the share of renewable is increased. And this order was placed by A2A and it will be labeled as full engineering -- full EPC contract in partnership with the entire Italian engineering group Cefla.

And the new plant we will operate with six of our 50SG gas engines and we become in operation in 2023. And when we have completed this, this will be the largest power plant in Italy using internal combustion engines. If we look on the services side and our service agreements, the installed base is of long term service agreements is also increasing. And here we have one interesting example, our guaranteed asset performance agreement, where we are working, we're customized in Senegal for a power plant it's a 10-year contract. It covers a 130 megawatts of power plant in Malikoundi Malik and which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022. And the power plant of Flexicycle power plant will operate 750 engines, and it's combines the advantage of flexible, simple-cycle operation with outstanding efficiency of combined cycle plant. The service agreement will provide operational reliability with scheduled maintenance and spare parts, as well as heat rate and power output guarantees of after major overhauls. Now, Arjen some comments on other key financials.

Arjen Berends

Yes. Thank you, Hakan. If we start with cash flow from operating activities, - €122 million negative and main negative contributor, you could say, is the working capital. We had to increase our working capital in Q1 in order to facilitate the higher delivery volumes in the coming months. And that you can also see on the working capital line, it's still negative, -18 coming from what was at about -100 at the end of last year. Net interest-bearing debt, 276 coming from close to zero at the end of last year. This includes about €50 million repayment of debt, as well as let's say about €60 million - €70 million increasing of lease commitments and mainly coming from the SDH facility ramping up in Vaasa. Looking at gearing 0.14, solvency 35.3, and basic earnings per share -24. If we would exclude the provisioning of the €200 million also addressed earlier by Hakan, gearing would be 0.13 solvency, 2% higher at 37.3 and basic earnings per share six [Indiscernible] positive.

Looking at the bridge from profitability to operating cash. Starting with a 142 on the left side -- on the right side graph here. Adding back, let's say over the depreciation amortization, which is not say cash. This includes about €85 million of the write-downs related to the €200 million provisioning assets in particular. Then we have a few blocks on the working capital under €69 million down for the reasons I mentioned earlier, to facilitate deliveries in the coming months, higher deliveries. And then there are other parties also related to the €200 million write-down because the major part here is the write-downs of debt in projects, as well as our receivables on Russia related matters. If we move on to the prospects then, Hakan.

Hakan Agnevall

Thank you, Arjen. So if we look at the prospects, we are saying that naturally, we expect that the demand environment in the second quarter to be similar to that of the corresponding period in the previous year. However, the prevailing market conditions make outlooks unsure. So that was the summary of Q1.

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Thank you, Hakan. Thank you, Arjen. Now, we are ready to take questions. Handing over to the Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

First question on the line, Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. Please open up your microphone and ask your question.

Hakan Agnevall

Hello, Andreas. We can't hear you.

Andreas Phillip

Yeah, I'll try again. Good morning. Can you hear me?

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Yes.

Hakan Agnevall

Yes, now we can hear you.

Andreas Phillip

Thank you. My first question is, on the strong service activity in Marine if you can you comment a little bit on that in terms of underlying trends versus customers buying spare parts, given all the uncertainty. And what should we expect, basically, you're going forward also given some of the lockdowns in China that may affect that business, that's my first question.

Hakan Agnevall

Yeah. So if I start, I think first of all, it's a broad growth in the service side in different customer segments. And I mean, it is driven by higher utilization. We are seeing that [Indiscernible] we are all seeing that for instance cruise customer they are increasing activity levels and preparing for the summer, so I'm just saying. So it's a broad growth and it seems to be continuing as well.

Arjen Berends

Yes. It's not only I think in cruise, I think it's as you say, in broad segments. We see also more activities in the offshore, but even by the higher oil and gas prices. So it's really a wider event happening. Of course, there is an element of a bit of pre -stocking. When the market is unsecured and volatile, customers also have the tendency to pre -stock a little bit more than they normally do. But this uncertainty we expect to remain still around. This extra stocking from customer side on the spare parts, it might be a little bit temporary upward, but we still believe that it will continue also to short extent going forward.

Operator

Next question on the line. Max Yates, please you can ask your questions.

