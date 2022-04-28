hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE:T) beat expectations in the first quarter. That should have surprised no one. Then again, the market has a history of going overboard in any direction. In this case the pessimists assumed management would not turn the company around. The focus clearly was on past management errors continuing in some form well into the future.

It never occurred to the experts (or the professionals for that matter) that most managements realize when they made a mistake and then proceed to fix the error. This is why contrarian investing is one of the top investing strategies in the business. The odds of investment grade companies, particularly large ones turning around and rejoining the "average" or better world are hugely in favor of the contrarian investor.

What was lost here is that management originally had a large land-line business that would sooner or later decline and probably become extinct. So, the task was to use that cash flow in a manner such that shareholders would be able to profit well into the future. The success here is clearly the broadband (or internet) business as well as the cell phone business. The land line business is slowly declining and probably will be gone when my generation is buried.

So many of the younger crowd depends completely upon the cell phone. So, any landlines will be a business only type proposition. Along the way, management got themselves into some businesses (that in hindsight) they should have stayed far away from. Time Warner, for example, just appears to be so attractive to all kinds of would-be suitors that really should have nothing to do with it. AT&T unfortunately got involved. But at least management spun off the Time Warner business before the situation became hopeless.

The fact is that very few companies transition without a mistake or two. It is really hard for most managements to envision a future that does not exist at the present time. Second guessing is pointless because the deed was done and now fixing the situation should be the priority. Nonetheless, this management will probably be blamed for the mistakes without balancing out the argument with the accomplishments for years to come. That should provide a good contrarian opportunity for investors during that time period.

AT&T First Quarter 2022 Highlights (AT&T First Quarter 2022, Reporting, Highlight Option)

For good measure even the HBO section of the company added a healthy number of subscribers. More important for the shareholders, the standalone earnings of AT&T grew considerably more than what anyone was expecting.

Most likely the reason for that is the streamlining of the company that will likely continue for a year or more. Even free cash flow of the standalone company held up rather well for the first reporting quarter.

Given that the company will likely adjust the headcount to the new situation and further figure out capital requirements of the standalone company, this is an extremely good start. Clearly the market reaction to the news indicated that Mr. Market was not expecting anything close to this. There is likely to be a couple more above average quarters until market expectations risk from extreme bearishness to reasonable middle-of-the-road.

AT&T Details Of Debt Structure And Expenditures Of Money Received From Spinoff Transaction (AT&T First Quarter 2022, Corporate Earnings Slide Presentation)

Management has further right-sized the debt-due profile so that the debt due can be paid from expected cash flow. Roughly half of the cash received from the spinoff transaction has been used for this purpose. This should appear to be a very reasonable plan in the eyes of the market.

This is area of the business world where cash flows are fairly predictable without all the usual interference that I see in some other industries I follow. Visibility is reasonably good (to use the market lingo). Therefore, a longer-term plan like this is very reasonable and dependable.

What is even more reassuring to investors is the better-than-anticipated dividend coverage. Mr. Market was fretting about a low dividend coverage all the way up to the actual transaction without thinking that management had some reserve to all the figures presented. Most managements will present a worst-case scenario that they really do not expect to happen. Instead, once the public goal is made, most managements intend to "make sure" they do better than the public presentation. It is such a widespread practice that the only reason Mr. Market did not buy into such reasoning was the pessimistic thinking that management was clearly incapable of pulling off a reasonable plan.

AT&T Stock - Future Expectations

So, in the future investors should expect this management to continue to issue conservative guidance. They are well aware that this stock is seen as an income vehicle by many. Therefore, they are likely to be determined to make sure there is nothing close to what happened with the dividend ever again.

That means that management will work hard to restore the reputation of the past. It also means that management will likely succeed in making this stock a good income vehicle for many in the future.

Lost in a lot of the discussion is the fact that management knows the remaining businesses very well. The company is a formidable competitor in most of the remaining business sectors. Even better, the company is a formidable competitor in a very predictable industry. A company the size of AT&T will not be changing direction quickly. That is an advantage of large companies when it comes to income investing.

Therefore, the safety factor (despite the current debt load) is probably at least as good as it would be when the company has a lower debt load because management is now very focused on restoring the luster of the company (to the good old days). As that reputation of management gets restored, the stock price will begin to reflect the predictability of quarterly earnings without debt worries (or unnecessary subsidiaries that distract management).

The stock may pull back from the initial euphoria. But that is likely to prove to be a buying opportunity for income investors. For the next few years this stock is going to offer the dividend (a growing one at that) plus some capital gains. For income investors, that is a hard deal to beat. Then again, contrarian investing often offers above average opportunities.