One of the most overlooked aspects of a company is the CEO. A bad CEO can result in shareholders losing massive amounts of money. But a smart CEO can create value for a company's shareholders. I believe that we as investors must take the time to evaluate whether a company's CEO is worthy of our hard-earned money.

In honor of this belief, I would like to put a spotlight on a company that I feel has an excellent CEO: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Florida-based company is one of two class I railroads in the eastern part of the United States. Railroads are essential to the American economy because they can haul freight efficiently over long distances. Trucks and planes are not able to match this efficiency, making railroads the most affordable form of freight transport in the United States.

2020 Form 10-K

Over the past several years CSX has been making strategic acquisitions that have caught my eye. These acquisitions, in my opinion, reflect positively on the company's CEO. However, the company's valuation is higher than it has been historically. In my article, I will explain why investors should try to buy CSX on a dip.

Management's Recent Acquisitions

Since his December 2017 appointment as CEO, James M. Foote has generated a lot of value for CSX's shareholders. At the time he was appointed CSX traded at around $18.30 a share. Today that same share is worth about $34.64 representing a total return of about 88%. Shareholders have focused on his use of precision railroading to cut costs and make CSX more efficient, but Foote has also made several strategic acquisitions as well.

Foote's most recent acquisition was of Pan Am Railways, a class II regional railway based out of Massachusetts. Pan Am has a network of tracks through New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. This deal expands CSX's footprint deeper into New England and allows them to offer a seamless single-line freight service in the area. Pan Am Railways also has connections with Norfolk Southern (NSC), Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP) railways as well as a number of short line railroads in the area. These valuable connections can be utilized by CSX to bring in more rail traffic to and from northeastern Canada.

Through this acquisition, CSX also gets direct access to the port of New Haven, a Connecticut port centered mostly around commodities. Pan Am Railways also services several smaller ports in the New England area such as the port of Portland and the port of Portsmouth.

Pan Am Railways Website

There are a lot of regulatory hoops to jump through whenever a railroad is acquired by another railroad. The good news for investors is that the Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition and, on June 1, 2022, CSX will acquire control of Pan Am Railways.

Since CSX is a much larger company than Pan Am Railways, the revenue and synergies from the deal will likely not add a significant amount to CSX's revenue. But small acquisitions like this will bring additional business to CSX well into the future, and it is this long-term thinking that creates value for shareholders.

Another recent acquisition that will create value for shareholders is the acquisition of Quality Carriers, a Florida-based bulk chemical trucking company. Quality Carriers has terminals all across the United States but is mostly centered around the eastern part of the country. And since both CSX and Quality Carriers are centered in the eastern United States, many of CSX's chemical-related customers already do business with Quality Carriers as well.

Each red marker on this map represents one of Quality Carriers' trucking terminals:

Quality Carriers Website

As we can see, Quality Carriers has most of their terminals in CSX's area. CSX integrating Quality Carriers into their freight network gave CSX a competitive advantage over its rival, Norfolk Southern. Now, companies that need to move chemicals by rail are more likely to choose CSX because CSX also owns a chemical trucking company, whereas Norfolk Southern does not. In my opinion, CSX up-selling their chemical trucking service to their customers will bring revenue growth in the future and allow them to seize market share.

As I mentioned earlier, I think that these are two very smart acquisitions that the CEO has made. Both Pan Am Railways and Quality Carriers are high-quality companies that can be easily integrated into CSX's business. This shows that Foote has ambition and a vision for CSX, and is the kind of CEO investors should want to lead the company.

Free Cash Flow

Besides acquiring other companies, free cash flow ('FCF') has grown immensely during Foote's time as CEO. In 2017 CSX made $1.5 billion, or $0.52 a share, in FCF. But in 2021 CSX made $2.7 billion, or $1.47 a share, in FCF. Since free cash flow is used to pay dividends and to institute stock buybacks, this massive increase in FCF is great news for shareholders.