Max Yates

Hi, can you hear me?

Hakan Agnevall

Yes.

Q – Max Yates

Perfect. Just hi. Just my first question is around the guidance and obviously I appreciate it. It's very difficult to guide in the current environment but your implied sort of orders or demand for Q2 implies an order level sort of quite a bit below where we were at Q1 so I was just wondering if you could comment. But does that was kind of geared towards any particular segments, whether there was kind of anything particularly you are seeing in a prolonged the servicing side that was driving this or it was just maybe a broader reflection of the uncertainty. But just if there was any sort of color around what was driving that and if anything specifically has weakened in April or it was just a reflection of perhaps tougher in backdrop?

Hakan Agnevall

I would say it's more of a general reflection. And I think we mentioned already services is progressing fairly strong. But on the new build side, it's more on the levels where we were last year. I mean, on the energy storage side and the battery storage side, you've seen that the first quarter, the order intake was definitely lower compared to previous periods. And if you look in 2021. And here we see still a bit of a market reset on the -- from the costing and the pricing. I mean, the cost of lithium has increased with a factor of three the last 12 months. And we have -- and others have increased the battery prices, and I think that price increase is still being digested by the market, I would say.

Max Yates

Okay. And just my second question was just around obviously, everything we've seen with rising input costs around sort of, particularly things like stainless steel. Would you be able to give us any idea of how much your direct raw material purchasing is? And just maybe more broadly, do you think the margins that we're seeing sort of printed by the business now fairly reflects, obviously, costs rising versus fixed price contracts in the backlog or given we've just seen everything taken out there, like often in terms of costs, we see some incremental pressure on margins as we go forward. I'm just wondering where we are with that balance surprise cost in the backlog? And whether that's fully reflected on what's in the P&L today or about to lose maybe worse is still to come?

Hakan Agnevall

I would say we see increased inflationary pressure. I mean, certainly since the beginning of this year compared to previous years. And we think that inflationary pressure will continue throughout the year. I mean, we have certain possibilities to increase prices directly where for -- on the services side, and also for some of the new build. But we also have a situation where have an existing order backlog to deliver, where there are more limited opportunities. So I would say the net game pack for this situation will be a negative for us.

Max Yates

Okay. Because -- I mean, the reason I ask, if I look at one of your peers outflow valve, I mean, they showed a pretty -- I know it's a slightly different business and different products, but they showed a very sharp sort of something sequential drop in their Marine margins and I guess on the strength of sense whether when you look at what's in your backlog and costs today, there's risk that we take a sort of something like down in Q2 margins versus Q1 or is that not what you see when you look at your current Marine backlog in particular.

Hakan Agnevall

So we don't provide the particular comments on EBIT guidance neither for the quarter nor for the full year. My comment would be, we do feel in inflationary pressure and it will have an impact on our profitability.

Max Yates

Okay perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question on the line is Sven Weier from UBS. Please you can ask your question.

Sven Weier

Yes. Good morning from my side. I had a follow-up question on the -- a sales question from Andreas. You specifically refer to the restock in Marine Power. But when I look at the service order intake in Voyage and in systems, and even in energy, last year you had a very high service order intakes of the [Indiscernible] a few just for that. I would say the Energy Service was also good. So is that the same driver as in Marine Power behind it or different ones?

Hakan Agnevall

On the Energy side, we see a high level of utilization or many of our power plants, quite frankly. And that drives the service.

Arjen Berends

And also let's say energy in particularly, you have these overall cycles and they happen on a frequent basis, not every year. But clearly, let's say we are now in the point of the cycle you could say where there are lot of overalls actually. And the drives in particular energy service side.

Sven Weier

So also in those divisions the strength could actually continue in the short term, not just in Marine Power?

Arjen Berends

Yes. I would say in energy, it's still also going strong. Yes.

Sven Weier

Okay. Thank you. And the second question was just following up on Voyage and the -- I think the R&D center you have or had in Russia. What's the plan here? Are you rebuilding it somewhere else? And how quickly does it go? What about the talent you need in those centers?

