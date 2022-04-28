3 Dividend Stocks to Avoid

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Safety

Inflation, recession fears, and market volatility have many investors going to cash while others seek companies that can offer regular income. One of the best hedges against inflation is dividend-paying stocks because they can provide a rising income stream and they tend to be less volatile in uncertain environments. In essence, investors get paid to wait and are willing to hold on to stocks as they receive income. However, not all dividend-paying stocks are created equal. Often, the higher the yield, the greater the risk. Stocks with declining prices and unusually high yields are often a warning sign.

Many other indicators can flag when a dividend is at risk: payout ratios, dividend coverage ratios, interest coverage ratios, debt ratios, profitability metrics, and weak cash per share figures. To quickly identify dividend risk, I developed Seeking Alpha’s Quant Dividend Grades to provide an instant characterization of each stock’s dividend strength or weakness compared to its sector. The model works well, and the measured dividend metrics are very transparent on the Seeking Alpha platform. Seeking Alpha’s Dividend Safety Grades averted 99% of dividend cuts since 2010, so we want to caution investors about stocks with poor dividend grades that carry negative analyst ratings, poor fundamentals, and are likely to perform poorly.

SA Dividend Safety Scoring System (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Dividend Safety measures a company’s ability to continue paying its current dividend. As showcased above, our quantitative backtest has shown a degree of accuracy involving dividend stocks that were “graded” A through F and ultimately averted dividend cuts or had their dividend cut. Pay attention to these metrics as they can be the difference between a dividend stock that accomplishes the goal of producing income versus the alternative.

Dividend Grades Differ from Quant Factor Grades

Dividend Grades do differ from Seeking Alpha’s Quant Factor Grades. Dividend Grades are built for investors looking for income and income growth rather than stock price performance. They, therefore, don’t take into account the same degree measuring momentum and earnings revisions, both of which are strongly predictive of a stock’s future direction, and are included in our Factor Grades and overall, Quant Rating. Dividend Grades cover only stocks which pay dividends, whereas Factor Grades and the overall Quant Rating also cover thousands of stocks that don’t pay dividends.

Poor Dividend Grades and Poor Quant Grades Are a Major Flag

The dividend stocks I am highlighting today have strong sell Quant recommendations. The combination of poor dividend grades and weak quant factors is a major red flag for stock price performance. Historically, Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings Sell Recommendations have underperformed the S&P 500. Quant Factor Grades and Dividend Grades are a data-driven process. The recommendations are not subjective, but they are driven by fundamental investment characteristics that my computer models crunch. The common thread of the Dividend Grades and Quant Grades is that they instantly characterize how the stock’s metrics compare to its relative sector. We strive to select stocks that will perform well. However, it is also important to highlight the stocks that we anticipate will perform poorly in this market environment. The graph below displays the performance of Quant Sell recommendations going back to 2010. The stocks with Quant Sell ratings have underperformed the S&P 500 during this time frame.

Seeking Alpha's Sell Recommendations vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha Premium)

3 Dividend Stocks to Avoid

Inflation can erode purchasing power over time. Because dividend stocks tend to be less volatile, selecting top dividend stocks with excellent dividend safety ratings and metrics can help preserve capital and make you money quarterly or annually. Because dividends are a company's profit distribution to shareholders, they indicate that it made a profit and can share a portion of its earnings as a dividend. Many dividend stocks have paid consistent, consecutive dividends over the years, and many more prove how vulnerable they are when their dividends are cut. There are warning signs to look out for, and we showcase them in our Dividend Grades. Let us look at three dividend stocks to avoid and why they have sell ratings.

1. Equitrans Midstream Corporation ( NYSE: ETRN

Market Capitalization: $3.5B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/2): 221 out of 246

Dividend Yield (FWD): 7.53%

Quant Rating: Sell

Oil and gas storage and transportation company Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has been on a bearish trend since 2022. Despite energy stocks being bullish and top performers this year, ETRN is not reaping the benefits. ETRN is a natural-gas-focused company operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. Although its valuation is seemingly attractive, the remaining metrics for this stock are dismal. Take a look at ETRN’s momentum grade below.

