VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

I've been writing about Unum (NYSE:UNM) for a long time now - since most contributors were neutral on the company, actually.

Unum Article Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Unum, for the time being, remains one of my better-performing financial stocks for the year. When the company hit $33/share, I had an alert at my broker that activated, so I went in, sold around 60% of my stake, and reinvested it in European chemicals, concrete, reinsurance, and other sectors. Not because the company was necessarily unappealing, but because the conservative upside in those investments was appealing at that time, and I thought it was time to take some profits.

In this article, I'm revisiting my thesis for Unum.

Unum - Revisiting the company

Unum is a great insurance company with a bit of an LTC block issue. I spend some time going deeply into the specifics of these issues and how I consider them in one of my previous articles, so if you're curious about the specifics - go ahead and read those articles which will explain those things more in detail.

For people getting into UNM at this time, I would say you're a bit late to the party here. The company is BBB rated, yes, but the yield is now less than 4% (my YoC is closer to 5.2%), and given the company's relative valuation, which we'll look at in a later portion of the article, I think it would be fair to say that most of the positives have been calculated into the stock at this point.

Updating for 2022, the company expects continued COVID-19 impacts which will keep EPS somewhat flat, but the company expects this to drop off in the middle to the latter portion of the year, at which point we can expect 4-6% YoY EPS growth.

The company has well-planned uses for its capital, including share repurchases, dividend increases, and further funding of its capital reserves, which is part of why people have been punishing Unum for nearly 2-3 years at this point.

The company is a market-leading player in the insurance sector with a very well-diversified set of premiums.

Unum Segments (Unum IR)

This ensures very strong through-cyclic earnings tendencies with strong overall capital generation. This is further confirmed by just how well things have been going through the global pandemic we've been facing. The company, while having seen earnings drop-offs, has been fulfilling and serving its policies and claims throughout these times. Now they get to reap the reward of their preparation, and expectations are for massive improvements.

Unum Post-Pandemic Improvements (Unum IR)

These growth drivers will be revenue initiatives, post-pandemic normalization trends, efficiency, re-pricing strategies, capital and investment actions and general top-line improvements. Provided that we don't see a resurgence in COVID-19 or similar pandemic trends, it doesn't seem unlikely that we'll see that sort of EPS growth.

Some of the main drivers will be pandemic normalization, with declining overall mortality rates that will result in significant EPS improvements, as well as a whole slew of expected rate increases over the next few years.

Unum Renewal Rate Increases (Unum IR)

However, this isn't all positive. While the company can certainly increase rates and while we will certainly see post-pandemic positives, we'll of course also see company cost increases. Wage inflation, OpEx increases - Unum is immune to none of these. Some of these positives will be more than weighed down by the normalization issues on the cost side. For exact numbers, we'll have to wait and see.

However, let's wrap up and ignore some of the last years of volatility that really pushed Unum down to its knees in terms of its share price. Despite some of the risks to the company, Unum has consistently managed to deliver profitable returns and numbers even during truly difficult times. Even during the very depths of Covid-19, the company delivered EPS above 2016-2017 levels, which of course were unimpacted by such things.

I've always characterized Unum as a sort of undervalued and underestimated business. I continue to view the company this way. The primary risk often discussed with Unum is the LTC block. However, this block saw substantially better performance due to better positioning, higher interest rates, and rate increase approval on a block-specific basis during 2021. Unum was able, for the first time in many years, to release $75M from the asset adequacy reserve after nothing but years of adding to it. There were several positives in LTC during the last quarter.

And with the increase in interest rates and repositioning our investment portfolio, the premium deficiency reserve in that block was reduced by $66 million after tax. To summarize, we experienced favorable outcomes for LTC contributions, given the improved interest rate environment, recent underlying performance of the block and rate increases on the in-force block.

So really, one of the main drivers for much of the risks people have been speaking about for Unum for some time has disappeared in the light of improved earnings. We've seen improved asset income as well as an improved benefit ratio. There are still plans to divest this block, or parts of it to interested counterparties - but there are currently no updates or information regarding this. The company puts it in terms of interest ebbing and flowing for the LTC - but that this is a multi-year project to work through, and not easily solved.

For now, the trends for the block are positive - as are the overall trends for Unum. I expect EPS to grow at slow rates over the next few years, and that gives us the following upside for Unum.

Unum's valuation

Unum's valuation is one of the lowest in the insurance sector when considering the company's credit rating and overall earnings trends. The company is now just above a 7X P/E valuation. It is not long ago that the company traded around 3.5-4X P/E, showcasing just how much this has improved In a relatively short time.

I don't see any material change to the long-term thesis. The only thing that's changed is that some of the upsides I guided for in my earlier articles have now materialized, giving more credence to the positive view on Unum that others have been against. In some of my earlier articles, I guided to long-term total RoR upsides of over 100-200%. Now, this upside is down to around 55-60% on a 3-year basis.

Unum Group Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Given that there really haven't been any significant improvements in the company's operations or upside - only clarity regarding an upside I already accounted for - I'm not going to bump my PT on Unum at this point. I also think that despite these positives, Unum remains potentially volatile and might very well trade in a downward trajectory for some time.

The upside at this valuation is more based on 2023-2024 earnings growth than it is on capital appreciation potential. Earlier, the upside potential was both of these factors. With one essentially removed (and the share price already down from $33), there are definitely other investment ideas that are more appealing to me based on a pure return perspective. This includes alternatives in the insurance/reinsurance sector.

That is, despite Unum's favorable valuation and fundamentals, I decided to rotate a slight majority of that investment and reinvest it into companies with better fundamentals and upsides.

S&P Global's complete upside for Unum has, at this point, materialized. The analyst average of $30.5 considers Unum an overvalued stock at this point, which means that these analysts tend to either have a near-term focus in 2022, or consider the EPS growth that's being forecasted unrealistic or too optimistic. Cost pressures could deliver larger headwinds than the company might be accounting for, and a turnaround in the pandemic could put pressure back on the mortality side of the company's insurance policies, which of course would in turn lower earnings.

Overall, S&P Global analysts currently do not consider Unum to be undervalued. Out of 13 analysts, only 1 has a "BUY" rating.

I take, as you know, a somewhat different tact. I maintain my positive "BUY" rating on Unum, but I will clearly state to you that:

There are better investment alternatives available to me based on upside and fundamentals. Some of the upsides I saw have been realized. I've already sold 60%, and I'm keeping a close eye on this holding

With this in mind, my PT on Unum comes to $35/share in the long run, which is slightly below the high-end S&P Global share price target following several target upgrades in December and March of 2021/2022.

It's definitely still possible to make money off Unum, but at these valuations, my sights are leveled on alternate investments such as Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY), Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY), and AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY).

Thesis

My view on Unum is currently as follows: