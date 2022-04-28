FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) reported its 2022Q4 earnings on April 27, 2022. To investors' dismay, the company's earnings fell short of expectations on all counts, from revenue growth to adjusting full-year guidance downwards, causing about a 37% downward movement in the aftermarket. The cause behind the disappointment came from competitive pressure from a multitude of private smaller companies along with negative macroeconomic conditions. However, I believe the causes of the earnings shock to be temporary. In my opinion, these challenges will likely be overcome by Teladoc in the coming quarters. Therefore, I believe that the magnitude of the stock price decline in the after-hours creates a buying opportunity for the long-term investors. Valuations are at an attractive level, and the company continues to boast its strong financial position. Most importantly, Teladoc's long-term bullish thesis continues to be intact. For this reason, I am rating Teladoc as a cautious buy.

Disappointing Earnings Report

The 2022Q1 earnings report was disappointing in the majority of the aspects. Revenue fell short of expectations, adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially, and guidance was revised downwards.

Teladoc reported a quarterly revenue increase of 25% year-over-year to $565 million. The revenue was at the lowest point of the company's guidance of $565 - $571 million laid out in the previous quarter. Further, the company's adjusted EBITDA was $54.5 million compared to $77 million in the prior quarter showing a sequential decline. Finally, Teladoc's management team reduced the yearly guidance. Revenue guidance for FY 2022 was revised down from $2.55 - $2.65 billion to $2.4 - $2.5 billion showing about 6% decline. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also revised down about 25% from the previous guidance issued during the 2021Q4 earnings report.

The earnings report showed disappointment in all aspects of the business.

Why Did This Happen?

I believe it is important to investigate the source of the problem to determine if the problem is temporary or permanent.

According to the Teladoc earnings conference, there were two primary causes for the disappointing earnings report: increasing competitive pressure from smaller private companies and overall negative macroeconomic sentiment.

First, the management team has discussed the temporarily increasing competitive pressure. According to the management team, Teladoc has seen a "notable increase in rates of keywords associated with online therapy" as a result of "smaller private competitors pursuing what we think are low- or no-return customer acquisition strategies in an attempt to establish market share." I believe the argument behind that the competitive risks from these competitors to be temporary. Teladoc has the capital, quality, and economies of scale. Smaller private companies solely focusing on single products through marketing over research and development will likely not be able to disrupt Teladoc. Further, the company believes that the current situation is a result of temporary exploitation of a "temporary suspension of certain regulations associated with the" pandemic. All in all, I believe competitive threats from small private companies will pose a minor threat to Teladoc's operations ranging from primary care to chronic care to mental care.

The negative macroeconomic sentiment was another reason for the slowing growth. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and is expected to further increase the pace of interest rate hikes along with pursuing quantitative tightening. Further, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's zero-covid policies are bringing fear to the global economies. As such, customer deals have been delayed even while booking progressions continued. Because I believe these macroeconomic conditions are not permanent conditions in the economy, I believe this risk to be temporary as well. Eventually, inflation will be tamed as global economies normalize again. The timing of the global economic growth may be uncertain; however, I would like to point out that the temporary setbacks in scoring customer deals will likely not derail Teladoc's underlying potential.

My Take on the Matter

As I have pointed out in the earlier portions of the article, I strongly believe that Teladoc is in temporary turmoil. All of the problems that have led to the revised guidance will likely get solved in the coming few quarters. Thus, I believe a dramatic 37% decline in Teladoc's stock makes it oversold putting the company's valuation at an attractive place for long-term investors. Further, Teladoc's strong financial position will support the company during the hard times, and most importantly, the company's long-term bullish thesis continues to stand.

Financials and Valuation

At the end of the 2022Q1, Teladoc had cash and cash equivalents of about $836 million with an operating cash flow of only -$32 million. The company had total assets of about $11 billion with a total liability of about $2 billion bringing its total liability to asset ratio (L/A) to only about 22%. Teladoc has strong cash positions and low and continuously improving cash outflows. Thus, I believe the company's current operations are sustainable until Teladoc can reach profitability potentially in 2023.

Teladoc reported an abnormally large net loss for the quarter of about $6.674 billion. This was a result of a one-time goodwill impairment write off of about $6.6 billion. I will address this problem in a follow-up article covering Teladoc's past acquisitions.

At the time of writing after the after-market closed on April 27th, Teladoc had a market capitalization of approximately $5.9 billion. The company is expected to report about $2.45 billion in revenues in 2022 potentially reaching profitability in 2023. I believe a forward price to sales ratio of only around 2 for a growth company with massive potential and strong financials creates an attractive valuation.

Long-term Potential

I have extensively covered this topic in my previous article, so I will briefly explain Teladoc's vision and its potential.

(Please visit my previous article for more information)

Teladoc is attempting to create a first doorstep into a world of healthcare for patients by providing whole-person solutions in easily accessible and comfortable telehealth technology. From the comfort of patients' homes without waiting at the doctor's office, patients will be able to receive primary care, chronic care, and mental care. If the patients need more attention, then Teladoc will refer them to their local healthcare facilities. By providing the majority of the services that could happen online through digital technologies such as virtual stethoscopes, thermometers, wireless scales, remote vital monitoring, etc, Teladoc hopes that patients will come to them first before going on their healthcare journey.

Risks to Thesis

I am not denying that the earnings report was bad. Teladoc will likely struggle to get back on its growth track. As the management team has pointed out, they are only starting to be more optimistic toward the second half of 2022 and beyond. Negative macroeconomic conditions and competitive pressures from a multitude of small companies will naturally take months if not multiple quarters to adjust. Therefore, buying Teladoc's shares today just because the sell-off seemed extreme may be a huge mistake.

Summary

Teladoc reported a bad quarter. However, I believe the reaction was overblown bringing Teladoc into an oversold territory making its valuation and price look appealing for long-term investors. The reasoning behind a slowdown in 2022's guidance is likely to be temporary and be resolved in the coming few quarters. Further, Teladoc's long-term potentials and underlying trend continue to be intact. Therefore, I believe Teladoc is a buy at this level.