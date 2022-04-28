Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction To DIRTT (Do It Right This Time)

DIRTT (NASDAQ:DRTT) is a developer of vertically integrated modular and prefabricated interiors for commercial construction. The company has their own manufacturing processes, full-spectrum software package, and even VR visualization capabilities. Their goal is to reduce interior production costs, lead times, and risk for clients. In particular, the company takes pride in being able to develop modules to place within existing structures in order to maintain historic facades. I believe the "Environmental" in their name is based on the fact they offer sustainable materials and increased logistic and manufacturing efficiency.

Based in Canada, but with projects throughout the US and their home country, the company has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. While the construction industry as a whole has been weak, especially in office and commercial real estate work, DIRTT has underperformed, and continues to do so. However, recent guidance offers the potential for a return to form, and the current valuation is close to five-year lows. As such, I hope I provide enough evidence in this article to point towards investors being able to make a decision on further due diligence for this turnaround play.

What They Do

DIRTT helps clients from beginning to end when they desire novel interior designs. The team has software and architects ready to create fully customized modules to be placed within a building. Completed projects include public, private, and higher education facilities; hospitals, clinics, and care centers in healthcare; high- and low-rise office buildings for retail and commerce; and even public, municipal, and federal facilities. There are plenty of case studies for the company to rely on, and so this is no longer a "speculative" process.

One of the main beneficial features of the DIRTT system is that a large emphasis is put on speed and cost efficiency. With the in-house manufacturing capabilities, the company reduces their own supply and development costs, increasing overall profitability. In fact, their best year financially allowed for a 7% net income margin, almost double the sector median of 4.4%. However, this suggested competitive advantage over traditional interior design and construction practice has failed to translate into material performance starting in 2019. At the moment, the company has enough manufacturing infrastructure to support ~$500 million in annual revenues, which would correspond to a 240% increase from 2021 full year revenues.

Underperformance And Subsequent Activism

While the company fared quite well in the years leading up to 2020, with revenues growing at 15% annually between 2013 and 2018 and positive free cash flows. However, beginning in 2019, revenues slowed and losses began to accumulate. While the company has only recently added debt, and has not diluted significantly with share offerings since 2014, investors wanted a change in the executive suite. Then, investment fund 22NW bought 10% of the float by November 2021 and called for most board members to be replaced. Also, the Canadian SEC cleared the path for this activism to proceed. Now, after many attempts by the board to prevent change, a shareholder vote is due this Spring 2022. I will summarize the main complaints brought up.

Poor relative performance over the past few years, especially compared to the peer group.

Responsibility for the need to replace the CEO position four times over the past half a decade.

Blocking previous activism attempts by other shareholders.

The issues regarding the hiring, and subsequent termination, of Mr. O'Meara as CEO (see image below).

While activism has a spotty track record, and is no sure sign that DIRTT will improve, I will stay neutral on the matter. All I know is that either way, the company has failed to return to form after the pandemic, has reached a very low valuation, and needs a new strategy. As such, I find the stock will face some weakness in the next few months, but a return to form will allow for significant returns from current levels.

Renewed Guidance

The chart above paints a tale of two phases. First, the successful growth and innovation phase disrupted a typically slow-moving industry, which then subsided into a phase of underperformance that was exacerbated by the pandemic. Now, it is a question about whether the company can return to the stable growth phase that they were capable of in the first part of the prior decade. Looking at the current guidance provided at the end of April 2022, a positive trend may be emerging.

First, preliminary Q1 results are expected to be an increase of 28% YoY, which is slightly less than consensus estimates of $40 million. However, Q2 and Full Year guidance has been increased to above consensus levels. With 20% growth now being suggested, one can assume that internal improvements are already occurring. Perhaps the activism has spurned the company back to action after a negative mood occurred during the pandemic. We will have to take a look at the valuation in a bit to see the effect stronger performance may have.

Although, the question now is, if growth is resuming, will profits increase as well? While the company has claimed a return to profitability in their last investor presentation, for 2023, and has taken multiple measures to reduce spending (including layoffs). The issue I see is the company is also spending significantly on more marketing, sales, and software development, and I wonder how long these investments will last, and how impactful they will be. I believe finding large EPC or design firms to partner with would be far more impactful than minor improvements to the internal software. However, for those willing to take a shot, these losses may play out in a few years' time. For me though, I will happily pass.

Valuation

DIRTT is approaching all-time lows not seen since the pandemic, and any time before that. The company had shown form through 2020 and the first half of 2021, but a failure to return to form has brought the shares all the way back down. When combined with the activist upheaval, litigation against former founders and staff members, and market weakness, the valuation has fallen to a price to sales ratio of less than 0.75x. Even the favorable guidance provided April 21st, 2022, failed to move the price more than a pre-market bounce. As such, if you believe in a turnaround, the time to begin loading up is approaching, even though a 0.5x P/S or less is possible when considering the performance and risk.

Conclusion

While I believe DIRTT will appeal to certain extreme market gamblers, there is little tangible evidence that suggests meaningful upside, at the moment. Even including the forward guidance that is beyond consensus, I personally find the risk to far outweigh the reward. However, the current valuation has fallen already, and I assume the next earnings report will attempt to slow the downward momentum.

While the pandemic subsiding allows for reduced demand for work-from-home, this should be a favorable catalyst, I believe that positive effects should be felt by now. There is obviously something beyond the pandemic headwinds that is pulling performance downward, as was evident in 2019. Whether this can be fixed with activism or not, we shall see. However, I think I may end up wishing more for a change in management than a return to the norm. I think I will take another look at the company in a few quarters if profitability begins to improve. It is an interesting business, but lacking in results.

