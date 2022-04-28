HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Our preferred pick in the diversified miners sector, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) (OTCPK:GLCNF), today published its Q1 production report. We take a look at the mining momentum, how things are evolving for the commodities giant, and how negative news flow is impacting stock price.

Glencore has come under fire recently which has prompted a slump in the share price from the highs of £540 last week to around £440 at the beginning of this week (-22%). We take a look at the claims against the Company and whether the fall in share price makes for a good entry point.

Profits or morals? Embargo on the horizon?

There is no denying that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has actually created opportunities for commodities traders with a squeeze on supply, but some of the industry giants, Glencore included, have come under fire from Ukraine, accused of helping Russia to finance the invasion. According to analysis by Global Witness, four commodity traders including Glencore, have discharged 20 million barrels of oil from Russian ports since the start of the invasion. These traders have countered with the argument that they are only adhering to long-term contracts and that they will not be seeking new business in Russia. Some of the Russian contracts however bind the traders to legally lift whatever amount is nominated by the seller (Russia), in this case, Russia can increase their output and effectively use the commodity traders to finance their war in Ukraine.

With talks of an embargo gaining traction, the elephant in the room is Germany which is the largest eurozone economy dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, accounting for about a third of its supply. However economy minister Robert Habeck has said that Germany has reduced Russian supply to about 12% and that the economy could now cope with an embargo.

What an embargo on Russian oil could mean for Glencore we don't know. What we do know is that marketing of energy products made up roughly 8.5% of its 2021 EBITDA but the Group does not disclose the individual geographical breakdown of the provenance of the energy products which it buys from third parties. (But when did an embargo ever stop Glencore buying oil? - Ed.)

The satellites, Chico, they never lie

Glencore is also facing backlash from the investor community concerning its sustainability. According to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, drawing data from satellite imagery, Glencore has underreported its operational methane emissions for the last three years. Subsequently proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that shareholders vote down the Group's sustainability report due to a lack of ambition.

Glencore, unlike rival BHP, has opted to keep its fossil fuel assets, much to the ire of the ESG community and also activist investors Bluebell Capital.

Q1 production report

Glencore's Q1 production was actually lower for most metals:

Glencore production Q1 (Glencore)

The reduction in copper, a key commodity for the Group, was due to "geotechnical constraints" at their Katanga mine. Whereas the reduction in Zinc was attributable to Covid19 related variables. Glencore has also updated its guidance on mineral extraction which can be seen below.

Glencore production guidance (Glencore)

What was impressive though was the performance of the marketing division in Q1. "Our Marketing activities were supported during the quarter by tight physical market conditions and periods of extreme market volatility. Extrapolating our Q1 performance would see our Marketing segment's full-year earnings comfortably exceeding the top end of our long-term Adjusted EBIT guidance range of $2.2-$3.2bn p.a." How much of this relates to our first paragraph on Russian oil, remains to be seen, and also what effect an embargo would have on these figures.

Despite the negative news flow, Glencore still remains our top long-term pick for diversified miners simply due to the commodity portfolio. We are taking advantage of the stock volatility to increase our position and maintain our buy rating on the stock.

