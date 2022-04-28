Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to release its results is Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). Overall, the company had an outstanding first quarter, with a strong contribution from Jacobina, Cerro Moro, and El Penon. This led to 3% production growth, 5% revenue growth, and a 6% increase in cost margins, and the company is tracking in line with guidance despite a slow start for other producers due to Omicron. Given Yamana's industry-leading organic growth profile, I expect further weakness to present a buying opportunity.

Canadian Malartic Operations (Company Presentation)

This week, Yamana Gold released its Q1 results, reporting quarterly production of ~238,600 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) made up of ~210,500 ounces of gold and ~2.2 million ounces of silver. This translated to 3% production growth on a year-over-year basis, and most importantly, this growth came with moderate margin expansion, with all-in sustaining cost margins of $794/oz. With production tracking at ~24% of annual guidance with the weakest quarter of the year out of the way, Yamana is in great shape to deliver on guidance, and recent share-price weakness may allow it to put its buyback program to work. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

As the chart below shows, Yamana had a solid Q1, with ~238,600 GEOs produced, translating to two consecutive year-over-year increases. The strong performance was helped by another exceptional quarter of its Jacobina Mine in Brazil (~47,100 ounces), with Cerro Moro also having an outstanding quarter, with production up 27% year-over-year. From a production standpoint, the contribution from its No. 2 and No. 4 assets more than offset the 10% decline in production at Canadian Malartic, where grades and throughput were slightly lower in the period (~2.41 million tonnes processed at 1.14 grams per tonne gold).

Yamana Gold - Quarterly GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at Jacobina below, we can see that this mine has been an incredible asset for Yamana and continues to pull its weight and more, increasing production at an ~8% compound annual growth rate since Q1 2018 (~35,400 ounces of gold produced). However, despite this exceptional growth rate, there's significant growth on deck as Yamana works toward a Phase 3 and Phase 4 Expansion to push production to ~270,000 and ~350,000 ounces, respectively. This is a great asset to be seeing steadily growing production from, given its cost profile. This is because as Jacobina becomes a larger contributor, it will help to improve Yamana's consolidated costs (Q1 AISC: $747/oz).

Jacobina Mine - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking out across the portfolio, we can see that production was up at 3/5 operations, with El Penon also enjoying double-digit production growth on a year-over-year basis. This was related to higher grade gold zones, partially offset by slightly lower throughput in the period. While silver grades were lower, El Penon will benefit from higher silver grades in the second half, with silver production being second-half weighted. During the quarter, El Penon produced ~49,900 GEOs at AISC of $996/oz, a meaningful improvement over the year-ago period, which is certainly bucking the sector-wide trend of higher costs due to inflationary pressures.

Yamana Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, at Cerro Moro, the company had an impressive quarter here as well, with the Argentinean asset benefiting from additional mining faces in Q1, supporting an increased proportion of feed from high-grade underground ore. During Q1, Cerro Moro produced ~44,800 GEOs, its second-best quarter in the past three years, at all-in sustaining costs of $1,122/oz. While these costs were up slightly from $1,114/oz in the year-ago period, they were well below guidance.

Cerro Moro Operations (Company Presentation)

While costs are relatively high at this asset, given that it's a small producer, Yamana is looking to optimize the asset. This includes looking at the use of fine screens instead of cyclones to improve the efficiency of the existing ball mill. Combined with a coarser grind, this could push throughput to at least 1,500 tonnes per day, up from ~1,100 tonnes per day currently, without impacting gold and silver recovery rates. Yamana could then utilize this incremental capacity to process lower-grade mineralization and boost production, which would reduce unit costs at this asset due to a higher denominator.

Costs and Margins

As evidenced above, Yamana's Q1 production was solid, but one area that is being watched closely is costs for producers, which are being impacted by supply chain headwinds and inflationary pressures. Fortunately, Yamana passed with flying colors in this category, with all-in sustaining costs up less than 4% year-over-year to $1,084/oz in Q1. This figure is nearly 10% below my estimated sector-wide costs for all gold producers of ~$1,170/oz in FY2022. Combined with a higher gold price (shown below), Yamana enjoyed moderate margin expansion, with AISC margins climbing to $794/oz (Q1 2021: $748/oz).

Yamana - All-in Sustaining Costs vs. Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking ahead to Q2, it previously looked like we would see an exceptional quarter for miners, with the gold price averaging $1,920/oz in April. However, with the recent slide in the gold price, it's possible that the average realized gold price might come in at just ~$1,900/oz in Q2, representing only a 2% sequential improvement from Q1 levels. Fortunately, for Yamana, this should be enough to report another quarter of margin expansion year-over-year, with AISC margins of $736/oz in Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 AISC margins likely to come in closer to $800/oz.

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

So, while this dip in the gold price is not doing any favors for miners relying on $1,900/oz to help preserve their balance sheets like Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF), Yamana is in great shape with ~42% margins. This is helped by the fact that Yamana operates relatively low-volume, high-grade underground mines, for the most part, except for its 50% ownership in Canadian Malartic. However, while diesel prices are impacting costs for higher-volume operations that move a significant amount of material, Canadian Malartic benefits from economies of scale vs. a lower-grade and smaller-scale operation like Eagle could see more pressure from inflation.