Hakan Agnevall

Now, and we are downscaling the business, down scaling our operations in Saint Petersburg and at the same time we are building up competencies outside of Russia. And as part of the transition we do, I -- we keep the business certainly going. We have a lot of exciting opportunities and we have a team that can support our customers and ensuring the business continuity here is extremely -- of course extremely mightier for us. And I think the team is taking good steps but of course, it's a challenging effort to downscale in one part of the world and ramp up competencies in another world. And then we are incurring additional cost to do so.

Operator

Next question on the line is Sebastian Quinn from RBC. Please you can ask your question. Sebastian, can you hear us?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me now?

Hakan Agnevall

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Sorry. Yeah. Question in Marine on the fuel spreads and what it means for the scrubber demand. If we look at the numbers MGO through highest helpful fossil fuels the spreads are now $300, $400 per ton. So incredibly high levels. Wouldn't that mean strong demand for refitting? And what do you expect for the rest of the year and for next year? That will be my first question.

Hakan Agnevall

Now, you're right that the spread is very favorable for scrubber technology. What is positive for our customers, is that they have so much work to do. There is such a buoyant market for transport that they prioritize that and they wait with bringing the investors seeing for Retrofits it's also challenging from a COVID perspective, because COVID is affecting quite a few Chinese shipyards so it's hard to get a slot so that's why in Q1 as we highlighted here, we saw a negative impact actually on the scrubber side, on Marine Systems.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And then you've mentioned the down-scaling of Russia can you just confirm that the $200 million write-down covers the entire Russia business and there's no further potential of write-downs on Russia

Hakan Agnevall

I mean, this is our best assessment right now. It includes all the businesses, I mean, all the four businesses. And it's the assessment right now of what it will -- what cost it will incur.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand, I understand. Yeah?

Arjen Berends

But it includes all operations in Russia.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. My last question is on energy. You mentioned margins will be affected by product mix. Does that comment -- is that comment mainly triggered by the energy storage business, where we say okay, we have more deliveries this year, margins and their business are still negative on EBIT level. Therefore, we have that product mix or is there also other reasons or other triggers that would make you think that the energy business sees more incremental pressure. Thank you.

Hakan Agnevall

So you're right about the amount that the battery storage and we have a lot of sales going on and yes, the operating margin is still negative. The gross margin is positive. I would say the other element as you note that in Q4, we had a very strong order intake on the Energy side and key products in Brazil and Mexico. And we are delivering those projects now. And this is also why we come back to these 2022 will be a new build year, i.e. That relatively speaking, that will be more new build and services compared to the normal mix so to say. So, it's those two phenomena together. It's the battery storage and also that we are delivering order intake from all-time high Q4 last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question on the line is Anthony Sears from SEB. Please, you can ask your question.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Hello, Hakan and Aryan. Hopefully you can hear me good.

Hakan Agnevall

Yes.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Coming back to the question on the equipment business and the cost inflation that you are seeing. So could you perhaps provide a bit more color on where the challenge is in terms of adapting to the inflation are the highest whether it be on certain divisions or certain type of equipment businesses, long lead time projects and so forth. And what are kind of the key elements in the input cost inflation that are biggest concern to you regarding certain materials or certain components. So a bit more color on this one, please.

Hakan Agnevall

[Indiscernible] and I let and then compliment. I mean, we see it certainly on raw materials. We see it certainly on Logistics costs. We see it certainly on electronics. And as I said before, it's escalating compared to previous year. So it's of a different magnitude compared to 2021. We also see increased disturbances in the supply chain. Electronics now, and this is nothing new, but for us it's hitting us also, even harder now compared to last year and that is also affecting availability of electric circuits basically.

Arjen Berends

There is not so much to add. I think you said it quite well, actually.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Yeah, I was just thinking, for example, on the large thermal energy projects that you booked late last year and I guess you are rolling out them this year and startup of next one. Are those contracts something that have clauses and other things that you can adapt each kind of the input cost level rises throughout that you're executing the projects or are you totally fixed?

