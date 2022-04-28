ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a company that is strategically set up in every way to enhance the value additions it delivers to its shareholders. I believe that the stock is a strong buy, given the flexibility it offers, its low level of risk, as well as its metrics which point to a clear market undervaluation.

Company Overview

Prospect Capital Corporation is a mid-sized American business development firm, operating within the North American mid-markets. The company specializes in a range of financial areas, through both debt and equity investments into strategically selected assets, which it deems as being value-enhancing to its shareholders. Its growth-oriented outlook prioritizes small and mid-sized business investment opportunities, as opposed to larger and more mature companies. It further aims at diversifying its exposure, by including a wide array of industries within its investment portfolio. Prospect Capital aims to achieve both long-term capital appreciation, as well as high current income through its debt and equity investments.

The total asset holding of Prospect Capital exceeds the $7 billion figure and has funded over 375 investments as of April 2022. As of the same date, the company has paid out over $3.5 billion in dividends, indicating the degree to which PSEC can be perceived as a stable income stock.

PSEC Historical Price Movements

Finviz

PSEC had been off on a high growth trajectory with the start of 2021, primarily catalyzed by its earnings release showcasing its performance as surpassing the expectations of analysts. Where the Zacks Consensus anticipated its Q2 earnings for 2021 as being set at $0.16 per share, the company delivered a 31.25% surprise by reporting $0.21 per share. This came at a turnaround from the previous quarter’s results, where Prospect Capital failed to meet the Zacks estimate of $0.18 per share, and missed its mark by 16.67%, delivering only $0.15 per share. The improvement led to a renewed sense of optimism surrounding the stock, with market participants anticipating this impressive performance to maintain, and lead to value addition.

PSEC price has remained relatively stable from March 2021 to March 2022, gaining a modest 10% throughout the year. What is most remarkable is the stock’s stability throughout March 2022, which saw several stocks tank as a result of the disruptions and inflationary pressures brought about as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was in large part due to the company primarily investing in mid-sized US firms that were unlikely to be impacted by the global macroeconomic disruption coming out of Europe. Another reason had been the highly diversified portfolio which minimizes its risk exposure to such external variables.

Financial Performance

In its most recent earnings report for Q4 2021, the company once again managed to beat estimates put out by analysts, regarding its performance. Where the Zacks consensus estimate for PSEC was placed at $0.97 per share, Prospect Capital delivered earnings of an impressive earnings figure of $1.03 per share. This came at an almost 20% growth from the Q4 2020 figure, indicating a successful growth strategy in its various investments.

Prospect Capital Earnings Release FY21

Throughout 2021, Net Asset Value jumped up 20% to $4.14 billion. On a per-share basis, this jump was from $8.96 per share to $10.60 per share in 12 months. This is further indication that the business strategy for Prospect Capital is translating into quantifiable value for the company. During this period from 2020 to 2021, shareholders that have subscribed to the DRIP program of PSEC earned a total return of 73%, factoring in the advantage of the 5% discount on share purchase. Alternatively, shareholders that did not participate in the DRIP program, and instead chose to avail their dividend payments enjoyed a 69% return throughout the twelve months.

Investment Potential of PSEC to Investors

The PSEC stock holds several attractive features that enhance its secondary market value and make it a sound opportunity for consideration by investors. These can be summarized in the three following dimensions:

1) Attractive Dividend Yield

The most significant area of focus about PSEC is its high yield characteristic, which it ensures through its strategic focus on high-income investment opportunities. Since its inception in 2004, Prospect Capital has delivered 165 consecutive dividends to ordinary shareholders, which exceed $3.5 billion cumulatively.

Macrotrends

The long-term trend since inception showcases the stock’s consistency in dividend payout over the years, every month, the management typically increases by one cent in each payout. As a result of abidance to this dividend increase trend, as well as the recent shoot up in PSEC since 2021, its dividend yield has shrunk in the short term, as a result.

2) Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Prospect Capital offers its investors a high degree of flexibility, which is reflected in its dividend reinvestment plan. Through DRIP, investors have the opportunity to compound their returns from PSEC over time and enhance their ownership of the company exponentially. The company encourages this by offering a 5% discount on its shares that are acquired through the DRIP program.

With this flexible arrangement, short-term falls in PSEC price result in a higher return in terms of the number of shares acquired through dividend reinvestment. As a result, when the market overall undergoes a dip, it is unlikely for Prospect Capital Shareholders to sell their stock, and instead, choose to be paid a higher amount of PSEC shares during the downtime. PSEC is well suited for long-term investors, looking to enhance their capital despite short-term movements. PSEC is likely to see long-term growth in demand given the nature of the investment.

