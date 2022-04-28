Why Stocks Are Down 9% In April And 6 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains
Summary
- The market is suffering its worst month since the pandemic, and the Nasdaq, the worst since November 2008. Investor sentiment is at its lowest since 1992!
- Blue-chip bargains are raining from the sky, so it's time to bend it like Buffett and start to buy, buy, buy.
- Today VFC, LOW, ENB, MMM, SEIC, and APD represent six aristocrats Ultra SWAN bargains that are 23% historically undervalued.
- They yield 3.3%, have 11.8% growth forecasts, and a long-term consensus return potential of 15.1%, similar to the 17.7% returns they delivered over the last 31 years.
- Combined with low-cost index funds, these aristocrats create a Zen Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio that can deliver super low volatility in a bear market (10.9% returns and 20% peak decline in the Great Recession) or 11.9% long-term returns with slightly less volatility than a 60/40 but with potentially 4.2% better annual returns.
I never claim that markets won't get scary from time to time.
But I strive to teach my readers and Dividend Kings members the Zen of smart investing in scary markets so you can become a stock market genius.
To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:
The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind.
This is how you can avoid costly mistakes, and even profit from every market downturn.
Instead of fearing volatility, you can embrace it as your best friend, and greatest ally.
"Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management
Stocks are having one of their worst months in years (13 years for some indexes).
So to help you stay calm, rational, and hopefully profit from the short-term pain, let's look at why the market is crashing, and six incredible dividend aristocrat bargains that you might want to buy now.
Why Stocks Are Down 9% This Month (And The Nasdaq Almost 15%)
It's the worst month for the Nasdaq since November of 2008 - the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Why are stocks falling? There are multiple reasons but here are the big three.
- Concerns about inflation and rising interest rates
- Concerns about corporate earnings growth
- Recession fears
The S&P 500 is set to join the bear market within weeks, as it faces a sharp pullback amid fears of aggressive Federal Reserve policy and soaring inflation, according to Morgan Stanley's top US equity strategist...
"And that tells me we're going into this final phase, which the good news. The silver lining… is that maybe we can finally complete this bear market over the next month or so," he said. Wilson added that a 20% pullback for the S&P 500 from its January high of 4,800 would "complete" the ongoing bear market...
A fall of that size would take the S&P 500 to a level of 3,900, around 9% lower than Tuesday's level of 4,296. " - Business Insider (emphasis added)
This is what Mr. Wilson is basically saying.
- GDP and earnings growth is slowing (compared to almost 50% growth last year it could only go down)
- Rates are going (from record low levels they could only go up)
- Expensive stocks tend to do very poorly when growth slows and rates rise
- Stocks started the year overvalued
- Thus a 20% correction (that brings stocks back to historical fair value) was Morgan Stanley's base case to start the year
This is not an example of Mike Wilson being a prophet, just a disciplined financial scientist who makes high probability base-case forecasts.
- IF he's right (and there is no guarantee that he is) the market has about 8% more to fall
- if you try to sell now to buy 8% lower later you risk the market taking off on you
- potentially locking in losses unnecessarily
- to try to earn 9% higher future returns
- 1.7% higher returns over 5 years and just 0.28% higher returns over 30 years
- you risk potentially thousands of % of gains in order to try to scoop up another 9%
This is what you actually risk with market timing.
- instead of making good long-term returns, you risk losing money, not even counting inflation
If you just buy and hold, your probability of making money is 100% over 20 years and 94% over 10.
- according to Fidelity, 98% of short-term traders lose money
- 100% of long-term buy and hold investors make money
- according to BAC's head of quant analysis, missing the 10 best market days of each decade since 1926 would have turned a 1,150X inflation-adjusted return into a 94% loss
If you think you can market time your way to higher profits and lower short-term losses, you are 98% likely to be wrong. You potentially put your entire future at risk
- with virtually zero chance of success
- instead of going with essentially a sure thing with long-term blue-chip investing
Why Long-Term Investors Shouldn't Be Worried
What about the other big risks, other than slowing growth, that has markets rattled?
- rising interest rates
- recession risk
This chart might seem scary unless you understand the historical context behind it.
It means that by January 2024, Bloomberg's economic model predicts the risk of a recession occurring by early 2026 is about 42%.