This increase in free cash flow allowed CSX to institute $2.9 billion in stock buybacks and to pay shareholders $800 million in dividends in 2021 alone. That adds up to $3.7 billion dollars in total shareholder rewards. Since free cash flow is only $2.7 billion, my one concern is that the company may be taking out debt to compensate shareholders in a process known as a leveraged buyback. In my opinion, leveraged buybacks are great for shareholders in the short run but not the long run. This is because leveraged buybacks add debt to the company's balance sheet. So if these leveraged buybacks continue in the following years I may reconsider my position in CSX.

Balance Sheet

Besides strong free cash flow, CSX also has a healthy balance sheet. When determining the health of CSX's balance sheet, I first looked at their net debt to EBITDA ratio to determine if the company was in a significant amount of debt.

As of December 31, 2021, CSX had net debt of $14.780 billion. If we divide their net debt by the company's $6.820 billion in EBITDA we get a ratio of just 2.3. This is a completely fine net debt to EBITDA ratio for CSX to have. Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern also have net debt to EBITDA of 2.3 as well, which indicates that CSX and the railroad industry, in general, have been somewhat financially conservative.

YCharts

Next, I looked at CSX's current ratio. The current ratio is a great way to measure the company's ability to pay off its short-term expenses. I look for a current ratio above 1, as this signifies that the company has enough short-term assets on its books to cover short-term expenses. A current ratio below 1 shows that a company is paying off short-term expenses by taking out debt.

If we take CSX's December 31, 2021 current assets of $3.757 billion and divide it by current liabilities of $2.575 billion, we get the company's current ratio of 1.45. This current ratio is well above 1, which means that the company does not need to take out debt to cover its current expenses. If we look at CSX's history we see that the company does a good job at keeping its current ratio above 1. We can also see that CSX has a much higher current ratio than its railroad peers.

YCharts

Risks

Investors should take into account that freight is a cyclical business. In the past, large downturns have resulted in CSX losing revenue very quickly. A great example of this occurred in 2015-2016, when CSX's quarterly revenue went from $3.1 billion to $2.6 billion over the course of a year. The cyclical nature of this business may cause revenue to decline in the short run.

Declining revenue can also be caused by the secular decline in coal. Given that 14% of CSX's 2021 revenue came from transporting coal this is a potential headwind for future growth. Growth from intermodel traffic may offset a good portion of this lost revenue for CSX, but it is still a significant obstacle for the company and the rail industry in general.

CSX also suffers from low employee morale. As CSX implemented precision railroading over the last decade, they laid off thousands of workers. This resulted in CSX becoming wildly more profitable but at the cost of employee morale. Low employee morale may cause CSX to lose workers faster than they can replace them, resulting in operational problems within the company.

Valuation

Because of the risks mentioned above, it is tough to predict how much CSX will grow earnings per share over the next several years. This is why I believe a simple price to earnings ('PE') ratio is the most effective way to value a railroad.

If we take CSX's stock price of $34.65 and divide it by their TTM earnings per share of $1.77, we get a PE ratio of 19.6. Here is how CSX's PE ratio compares to its peers:

YCharts

As we can see, CSX is valued at a lower multiple than its peers. But even with a lower multiple than its peers, it still trades at a higher valuation than it has historically. Fortunately, there is a near-term catalyst that may cause the stock to dip soon.

With inflation running at 8.5% annually, there has been talk that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. Investors realize that higher rates may have negative effects on the economy, so this may cause CSX and other railroad stocks to dip in the coming months. In my opinion, this dip would offer a good buying opportunity for shareholders who are looking to buy and hold CSX for the long run.

However, I should note that relying on the government to do something does not always work out. It is always possible that rate increases don't happen, and we won't see CSX dip in the near future.

Conclusion

CSX has a CEO that has a vision for the company. In my opinion, this is the kind of CEO that creates value for shareholders in the long run. The company also has a strong balance sheet and great free cash flow to reward shareholders with. But even with all these positive attributes, I feel the stock is slightly overvalued. I have a small position in CSX right now, and if the stock drops to a more reasonable valuation, I plan to make that position much larger.