3) Increasing Return on Equity

In addition to a high dividend yield, and a flexible DRIP option, another strong point that adds to the reasons why investors should buy PSEC is its remarkable ROE growth trend:

Macrotrends

For a business development company such as Prospect Capital, this trend is a highly positive sign which denotes it as being effective at generating earnings given the existing assets it owns. Following the slump seen in 2020, given the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak, PSEC ROE has been seeing remarkable improvement, which has eventually stabilized above 20%. This highlights that looking beyond dividend income and growth, there is a high degree of financial sustainability associated with PSEC.

Valuation & Competitive Assessment

Ticker Company Market Cap P/E Forward P/E P/B Price JXN Jackson Financial Inc. 3818.23 1.27 1.91 0.39 42.70 PSEC Prospect Capital Corporation 3056.55 3.07 10.59 0.77 7.84 NVG Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 2892.30 4.60 0.78 13.55 APAM Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 2824.54 6.65 7.67 7.45 33.75 VCTR Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. 2039.51 7.23 5.08 2.00 27.15 GBDC Golub Capital BDC, Inc. 2634.89 8.32 12.50 0.99 15.25 MAIN Main Street Capital Corporation 3042.45 8.59 13.78 1.61 41.02 CIXX CI Financial Corp. 2627.97 8.99 1.73 13.31 BXSL Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 4576.69 9.73 10.96 1.01 26.99 ATCO Atlas Corp. 3262.29 9.97 6.34 0.88 12.57 AB AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 4119.44 10.21 10.33 2.41 39.61 FHI Federated Hermes, Inc. 2815.91 10.47 8.51 2.40 29.06 STEP StepStone Group Inc. 3012.21 11.50 18.12 1.96 26.20 NAD Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 2947.96 12.76 0.79 12.65 HLNE Hamilton Lane Incorporated 3968.99 15.31 20.77 7.54 70.26 PAX Patria Investments Limited 2267.79 16.74 10.54 5.62 16.02 CNS Cohen & Steers, Inc. 4067.88 19.04 17.46 15.01 79.08 CEF Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4059.92 1.04 18.41

Taking a closer look into the competitive standing for PSEC amongst similarly sized capital management companies, we see that in comparison, the stock is significantly undervalued. Its P/E ratio of 2.99 is substantially the lowest on the list, indicating that its earnings come at the lowest cost, on a comparative basis, making it the most financially efficient investment option. Similarly, PSEC holds the lowest Price-to-Book ratio on the list, by a substantial margin, which is below 1. This further suggests that the stock is heavily undervalued. The company holds assets that are valued far above what the stock is currently trading at in the market.

PSEC also has a forward PE ratio of just 10.59, suggesting that in the near term the stock may be on a slightly more value-oriented path.

Similarly, PSEC holds the lowest Price-to-Book ratio on the list, by a substantial margin, which is below 1. This further suggests that the stock is heavily undervalued. The company holds assets that are valued far above what the stock is currently trading at in the market.

Macrotrends

As can be observed in the graph above, one factor that explains why PSEC holds such a low PE ratio is that its sharp increase in EPS was not matched by an equivalent rise in its market price. This is especially true from onwards of September 2020. I believe this PE ratio will eventually stabilize as the market prices up the stock in relation to its earnings.

The dividend yield for the stock is also the highest, making it a highly valuable investment opportunity for those seeking monthly incomes against their investment. Coupled with the company’s DRIP program, PSEC shareholders are exposed to compounding value enhancement well into the long term.

Risks

Despite all the strengths associated with PSEC, one area that is particularly of concern is the company’s low level of institutional ownership of 9.7%. This is significantly beneath the average of similarly sized capital management companies as demonstrated in the graph below:

Created by Author

This is particularly concerning, as it indicates that despite its financially attractive features, PSEC still remains to win the confidence of institutional investors that seek financially sustainable stocks to include within their broader portfolios. The figure is also concerning given that investment banks, pension funds, and mutual funds have rigorous investment appraisal methods, and on that basis, PSEC is evidently given a rather low ranking.

Conclusion

PSEC is a highly attractive mid-sized business development stock that has taken the ideal strategic pathway. Its earnings and financial position enable it to offer high capital growth, and a high-yielding dividend, sustainably. As a result of its diversified nature that tackles small to mid-sized American businesses, it has remained immune to large-scale macroeconomic disruptions, such as the impacts of the Ukrainian crisis. In comparison to similarly-sized capital management stocks, PSEC holds all the signs of being significantly undervalued. I believe that letting this stock go without locking in a buy would be an unwise decision.