Modern Era Recessions
|Recession
|Duration (Months) Declining Economy
|Time Since Previous Recession (Months)
|Peak Unemployment
|
Peak GDP Decline
|Recession Of 1953
|10
|45
|6.1%
|-2.6%
|Recession Of 1958
|8
|39
|7.5%
|-3.7%
|Recession Of 1960-1961
|10
|24
|7.1%
|-1.6%
|Recession Of 1969-1970
|11
|106
|6.1%
|-0.6%
|Recession Of 1973-1975
|16
|36
|9.0%
|-3.2%
|Recession Of 1980
|6
|58
|7.8%
|-2.2%
|Recession Of 1981-1982
|16
|12
|10.8%
|-2.7%
|Recession Of 1990-1991
|8
|96
|7.8%
|-1.4%
|Recession Of 2001
|8
|120
|6.3%
|-0.3%
|Great Recession
|18
|73
|10.0%
|-5.1%
|Pandemic Recession
|2
|128
|14.7%
|-19.2%
|Average
|10.3
|67.0
|8.5%
|-3.9%
|Median
|10.0
|58.0
|7.8%
|-2.6%
|Mode
|8.0
|NA
|6.1%
|NA
|Max
|18.0
|128.0
|14.7%
|-19.2%
|Minimum
|2.0
|12.0
|6.1%
|-0.3%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Wikipedia)
In the modern era recessions average a 10.3-month contraction and occur every 5.5 years.
- the average economic cycle lasts 6 years
- the median economic cycle lasts 68 months (just under six years)
The current economic cycle began in April 2020.
Thus Bloomberg's model is simply stating that six years into the cycle we have a 42% chance of a recession.
- and a 58% chance of no recession
And what if we get a recession?
S&P Fundamentals During Recessions
|Recession
|S&P Sales Decline
|S&P EPS Decline
|S&P Dividend Decline
|S&P PE Compression
|1945
|NA
|-6.5%
|-8.9%
|33.6%
|1948
|NA
|3.4%
|25.1%
|-26.6%
|1953
|NA
|11.2%
|7.0%
|-7.1%
|1957
|NA
|-15.7%
|-3.9%
|-6.4%
|1960
|NA
|-3.1%
|2.9%
|8.6%
|1969
|NA
|-15.9%
|-5.9%
|-10.7%
|1973
|NA
|-18.8%
|-9.4%
|-54.1%
|1980
|NA
|-4.8%
|-1.2%
|22.1%
|1981
|NA
|-20.8%
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|1990
|NA
|-27.4%
|-2.0%
|1.5%
|2001
|-1.2%
|-51.4%
|-5.7%
|-16.3%
|2007
|-11.4%
|-30.3%
|-19.5%
|308.5%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-14.1%
|-2.0%
|26.9%
|Average
|-5.4%
|-14.9%
|-1.8%
|20.4%
|Median
|-3.7%
|-15.7%
|-2.0%
|-6.4%
|Max
|-1.2%
|11.2%
|25.1%
|308.5%
|Min
|-11.4%
|-51.4%
|-19.5%
|-54.1%
|Average (Excluding Great Recession & Pandemic)
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|-0.2%
|-6.3%
|Median (Excluding Great Recession & Pandemic)
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|-0.2%
|-6.3%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
In modern recessions, corporate sales fall around 4% to 5%.
Since WWII earnings tend to decline from 14% to 16% but excluding the two worst recessions in over 75 years, around 13.6%.
But the economy has changed and about 30% of S&P 500 profits now come from the 10 largest companies.
Because of the more recession-resistant nature of such businesses as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Citi thinks that the next recession will see a milder earnings decline.
According to analyst Michael Rollins, the fallout of a recession would be "felt mostly" in the first half of 2023, could hit earnings by 10%, and bring the S&P 500 (SP500) down to 3,650, with the response from investors to be earlier "on both the way in and out," as with previous recessions." - Seeking Alpha
- Citi thinks a recessionary bear market = 13% lower stocks prices from here
- 24% peak decline in S&P 500
If correct, this would be a bear market similar to the 1991 mild recessionary bear market triggered by the first Gulf War.
- 21% peak decline
And remember that these are just forecasts, the economic data so far remains strong and no recession appears likely anytime soon in the economic data.
What about interest rates?
Why Investors Should Worry About Interest Rates
The bond market expects the Fed to hike to 3.25% by early 2023 and start cutting soon after that.
And even in the modern era as long as long-term rates are under 3.6% stocks tend to keep growing right along with earnings.
What if the bond market is wrong? What if the Fed hikes above 3.25%?