Finally, if we look out medium term and long term, Yamana is in a great position to combat inflationary pressures with its current portfolio. This is because Wasamac has the potential to be a ~200,000-ounce producer at sub $850/oz costs by H2 2026, and Jacobina could see costs dip below $725/oz once its Phase 3 Expansion is complete. Not only will this translate to improved costs at this asset, but this ultra-low-cost asset will make up a large proportion of total production.

So, depending on the timing of the Phase 3 Expansion, we could see Yamana producing nearly ~500,000 GEOs per annum at sub $800/oz blended costs (Wasamac, Jacobina at Phase 3 levels), a massive improvement from just ~200,000 ounces per annum at this cost profile currently. Assuming a meaningful cost improvement from Cerro Moro if the company completes a Phase 2 Expansion to more than 2,000 tonnes per day, Yamana is one of the few million-ounce producers with a clear path to much lower costs.

Financial Results

Moving over to Yamana's financial results, the company reported 5% revenue growth, helped by a higher gold price and slightly higher production in the period. Meanwhile, the company also enjoyed a solid quarter for free cash flow generation, reporting a net free cash flow of $111.8 million, translating to a trailing twelve-month free cash flow figure of ~$536 million. This is an improvement from the year-ago period when trailing twelve-month free cash flow sat at ~$488 million as of Q1 2021.

Yamana Gold - Quarterly Revenue/Net Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This steady free cash flow generation should allow Yamana to buy back shares opportunistically and even look at a slight increase to its dividend at year-end, assuming the gold price can remain above $1,850/oz. For those unfamiliar, Yamana bases its dividend on a very conservative $1,350/oz gold price, and its growth is from relatively low capex projects. Finally, its balance sheet is in great shape, with ~$520 million in cash and just over $200 million in net debt.

This means that, unlike more marginal producers that must tie any dividends to much higher gold/silver prices, Yamana has room to increase its dividend even at current levels. So, investors don't need to hope for a $2,000/oz plus gold price to see a small incremental increase to its current base dividend of $0.12 per annum. While I would not count on a dividend increase this year, it would not surprise me to see Yamana move to a quarterly dividend of $0.0325 or $0.035, representing a ~2.5% dividend yield at current levels.

Yamana - Cash, Long-Term Debt & Annualized Dividend (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Valuation

Based on ~961 million fully diluted shares and a price of US$5.40, Yamana Gold currently trades at a market cap of ~$5.19 billion. This may appear like an expensive valuation for a cyclical stock based on FY2022 earnings estimates of $0.29, which leave the stock trading at nearly 19x forward earnings. However, valuing Yamana on earnings severely understates its potential, with multiple development projects in the wings (MARA, Wasamac) and growth opportunities at nearly all of its existing assets. These include potential expansions at Cerro Moro, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and a potential heap-leach project at Lavra Velha, just to name a few advanced opportunities.

Yamana 1.5 Plan + Additional Upside (Company Presentation)

Given that today's earnings and cash flow metrics understate the company's potential, I believe the best way to value the company is on a P/NAV basis. With an estimated net asset value of ~$8.10 billion, Yamana's NAV dwarfs its market cap. This suggests that the stock is still undervalued despite its outperformance vs. peers. This is especially true if we see continued resource growth at Canadian Malartic from the Canadian Malartic Partnership (CMP, 50% owned by Yamana), given that I have ascribed minimal value to this asset above its current mine plan.

East Amphi Historical Production (Company Technical Report)

However, if the CMP can utilize the significant idle capacity at the mill post-2025, we could see ounces pulled forward in the mine plan at the end of this decade. It's important to note that the opportunity to exploit 35,000+ tonnes per day of excess processing capacity does not rely solely on the underground and potentially building a second shaft. This is because there are also opportunities to truck ore from East Amphi, a former mine, and Camflo (acquired in the Monarch acquisition). Hence, there are multiple sources of potential feed, which could ultimately make this a ~950,000 ounce per annum asset if it can be fully optimized (~475,000 ounces attributable to Yamana).

Canadian Malartic Map (Company Presentation)

So, is the stock a Buy?

With Yamana up more than 40% from its lows, the ideal time to buy the stock has passed, which was below US$4.50 per share. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I currently see the stock as a Hold at US$5.40. However, given that Yamana has one of the best growth profiles sector-wide, has continued its streak of operational excellence, and has upside to its dividend, I believe it's one of the best buy-the-dip candidates sector-wide. Therefore, I would view any 20% plus pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Yamana Gold - Gold Pour (Company Presentation)

Yamana put together another solid quarter and is tracking well to meet its FY2022 guidance of ~1.0 million GEOs with ~24% of annual production in the first and weakest quarter of the year. However, while the company's cost controls and operational excellence were noteworthy, the ongoing across the portfolio is just as important, setting Yamana up to become a 1.5+ million-ounce producer, potentially as early as 2030. This gives Yamana near-unrivaled growth in its peer group, and investors are being paid an attractive yield while they wait for that growth. For this reason, I see AUY as a top-5 producer and a name to keep an eye on if we see further weakness.