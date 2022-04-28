apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

At the time of writing, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has further fallen from grace to $35.37. It is a massive decline of -40% from $59.21 based on our last analysis on 23 February 2022. At that time, though it was clear that TDOC's financials were bleeding, we were confident of the massive returns from its existing and future corporate partnerships. However, given the unimpressive FQ1'22 report card and reduced guidance for FY2022, we are downgrading our Buy rating to a Hold for TDOC. Hopefully, things will improve by H2'22, when we see more contribution from its major insurance partners.

We will discuss what the future holds for TDOC. In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous articles, which would help you better understand TDOC's competitors and market opportunities.

TDOC Reported Slowing Revenue Growth In FQ1'22

TDOC Revenue and Net Income

For FQ1'22, TDOC reported revenues of $565.4M, representing an increase of 2% QoQ and 24.6% YoY. The company also reported an adjusted net income of -$74.5M, assuming that we subtract the effect of a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6B. TDOC qualifies that the charge was mainly attributed to a "sustained decline in share price with valuations" and "decreased market multiples for high-growth digital health care companies." In short, a market correction for over-valued stocks. In the meantime, we believe that the poorly executed Livongo deal also contributed to the decline, given that TDOC paid a monumental price of $18.5B for it.

TDOC Membership and Visit Fee Only Access

However, TDOC still reported somewhat decent growth in the U.S. Paid Membership for FQ1'22 at 1.3% QoQ and 5.4% YoY, and U.S. Visit Fee Only Access at 5.3% QoQ and 14.5% YoY. Nonetheless, its Unique Chronic Care Members only grew by 0.27% QoQ and 11.9% YoY, with an absolute increase of 2K QoQ and 78K YoY. The latter number demonstrates the frustration that TDOC investors have with the Livongo deal finalized in August 2020.

According to Livongo, there were 222.7K registered users by the end of 2019, which doubled to 442K in October 2020, at an approximate CAGR of 118.47%. However, the growth rate slowed dramatically in the past 17 months, at an approximate CAGR of 46.15%, to only 731K members in FQ1'22. In contrast, TDOC's membership rose from 36.7M in December 2019 to 54.3M by March 2022, by an absolute number of 17.6M. However, its growth rate also slowed comparatively from FQ4'20 onwards, after TDOC hits 51.8M members.

Nonetheless, given that 27% of TDOC's Chronic Care members are enrolled in multiple programs, there might still be hope moving forward, given that its total enrollment is over 900K in FQ1'22, representing an increase of 19% YoY. In addition, the company also reported that 78% of its sales are based on multiproduct offerings, which probably helped TDOC achieve its higher spending per member at $2.52 in FQ1'22 within the US, representing an increase of 21% YoY. Though with an increasing cost of acquisition by 10% for FY2022, it would seem that competition from smaller players is finally biting at TDOC's growth.

What Does The Future Hold For TDOC?

TDOC Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

In the next three years, TDOC is expected to report a deceleration of revenue growth at a CAGR of 24.51%. For FY2022, the company had reduced its revenue guidance in the range of $2.4B to $2.5B, lower than its previous range of $2.55B to $2.65B in the FQ4'21 earnings call. TDOC has qualified that the lowered guidance is due to softening demand for its mental health care, BetterHelp, competition from smaller telehealth players, and "lower (than) expected revenue from our suite of chronic care products." Nonetheless, it still represented a 23.1% increase YoY, though the company is still not expected to report net income profitability just yet in the next three years.

TDOC Stock-Based Compensation

Given that TDOC has yet to report sustained Free Cash Flow yet, the company has been relying on stock-based compensation (SBC) for its executives and, potentially, employees. In FY2021 alone, the company spent $302.5M on its SBC expenses. Assuming that its SBC remains constant for the next three quarters, TDOC is expected to report related expenses of $240M for FY2022 as well. Combined with the effects of the goodwill impairment, continued share dilution at 5.5% YoY in FQ1'22, the reduced outlook for FY2022, and lack of net income profitability as the leading telehealth provider in the US, it is apparent that TDOC may continue to be punished in the next few quarters.

Nonetheless, there is also a chance that TDOC may turn things around soon. By H2'22, we will finally see additional contributions from its insurance partners, such as Aetna from CVS. In addition, the company also recently partnered with Northwell Health, "New York's largest health care provider with 22 hospitals and over 800 outpatient facilities." It will allow TDOC to provide its integrated telehealthcare service post-acute hospitalizations for over 2M of Northwell's patients annually. However, we must also temper our expectations a little, given that the actual ramp-up will be more significant in FY2023 and FY2024.

So, Is TDOC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TDOC is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.45x and NTM P/E of -45.86x, lower than its 3Y mean of 11.32x and -114.31x, respectively. It is evident that the stock has been overvalued during the COVID-19 pandemic, given that many had expected the company to fully transform the experience of healthcare moving forward. However, given the currently crowded telemedicine space and slowing revenue growth/ member acquisition for TDOC, it is also safe to say that most investors have been burned. The stock is now trading at $35.37, way below pre-pandemic levels of $50s and pandemic highs of $288.67.

Since telemedicine is here to stay, we are of the opinion that the current market correction has been rather harsh, considering TDOC still has a long runway for growth and adoption. Nonetheless, though current prices represent an excellent entry point, we recommend some patience for interested investors, since the stock is expected to retrace in the next few days, before settling at a new low. Those considering to add must also note TDOC's massive SBC and unprofitability. Furthermore, TDOC will remain a speculative and highly volatile stock, so it is only appropriate for those with a high tolerance for risk.

Therefore, we rate TDOC stock as Neutral for now.