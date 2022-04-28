China's Covid Wave Is Another Speedbump To Recovery

Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

Stocks churned most of yesterday, leaving the major market averages relatively unchanged, but it is too early to call that a successful test of the lows from earlier this year. It is a start, and solid earnings reports after the close could tilt the scale in favor of the bulls. This is clearly a stock pickers market. Companies that were the largest beneficiaries of the pandemic are facing exceedingly difficult comparisons now, while others that are benefiting from the reopening of the economy are thriving. Some have been able to navigate supply chain issues, labor shortages, and rising input costs more effectively than others. The one consistent theme is that valuations for expensive growth names continue to compress, which is bringing the multiple for the broad market in line with the current interest rate and inflationary environment. That is a needed reset for a bull market that came charging out of the gates in March 2020.

Finviz

The most recent of a myriad of concerns on investor minds has been the impact that the latest wave of Covid in China will have on the already distressed global supply chain, inflation, and Fed monetary policy. Lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai will undoubtedly result in more shortages of goods and adverse impacts on assembly lines, but these have been going on for weeks in many cities across the country as the government implements President Xi’s no-Covid policy. The greatest impact will likely be on China’s economic growth, which is why estimates have been coming down from 6% last year and 4.8% in the first quarter of this year to just 4.2% in the second, according to economists at Bank of America.

Bloomberg

A slowing rate of economic growth is not necessarily a bad thing, as it should help bring the rate of inflation down, which gives the Fed room to not tighten as aggressively as markets currently anticipate. Meanwhile, the government is already announcing stimulus plans to recover. This week Xi called for an “all-out” infrastructure splurge to head off the rise in unemployment. I don’t see this wave of Covid as any different than the others we have seen around the world over the past two years. It will inevitably be contained, sooner more likely than later, and pent-up demand will be met.

This wave is also impacting the operations of U.S. multinational companies that have business in China to varying degrees. Procter & Gamble (PG) management said during their earnings conference call that two of their Shanghai-based plants were shut down temporarily and about 25% of their China demand was being impacted due to the inability to deliver products to stores. Yet the company beat profit estimates for the first quarter and raised guidance.

Coca-Cola (KO) management told investors that its momentum in China turned negative in February and March, resulting in a decline in volumes during the first quarter. Again, the company crushed earnings expectations for the first quarter, fueled by a surge in sales growth in other regions of the globe.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) noted during its upbeat earnings call that it was seeing an easing in raw material and logistic constraints. CEO John Morikis said, “we believe we are through the worst of the industry supply chain challenges.”

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) beat profit expectations and raised guidance, asserting that Omicron was having less of an impact on its business, allowing it to improve its supply chain compared to its situation in January.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) acknowledged that there are still shortages of everything from materials to labor, but that supply chain issues are expected to ease during the second half of the year.

The management team at Fastenal (FAST) was less optimistic than other multinationals but stated that where supply chain issues are not improving, the responses to it by companies are getting better. I think that is clearly being shown in aggregate by first quarter earnings results.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500 was able to close up modesty yesterday and hold its February low, as investors continue to rotate out of growth and into value. The remainder of the week will be crucial, as heavyweights Apple and Amazon report after the close.