Hakan Agnevall

When it sounds to our contract, it's a bit of a mix. In some, we have indices, material indices. In some, it's a fixed price versus the customer. And then we factor in and expected inflation to cover ourselves. So it's a fixed price, but we have [Indiscernible] in inflation. So it's a mix between different contracts as I said, the inflation, our refresher has gone up.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Okay. And then the second one perhaps on the crew services and I guess you referred to the 70% utilization rate that the marketplace had on the first quarter, I'm sure this is expected to trend positively going into the summer season. Is 70% a good proxy on where you are? If you think about what do you expect -- where you expect to be or where you were pre COVID in terms of the service revenues or orders in the business?

Hakan Agnevall

So if you talk about cruise at 70%, we are note that pre -COVID. So from that perspective, various more potential, I mean, 100% then we would be back to pre COVID. And as I said, when I talk to our major cruise customer, they have a very optimistic view of the summer season. They think that they will, if nothing unexpected happen, they will get back close to the pre - COVID levels.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Yeah. I was maybe more referring, I mean, we've been previously talking about that it's quite linear between your service revenues and the cruise traffic. But is there something that you have already seen benefiting, let's say more than the utilization rate would imply? You mentioned that the customers are preparing for the summer season and so forth. So are you actually running at a higher level than what the utilization would imply?

Hakan Agnevall

And here, this is very hard to gauge. I mean, is that how much is a pre -stock phenomena? And where is the balance, but my comment would be that we continue, I mean, of course we trace this every day. And we see it in April, we see a continued positive development.

Mark-Anthony Sears

Okay. And then last one for me is regarding the guidance. Should we kind of think about the recovery after the initial COVID shock has now kind of front run its course and the market is stabilizing on a certain level or did kind of renewed micro uncertainties the wall that Chinese lockdowns and all of those kind of had an incremental negative impact if you would compare Q1 to Q2 this year?

Hakan Agnevall

I would say that, yeah, we came out of COVID and that was certainly one uncertainty. Now, we still have COVID and we know the impact of China. So there's a lot of uncertainty there remaining. On top of this, we add the new political situation with the Russian -Ukrainian war, so we all still moving in an environment of a high level of uncertainty.

Operator

All right, thank you. Next question on the line is Panu Laitinmäki from Danske Bank, please. You can ask your question.

Panu Laitinmäki

Thank you. I had two questions related to the voiyets. So basically, just to understand how big is the operation in Rawson and what do you expect the need to rebuild elsewhere? And then secondly, more specifically on the numbers. What is the cost for rebuilding? So if we look at the one EBITDA as a run rate for the coming quarters for this business.

Hakan Agnevall

So overall, we have about 650 core lakes in Russia. And I would say that the voyage, it's about 300, 5400 [Indiscernible]. So now you have the magnitude. And when we say down-scaling, it's a stage process. We do it observing the local rules and regulation, also making sure that we can do it in the safe way for the employees. We have Russian colleagues that are relocating. We are also up-scaling with bringing in new competence to the group and we are incurring cost for that, but we don't break out the details of how the costs are. That is also triggered by a certain uncertainty on which pace we can run this, but we do and we have a set target, and this is critical, at all times that we can support our customers in a stable way and that we can also continue the R&D development. If you look at our connected vessels operation, we have a state-of-the-art software platform that is creating a lot of values for our customers. So is extremely important to secure also the R&D going forward. And I would say Voyage is doing a great job, but of course this is a very special situation with definitely with this risk elements.

Panu Laitinmäki

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question on the line is Andreas Willi from JPMorgan, please you can ask your question.

Andreas Willi

Yes. Thank you for second question. I wanted to ask something about gas systems. You mentioned in the release that you see price pressure there, is that pressure from rising input costs or is that price pressure from marking price pressure in terms of competition? And the second one on gas systems, you announced an interesting order yesterday on the bio LNG. What's the scope that you're prepared to go in these projects? Are we going back to maybe taking some larger EPC projects in gas systems? Like we have seen a few years ago with the LNG projects?

Hakan Agnevall

If I start answering the second question, I leave the first one to [Indiscernible]. Now I can clearly say, no. We're not going back in EPC in LNG terminals. I mean, that is a market that will grow right now. I think we are all following the development in Europe, but we're not going to go back as an EPC. This particular contract we are delivering equipment only.