ETRN Momentum Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

The quarterly price performance showcases that ETRN is being outperformed by its sector peers that are seeing steady improvements. In addition to lagging momentum, the company holds a substantial debt load and lacks growth prospects. ETRN’s full year earnings results were impacted by “$1.9 billion impairment to our investment in the MVP joint venture and the $97 million valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets; a $16 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments; $56 million impairment to long-lived assets associated with our Ohio water assets; and finally, a $41 million loss on extinguishment of debt from the tender offer we executed in early 2021 for $500 million of the 2023 outstanding bonds,” said Kirk Oliver, Equitrans CFO during the Q4 2021 Earnings Call. Despite a 7.53% forward dividend yield, when the earnings figures are not there, dividend growth tends to lag.

ETRN Growth Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

On top of the lagging figures outlined by the company’s CFO, Q4 2021 top and bottom-line earnings were a miss, with EPS of -$0.07 missing by $0.03 and revenue of $246.67M missing by $75.39M (32.81% YoY).

Lack of earnings results in dividend reduction or loss. ETRN’s dividend grades below showcase the unlikely chance of a strong and safe dividend.

ETRN Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Despite Equitrans Midstream declaring a $0.15 dividend this week, its overall scorecard paints a doubtful picture for the dividend going forward, especially following eight downward earnings revisions in the last 90 days. ETRN’s overall Dividend Safety is a D+ and many of the underlying dividend safety metrics are very poor.

ETRN Dividend Safety Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

ETRN comes with a warning and is at high risk of performing badly and has characteristics that have been historically associated with poor future stock performance.

Market Capitalization: $5.30B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/27): 561 out of 623

Dividend Yield (FWD): 2.82%

Quant Rating: Sell

Located primarily in the mountainous states of the U.S., Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services including financing and deposit accounts to individuals and businesses. GBCI has average growth and profitability metrics. Despite this, the company’s share price has declined 17% YTD and its P/E is trading above its peers by 60%. Its forward P/E ratio is 17x and the company has a forward Price/Sales of 6.09x while the Financials sector has a 2.98x. In reviewing the stock’s year-to-date price performance, GBCI is at high risk of performing badly.

GBCI Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

In the current rate hike environment with the number of Glacier’s loans backed by real estate, GBCI is not moving very quickly to re-price its loan portfolios. “Normally commercial and industrial loans, C&I, have shorter durations and/or are based on floating rates, while commercial and residential mortgages have longer durations and/or are based on fixed rates. The management mentioned in the conference call that roughly 25% of the loans will mature or reprice this year…excess liquidity in the market and the high level of competition will result in a delayed impact of an interest rate change on the company's margin. Moreover, if Glacier Bancorp wants strong double-digit loan growth, then it will have to make concessions in pricing,” writes SA Author Sheen Bay Research.

Although the company is targeting strong loan growth and has experienced a jump in the western states, especially following the acquisition of Altabancorp whose assets totaled $3.5B and total loans of $1.9B helped increase the loan portfolio size by approximately 17%, analysts are not very optimistic.

GBCI Revisions Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Despite an EPS of $0.66 beating by $0.33 for Q1 2022, revenue missed by 11.43%. Within the last 90 days, GBCI has had five downward revisions as showcased above, an indication that this stock may continue its downward trend.

Despite a forward dividend yield of 2.82% and 23 consecutive years of dividend payments, the company’s overall characteristics and factor grades point to poor future stock performance.

GBCI Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

With recessionary fears mounting and potential loan default risk increasing, interest rate sensitivity could be a big risk for shareholders of this stock. What is more, as we look at the dividend scorecard, GBCI’s dividend safety receives a D+ grade, a poor indication of its ability to continue paying a current dividend, coupled with bearish momentum, this is a stock to avoid. In addition to the poor dividend safety grades below, GBCI has a Dividend Coverage ratio (TTM) grade of D+ with coverage at 1.87% compared to the sector at 3.03%.

