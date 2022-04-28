da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) has filed to raise $18.8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops diagnostic tests for a variety of serious health conditions.

Management aims to use the IPO proceeds for further development of its lead diagnostic test.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more information about the IPO.

Company & Technology

San Antonio, Texas-based bioAffinity was founded to develop various diagnostic tests of health conditions for patients in the United States.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO Maria Zannes, J.D., who has been with the firm since inception in 2014 and was previously President of the Energy Recovery Council, a national trade group for the waste-to-energy industry.

The firm's lead test under development is the CyPath Lung test designed to determine the presence of lung cancer cells in a patient's sputum.

The firm has produced an initial run of 3,000 patient collection kits through agreement with GO2 Partners but has recognized no revenue to-date.

bioAffinity has booked fair market value investment of $16.7 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including The Harvey Sandler Revocable Trust, Nathan Perlmutter and others.

bioAffinity’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for lung cancer screening was an estimated $2.6 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $4.85 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growth in the incidence of lung cancer due to continued widespread consumption of tobacco products and advancements in screening options for patients.

Also, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic slowed growth of the industry as lockdowns reduced the number of persons screened for lung cancer.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

LungLife AI

SanMed Biotech

Biodesix

Veracyte

bioAffinity Technologies' Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results show no product sales revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement of Operations (SEC EDGAR)

As of December 31, 2021, the company had $1.4 million in cash and $13.2 million in total liabilities.

bioAffinity Technologies' IPO Details

bioAffinity intends to raise $18.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital and for general corporate purposes, which may include product and test development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments. We expect the proceeds from this Offering together with anticipated sales of our diagnostic LDT test should be sufficient for the Company to complete the de novo pivotal clinical trial and, if results are positive, to submit and obtain FDA clearance of CyPath® Lung for sale and enter the EU market for sale of CyPath® Lung as a CE-marked IVD test. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm has no 'material pending legal proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is WallachBeth Capital.

Commentary About bioAffinity’s IPO

BIAF is seeking U.S. public capital funding for further development of its lead diagnostic test.

The firm’s lead product, its CyPath Lung test, is designed to determine the presence of lung cancer cells in a patient's sputum.

The market opportunity for lung cancer diagnostics is large and expected to grow at a reasonably fast rate over the coming years.

The firm intends to further develop the CyPath platform for detection of COPD and asthma.

Management has not disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well known institutional venture capital firms or strategic investors.

WallachBeth Capital is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.