Since 1990 guess how many sectors have fallen during Fed rate-hiking cycles?
ZERO.
Volatility can be elevated, especially for tech, but buy and hold investors still historically make money when the Fed is hiking.
- as long as they don't get cute and try to time the market
So now that you know what market fears are likely overblown, here's how to profit from them.
Six Amazing Dividend Aristocrat Bargains To Profit From The April Stock Crash
- Lowe's (LOW)
- V.F. Corp. (VFC)
- Air Products & Chemicals (APD)
- SEI Investments (SEIC)
- 3M (MMM)
- Enbridge (ENB)
I've linked to articles providing an in-depth analysis of each company's investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, and return potential.
Why these six aristocrats?
- six companies in five sectors for prudent diversification
- down 5.8% in April
- down 14.2% YTD
- 23% undervalued
This is a highly opportunistic 3.3% yielding aristocrat portfolio.
And it's also one of the highest quality groups of companies on earth.
Fundamentals You Can Trust In All Economic And Market Conditions
- see section 2 of this video for more information about the 248 point DK safety and quality model
- including the strong evidence that it's one of the most comprehensive and accurate safety models on earth
For context, the average aristocrat has
- 87% quality
- 89% safety score
- 84% dependability
- 67% LT risk-management percentile
These six aristocrats' bargains have superior safety, quality, dependability, and risk-management to the aristocrats, which are considered the bluest of blue-chips.
How safe are these dividends and companies?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|6 Aristocrat Bargains
|94%
|0.5%
|1.30%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (75th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB+ Stable outlook credit rating 2.3% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)
The average recession dividend cut risk during historically average economic downturns since WWII is about 1 in 200.
During a severe recession, it's about 1.3% or 1 in 77.
Why are these dividends so safe?
We're talking about well-covered dividends with the exception of APD.
- APD is in the middle of a growth cycle and is covering dividends with debt, as it's done many times over 40 years
- S&P is aware of this and isn't worried
- A stable credit rating
- Moody's and the bond market agree
We're looking at reasonable debt levels adjusted for industry and buybacks.
Elevated debt/capital is primarily a result of stock buybacks.
When a company buys back stock above book value, it reduces shareholder equity and pushes up debt/capital. Shares that are repurchased sit on the balance sheet as treasury stock which is primarily used for stock option compensation for employees. It's treated as a liability. In fact, it's an asset that can be sold to raise cash.
This is why so many A-rated companies have what looks like high debt/capital.
In fact, the average default risk with these aristocrats is about 2.3%, making this effectively an A-rated portfolio.
- aristocrats average BBB+
And finally, let's consider the dividend growth streak.
Ben Graham considered 20+ years of consecutive dividend growth a sign of excellent quality.
These aristocrats average a 45-year streak, more than 2X the Graham standard of excellence.
Ok, so now that you know why these are blue-chips you can trust, here's why they are bargains you should consider buying today.
Long-Term Fundamentals That Could Change Your Life
These aristocrats yield 3.3% or more than 2X the S&P 500's 1.5%.
The aristocrats yield 2.2%.
But more importantly, their average 11.8% consensus growth rate (8.5% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats) means that analysts think these aristocrats can deliver 15.1% long-term total returns.
- private equity strives for 15% long-term returns
- Cathie Wood at ARKK strikes for 15% long-term returns
But rather than lock up your money for 7 to 15 years and pay fees as high as 2% and 20% or own hyper-volatile speculative growth stocks, you can potentially earn 15% returns with some of the world's safest dividend aristocrats.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return
|Adam's Planned Correction Buys
|3.9%
|18.9%
|22.8%
|16.0%
|13.5%
|5.3
|3.54
|6 Aristocrat Bargains
|3.3%
|11.8%
|15.1%
|10.6%
|8.1%
|8.9
|2.17
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.8%
|14.3%
|15.1%
|10.6%
|8.1%
|8.9
|2.17
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.3%
|13.6
|1.67
|S&P 500
|1.5%
|8.5%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.5%
|16.0
|1.55
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
How impressive are 15% returns? It's about what analysts expect from the 0.8% yielding Nasdaq.
And it's far more than what they expect from the aristocrats or S&P 500.
