Schroptschop/E+ via Getty Images

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported earnings a few days ago, and as could be expected, these were stellar. Among other things, Arch announced an ~$8 per share dividend payable in June. I have a relatively small position in Arch but the earnings provided on the call read through to other holdings as well. The company highlighted the $470 per metric ton U.S. East Coast coking coal prices but more importantly, commented on the outlook as they see it:

As we repeatedly said in the past though, markets work and thus, we don't expect these elevated prices to last indefinitely. We do, however, continue to view coking coal markets as fundamentally well supported. Of course, the macro environment is complex at present, due in part to two disrupted trade flows stemming from hostilities in Europe, coupled with the Chinese importation ban of Australian coals. Even with this, steel continues to trade at highly profitable price levels in both Europe and North America and the outlook for steel markets in Asia is positive.

Arch Resources and other coal stocks have been on a tremendous run (252% price change in Arch case) and many investors may wonder if they aren't getting ahead of themselves. When I review these, I'd say they are still largely ignored or disliked. Otherwise, it remains hard to explain how these stocks are priced even after running up.

Data by YCharts

This is all before the news about how Russia is impeding gas flows into Poland and Bulgaria. Poland is a country with as many as 40 million inhabitants and likely needs to look for alternative sources for its energy needs.

Economic development remains a sharp focus. Steel intensive stimulus efforts are underway and the build out of new integrated steel capacity has resumed in India as well as other parts of Southeast Asia. Even more significantly coking coal supplies remain persistently constrained. Exports from Australia, the United States and Canada are undershooting 2021 levels year to date and lagging pre-pandemic levels even more dramatically.

An example of stimulus are the measures taken by the Central Bank of China as per the Financial Times:

China’s central bank unveiled measures to support the economy after official data highlighted the worsening impact of a wave of lockdowns on consumer activity. The 23 measures, which were published late on Monday, encouraged financial institutions to support local government infrastructure projects and the country’s struggling property sector, as well as provide financial services to industries hit by the pandemic.

I'm highlighting this one because the Chinese Central Bank is a major global institution and taking measures that stimulate steel demand (from the premier market for steel) after cracking down on real estate and its developments for the past months (since the Evergrande blow-up).

Arch is also noting a major factor that could set it up for strong cyclical growth:

As we've noted many times in the past, the industry is filling the effects of years of underinvestment and the pipeline of new coking coal projects remains light. While a protracted period of high prices could ultimately prove the remedy for such under-investment, capacity additions require long lead times have yet to get underway in any meaningful fashion.

I'd say this is true in a broader sense across the mining and energy space. It could be especially true for the coal sector. There are multiple reasons why this happened:

1) Popularity of ESG investing. Institutional as well as private investors have been moving towards investments that are more sustainable. This shift has been quite rapid (or at least more rapid than changes on the demand side). It may have gained a lot of momentum as the ESG-trade built on itself. As money flowed there, the ESG-trade wasn't just superior from a moral perspective but from a financial perspective as well. With returns stalling, popularity is waning. I'm even seeing calls to reinstate defense stocks as ESG-compliant. This trend has been instrumental in starving coal and other mining companies of capital.

2) There have been two cycles where a lot of money flowed into U.S. shale development. The subsequent boom in shale drilling led to an oversupply of natural gas and extremely low prices. This natural gas kept weighing on coal prices for many years in a row. Only since the capital flowing into U.S. shale has been wising up, the cheap gas is abating.

3) Existing mining operations are being depleted. With the ESG trend having driven up the costs of capital for coal companies, it has become very hard for them to justify making investments into expansion.

One of my largest investments is a battery-metal royalty company with legacy coal royalties. I have a few other small coal investments and I'm not seeing any major expansion there. Maybe these are taking place within private companies or companies I don't know.

In any case, Arch believes the above bodes well for the future and is enthusiastic about the coming quarter as well (even though it just came off 2 record quarters):

The most important takeaway, however, is that all of these positive catalysts in aggregate should translate into high levels of discretionary cash flow and thus high levels of capital return for our shareholders as the year progresses.

So, next quarter is looking like it could be another record. In this case, that seems to be quite believable to me as I understood from the earnings call that the company got only 60% of the rail service it required. Management was beating up its real service pretty hard but did expect things to improve from this awful level. Arch management also said it could load 100% of the transport it wants to have on their end.

With that awful level of transport access (and reading the financial press, supply chain and transportation issues are all too common), the company still managed to generate $293 million in operating cash flows for the quarters and management suggests it could have been $340 million with better rail service.

Free cash flow came to $270 million as the company isn't investing aggressively anymore. It managed this with average coal prices of $270 per ton (currently quite a bit higher).

To put that into context, Arch currently sports a market cap of around $2 billion and a similar Enterprise Value.

If you would take this quarter as run-rate (while management claims things could improve), the company is trading at a forward multiple of less than 2x operating cash flows.

Better train service is not inconsequential at all. Arch is also hoping to make up some of the missed shipments.

As indicated, we are guiding to a 50% increase in shipment levels in Q2 when compared to Q1, which anticipates incremental improvement in services as the quarter progresses, but which is still shy of our actual productive capacity and long-term needs.

The recently announced dividend is ~$8 per share. That's a run-rate dividend of $32 over the next 12 months. According to the company, the dividend is intended to represent 50% of its discretionary cash flows. Management suggests actual performance should be better. The current high prices, investment backdrop and terrible rail service they've had in Q1 make it easy to believe coming quarters could well be better. As I'm finishing up this article, Arch is making new highs to $171 per share. Over the years, I've made one mistake quite often; selling too early. This is a common pitfall to many "value" investors and it's one of these things I've been thinking about a lot. This is a case where I think there is sound justification for continuing the ride even as this former beat-down name is no longer just a "value" but also "momentum".