GBCI Dividend Safety Scorecard (Seeking Alpha Premium)

3. TFS Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ: TFSL

Market Capitalization: $4.29B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/27): 532 out of 623

Dividend Yield (FWD): 7.45%

Quant Rating: Sell

TFS Financial Corporation through its subsidiaries is a retail consumer bank that offers deposits, lending, and the majority of retail banking options. With a 7.45% forward dividend yield and seven consecutive years of dividend payments, this Financial seems like a solid dividend pick, especially after recently declaring a $0.2825 dividend. But take a look at its dividend scorecard.

TFS Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Its dividend safety grade is a D-, an indicator that this stock may not be able to continue paying its current dividend amount. Additionally, the dividend growth rate is a D.

TFSL Dividend Safety Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

TFS Financial has been on a downward trend with shares being actively sold, and selling shares is driving the stock price lower. As with our previous stock pick, when lending is involved, the declining rate of real estate purchases on the heels of increasing interest rates poses a risk to the company.

TFSL Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As we look at the company’s overall factor grades, you can see that growth and profitability are unattractive, and these metrics impact a company’s ability to pay a dividend. Since 2017, TFS’ net income and operating income have declined significantly. In 2021, TFS’ operating income dropped by more than $100 million, a crucial metric in analyzing a stock’s value. For Q1, the company’s EPS of $0.06 was in line but revenue was a miss by nearly 18%. Although the stock’s valuation grade is B-, I would like long and hard before attempting to buy this stock at a discount. TFS is severely overpriced, with Fs for the majority of its underlying valuation metrics. The stock has a forward P/E ratio of 65.96x a difference to the sector of +523.02%. Its forward Price/Sales is nearly as shocking; 15.44x which is 425.53% above the sector average.

Collectively, when you look at the TFS and its overall performance and the loan highlights that its executive management emphasized for Q1 results, “Whenever you're talking about lending, there is also risk attached. One of those risks is the declining rate of real estate purchases in the United States. While rates have begun improving over the last five years, they hit a record low in 2016” writes AR Parker, Seeking Alpha Contributor. As we’re already beginning to see a slowdown in real estate buying, along with TFS’s limited growth and profitability, all of these factors play into the dividend grades. Taking into account the bigger picture, if you’re looking for income-producing stocks, it's crucial to consider dividend stocks that can stand the test of time and have solid dividend safety grades. The stocks we’ve outlined in this article should serve as tools on where to look and how to avoid stocks that may cut their dividend. TFS is one of those stocks.

Conclusion

In an inflationary environment, dividend stocks can help inflation-proof portfolios, offering regular income to investors. In times of market volatility, when the economic outlook is uncertain and when investors fear downturns, it’s crucial to assess a company's ability to maintain a dividend, and consider purchasing stocks with strong investment fundamentals.

Equitrans Midstream, TFS Financial, and Glacier Bancorp share Quant Sell ratings, poor Quant Factor Grades, and fledgling Dividend Safety Grades. In a period of rising inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and unknown economic uncertainty, the aforementioned securities are at risk of not performing well. Among many poor dividend metrics relative to their sectors, the stocks stand out with weaker payout ratios, dividend coverage ratios, interest coverage ratios, and weak cash per share figures.

Conversely, dividend-paying stocks that stand to benefit in the current environment should possess strong dividend safety grades and robust quant grades or strong fundamentals. Dividend stocks can benefit in both a rally and bear market, but it's crucial to evaluate stock picks in making tactical investment decisions. Check out the Dividend Grades on your stocks to determine if the dividend income is strong, safe, and can stand to increase over time. Finding knowledgeable investment resources is also a great way to be a successful investor in volatile or rallying markets.