What might this mean for you?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|12.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Bargain Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Aristocrat Bargain Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,429.63
|$1,511.29
|$1,810.86
|$381.23
|10
|$2,043.84
|$2,284.01
|$3,279.21
|$1,235.37
|15
|$2,921.94
|$3,451.81
|$5,938.19
|$3,016.26
|20
|$4,177.29
|$5,216.70
|$10,753.24
|$6,575.95
|25
|$5,971.97
|$7,883.98
|$19,472.60
|$13,500.63
|30
|$8,537.71
|$11,915.01
|$35,262.15
|$26,724.44
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If these aristocrats grow as expected, they could deliver 35X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Bargain Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|1.06
|1.27
|10
|1.12
|1.60
|15
|1.18
|2.03
|20
|1.25
|2.57
|25
|1.32
|3.26
|30
|1.40
|4.13
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
And potentially run circles around the S&P 500 and aristocrats.
What evidence do we have that these blue-chips can actually deliver anything like 15% long-term returns?
Historical Returns Since 1991 (Annual Rebalancing)
"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
Analysts expect 15.1% returns and these aristocrats delivered 17.7%.
They expect the market to deliver 10% vs 10.5% since 1991.
Equally impressively, these aristocrats delivered far smaller peak declines during the 2nd worst market crash in US history, falling 40% vs 51% during the Great Recession.
- 7.1% better annual returns
- 62% better negative-volatility/adjusted total returns (Sortino ratio)
Ben Graham considered long-term outperformance to be another sign of quality, and 7X better inflation-adjusted returns than the S&P 500 over 31 years confirms these are world-class blue-chips.
- 77X inflation-adjusted returns vs 35X potentially over the next 30 years
Across every average rolling time period these aristocrats have delivered returns on par with the greatest investors in history, and run circles around the S&P 500.
And what about income? The primary reason anyone owns aristocrats?
|Portfolio
|1991 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|6 Aristocrat Bargains
|$33
|$4,359
|17.68%
|3.3%
|435.9%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These aristocrats in 1991 yielded 3.3%, the same as they do today.
They delivered almost 18% annual income growth over the last 31 years, turning $33 per $1,000 investment into almost $4,400 per $1,000 investment.
That's a 436% yield on cost, showing the power of consistent double-digit income growth.
But of course, these companies aren't expected to grow as fast as they have in the past. So what kind of income growth do analysts expect in the future?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|15.1%
|10.5%
|9.0%
|6.5%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect 15% annual income growth from these aristocrats which adjusted for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes is 6.5% likely long-term income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
- 0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.
In other words, these 10 A-rated high-yield blue-chips offer
- over 2X the market's yield (and much safer yield at that)
- nearly 2X its long-term inflation-adjusted consensus income growth potential
- 13X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio
Bottom Line: The Economy Isn't On Fire But Some Aristocrats Are Trading As If It Was
When stocks are crashing this fast it's tempting to try to time the market and sit on the sidelines.
My father recently sold his Alibaba shares which made up 65% of his 401K (against my ardent risk-management recommendations) after the thesis broke.
He sure feels better now that BABA and all growth stocks are crashing for several weeks.
But I'm working very hard to remind him that it's always darkest before the dawn, and no one rings a bell at the bottom.
Per my recommendation he bought a 50% allocation of LOW, MA, and AMZN the morning after the Nasdaq fell 4%
According to Bloomberg and AAII, investor sentiment has now fallen to the lowest since 1992.
- investors were more optimistic during the pandemic lows
- investors were more bullish during the darkest days of the Great Recession
- investors were more positive on stocks after 3 years of the tech crash
We've just witnessed the worst month for growth stocks since November 2008, when Lehman went under and the economy was on fire.
The S&P 500 has seen its worst months since the Pandemic when the economy was literally in the most severe (though shortest depression) in US history (-8% GDP contraction in a single quarter).
It's time to buy when there's blood in the street, and emotionally speaking that time is now.
Whether or not VFC, MMM, LOW, APD, SEIC, and ENB are personally right for you, the point is that NOW is the time to at least start buying.
Because to paraphrase Casablanca:
If the market leaves the ground and you haven't bought some blue-chip bargains, you'll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.
But if you're looking for very safe, and steadily growing income, from quality blue-chips you can trust in any economy, then these six bargains are a potentially great choice.
- 3.3% very safe yield
- 11.8% growth forecast
- 15.1% CAGR long-term return potential
- 17.8% historical returns
- 23% discount to fair value (a potentially very strong buy)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, MMM, VFC, LOW, APD, SEIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ENB, MMM, VFC, LOW, APD, and SEIC in our portfolios.