Arjen Berends

And on the price pressure question, I think it's a bit of both. Let's say [cernible] of course the pressure from our suppliers to us, but also the price pressure that we face in the market. Also from, competition so it's both actually.

Operator

Thank you. Next question on line is Daniela Costa, please you can ask your question it seems you're mic is muted. Can you open your mic? Okay. Next question on the line is Sebastian Quinn from RBC.

Unidentified Analyst

Two more questions from my side. On energy storage, we hear stories that the Chinese battery manufacturers have their own problems sourcing. And I was wondering if there's a risk of actually supplies being cut or delayed to slow for the installation of your batteries. And what that could mean in terms of penalty risk for the projects that you have currently in the order bot. Could there be severe delays that could result and penalties? And the other question is relating again to the 200 million write-down or provision. It looks like it's not tax-deductible. Would that be correct? Because when I compare pre -tax profit and net profit, the impact seems to be very similar. Could you just elaborate a little bit on that? Thank you.

Hakan Agnevall

So I start with the first, and then I end with a detour. There is a clear price in cost dynamic where the cost of the batteries are going up. And this is something that we are working with our supply chain with. And that is also leading to that we are increasing prices to our customers. That's triggering, I would say, the reset of the market of battery storage. Now, so far, our team and also working with our supply chain in a good way, we have been able to execute on time and secure that we have batteries available. But of course, the whole pricing costing element, that's a great dynamic around that.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand, but the availability of batteries is fine from -- currently for you?

Hakan Agnevall

With the efforts from our battery storage team, so far we have managed to situation, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Arjen Berends

Then if I answer your question on ETR, yes, you're fully right. Let's say a big part of the €200 million provision is no,-tax deductible. I think Gautreaux is a good example. So yes that has a severe impact on the ETR. Immediately you can see it in the numbers already.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Next question on the line is Nancy Ni from Goldman Sachs. Please, you can ask your question.

Nancy Ni

Hello. Thanks for taking my question. So I just wanted to ask firstly, could you clarify on working capital? How much of the drag is storage deliveries? And following on then, shall we expect that to continue for the rest of the year as you still have a lot of storage orders to deliver this year? Or did a price renegotiations at the moment ensure that you can recover that? And just one final one on how many of the storage customers are receptive to price renegotiations currently?

Hakan Agnevall

You want to start?

Arjen Berends

I can start with the working capital part. Let's say the working capital is really, I would say largely delivery-related. I think there is not so much else in there. So let's say we foresee the coming months really extremely high deliveries compared to let's say, previous periods and previous year's periods. So that's really where it comes from.

Hakan Agnevall

And on the pricing dynamics, this is a reason why you see, I would say relatively lower order intake for energy storage in Q1 because we need to get to certain price level to do business. And I think that of course, it takes some time in the market to settle in and see how is the overall market price evolving. But it gives a clearer indication of our price discipline.

Nancy Ni

Okay it makes sense. Thank you

Operator

Next question is from Daniela Costa the questions are written here. I will read them out loud. One, can you clarify on this year how much of the drag is the storage deliveries? Two, shall we except that to continue for the rest of the year as you will have a lot of storage orders to still deliver this year? Or do the price re-negotiations at the moment ensure you can recover that? Three, how many of the storage customers are receptive to re-negotiation on price?

Hakan Agnevall

So in general, what we deliver now are the ordering taken last year. So and we had locked in most of it with our supply chain. So I think the profitability level will continue. I mean, as we discussed before, this is a business that will take a couple of years to turn around. So that's one part of the answer. The second part, how many customers are willing to have a discussion around price? I mean in here we need to look at new orders. I think there is a new pricey level being established, and as I said before, I think we all have a strong price discipline here from, from our team. And then on the order backlog, of course there you have agreed on a certain price, but for the most part, we also have secure that with our supply chain.

Arjen Berends

I think to add to, let's say basically there is a whole reset happening in the whole storage markets, right?

Hakan Agnevall

Yes.

Arjen Berends

So lithium prices have gone up, let's say 300% in the last year and doubled since November. So it's not only us, it's everybody, And then let's say on the question, our customers willing to accept? I think it's a whole market that is resetting the price. So I think if they don't accept and that is also nowhere else to go because everybody is raising the price because of the raw material price increases. We don't want to be the sponge nor do I think any of our competitors want to be the sponge to absorb it.

Operator

Next question on the line is Erkki Vesola from Inderes. Please, you can ask your question. Erkki can you hear us?

Erkki Vesola

Yes. Okay. Hi, Hakan and Arjen. Can you hear me?

Arjen Berends

Yes.

Hakan Agnevall

Yes, we hear you perfectly.

Erkki Vesola

Yes. Good. My question is linked to the question already represented. I mean, my question is, how long can storage price be postponed altogether? I mean, if there's a renewal project like a wind farming built, as there are so many globally. When will they had to start building storage capacity, no matter with cost, just to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the future.

Hakan Agnevall

This is of course, it seems we are right in the very dynamic situation. It's very hard to be specific, but in our view, these will pan out relatively quickly so to say, we're not taking years to delay because to your point you need the balancing power in this case of informal battery to have the power system stable and to be able to hook up your wind and solar power. But of course l think when you have such a big reset in the market, it's the dynamic between suppliers and customers. And also for customers to finding out that there is a certain new market price levels so to say. And as I am pointed out, I don't think any on the supply side has the capability or the willingness to absorb this significant increase in raw materials and in battery essentials.

Erkki Vesola

If I guess that the performance would be saying the ballpark of 6 to 12 months, not -- we're not talking about several years?

Hakan Agnevall

No.

Arjen Berends

We are not talking year, for sure.

Hakan Agnevall

We're not talking years. That's our view, at least.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

Okay. We have time for one more question. Max Yates, please. You can ask your question.

Max Yates

Thank you very much. I just I just quickly wanted to walk through the impact that you you're seeing from China lock down, so, could you maybe sort of just kind of remind us or remind me what exactly you what exactly you kind of produce in China where the lock downs are having sort of the greatest effect. And I guess whether this is the factories that were are locked down have kind of restarted now or just where we actually are in that process. And, and I guess I'm trying to understand is this something that affected throughout Q1 or was it very later on in the process? And is it right if everything is locked down currently that the impact might be bigger in Q2 versus Q1? Just a little bit of color exactly, how that production sector will have the biggest impact.

Hakan Agnevall

And I will go through it because it's not only about production. I will talk about that as well, but it impacts many areas of our business, that's one thing. Second thing, we see this continuing so to say. So how is it affecting us? Let's start on the supply chain. When you have lock downs in China we buy materials, we don't get the material. It also creates Logistics challenges I think we are all aware of the sereve challenges on the container trade so to say that's one area where we are affected. Another area affected.

You've seen our service business because we don't get into the shipyards to perform service or that our customers cannot bring the vessels to the ship yards to perform drydocks, etc, because of the lockdown so it has an impact on our service business. And then coming to the manufacturing. We do have Indian manufacturing in JVs in China and this is completely looked by the moment because we are in the areas that are in complete lockdowns. So this has a real impact and it will continue to have a real impact.

Max Yates

And maybe just one quick follow-up. When you talk about your backlog for delivery for the remainder this year. So you've talked about 3.3 billion order book for delivery. I am just wondering whether that is based on what you would view as a normalized phasing of the backlog or whether you've made an assumption there for some lost revenues and disruption from China, i.e. you've taken ahead cup to what would be the normal phasing of the backlog.

Arjen Berends

If I can answer this, let's say the order book is based on our latest best estimate of when we can deliver that order book. That's always the case. So whenever you look at virtual order book, that's how it is. So our best estimate of, let's say delivery, is reflected in the order book.

Max Yates

Okay. So it's fair to assume --

Arjen Berends

Considering challenges and discussions with customers, etc., all is included.

Max Yates

-- Okay. Fantastic. Thank you very much.

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

It seems like that there are no more questions. So thank you, Hakan, thank you, Arjen. Thank you for great questions. Q2 report will be published on July 18, but before that, we are hosting seven large IR events, including the CEO mid-quarter call, pretty solid core with Adrienne and then also site visit to our new technology center in classic. So hope to see you in, in some.Thank you.

Hakan Agnevall

Thank you.

Arjen Berends

Thank you.