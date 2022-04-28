TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

A brief look at junior mining companies

Honestly, I am not a fan of exploration/development companies. These plays are risky, volatile (I mean share prices), very often have no long-term strategy, always struggle for cash (as a result, share dilution is a heavy risk factor), etc., problems, problems.

However, if somebody is lucky enough or has some background in geology (or both) there is a chance to make money in junior stocks. SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF), a junior miner developing the Alpala deposit in Ecuador is a good example of what I am writing about. Within just one year (mid-2016 - mid-2017) the price of SolGold shares went up by approximately 1,700%!

Unfortunately, I am not a geologist with an inclination to gambling so I made no money on the stock. What is more, I prefer to stay out of such plays and the reason is quite clear: it is extremely difficult or even impossible to find the value of a junior mining stock. Or, better said:

It is impossible to find the value of an exploration company (a junior mining company trying to find gold or silver) - these entities are run by geological fanatics totally focused on the deposit and communicating with an external world with tons of geological graphs, drilling results, etc. Of course, no valuation models are disclosed by these plays. It is difficult to find the value of a development company, i.e., the one that has already found a deposit and published at least an initial mineral resource estimate. In this case, we may scroll through fat technical reports or, sometimes, economic studies. As a result, after many adjustments (e.g., using different discount factors to arrive at more realistic values) we may have some idea about the value of a deposit. However, the real value is very often well below or above our estimates depending on the company's strategy (to build a mine or sell a deposit to a major mining company), construction schedule, permitting process, etc. It is quite easy to find the value of a development company that definitely wants to build the mine, delivered a construction schedule, the permitting process is well-advanced, etc. Last but not least, it has reliable management.

As you surely guess, I prefer the third type of a junior mining company because I feel well with figures and the quality of the management team is a crucial factor for me. That is why I think that Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF), a development company building a mine in a safe jurisdiction, is the company that meets all my requirements. Finally, Ascot shares are deeply undervalued now.

Ascot Resources - why I was attracted by this miner just now

On April 4, 2022, the company's CEO, Derek White, made the following announcement:

"Since the original Senior Facility agreement was signed in December 2020, we at Ascot have worked tirelessly to continue de-risking and advancing PGP. We made significant progress on the Early Works program last year. We obtained the Mines Act Permit and the Environmental Management Act Permit Amendments in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively, and successfully completed C$145M in equity financing. However, we have not been able to come to an agreement with Sprott on the satisfaction of the drawdown conditions for the remaining tranches of the Senior Facility, and therefore have prudently begun pursuing alternative financing options."

To be honest, I like this announcement very much. In my opinion, Sprott Private Resource Lending II, one of the few financial legs of Eric Sprott, a notable Canadian resource investor, is a shark. In other words, every time I see a Sprott company "helping" a junior miner I am getting nervous.

Fortunately, Ascot wants to finish its cooperation with Sprott and I think it is a good idea. What is more, I am confident that the company is able to find a bank or other entity interested in financing the Premier & Red Mountain project.

On the other hand, the market reaction to this announcement was very nervous and, in my opinion, totally wrong:

Price Chart Ascot Resources (StockCharts.com)

On the day of the announcement, the price of Ascot shares tanked by 8.9%. The next day was even worse (a drop of 9.8%). Then the price rebounded a bit but today (April 27) it is well below the previous bottom (made on April 5). It looks that, contrary to me, the investors perceive the conflict between Ascot and the Sprott lending company as a heavy risk factor…

Let me go to the project.

Location

The project is located in the Golden Triangle gold camp in British Columbia, Canada. Importantly, British Columbia is one of the world's best gold mining jurisdictions which has a very positive impact on the project valuation.

Note: for example, in Canada or USA the standard discount factor used to calculate the project's value is 5%. In riskier locations as, for example, Africa, this factor is between 7% and even 12%. To remind, the higher the discount factor, the lower the project's value. It means that a project located in Canada will have substantially higher value than the same project transferred to Mali, Ghana or Burkina Faso.

Golden Triangle Map (Ascot Resources)

Currently, there are two operating mines in the region: Brucejack and Red Chris (both owned by Newcrest Mining). The Premier/Red Mountain mine will be the third one.

The project

Firstly, the project will consist of two underground gold mines, Premier and Red Mountain. The ore coming from these mines will be processed at the Premier mill using a detailed processing sequence. Due to some differences between the material mined at Premier and Red Mountain, the mill will be processing the ore on a two-week basis, i.e., firstly the ore coming from Premier (for two weeks) and then the Red Mountain ore (for two weeks too).

Now, the project is not particularly big. For example, there are 6.2 million tons of ore grading 5.89 g/t, in total (Premier and Red Mountain). It means 1.17 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves and 1.84 million ounces in measured and indicated resources (including reserves). That is why the company develops the project on its own instead of selling it to a major gold mining company. Simply put, I think that no major would be interested in purchasing a mine holding less than 5 million ounces of gold.

Further, the mine should go online in 3Q 2023. However, to do it the company should complete construction. It means that Ascot needs cash. And here is the problem. According to a feasibility study (published in 2020), the initial CAPEX stood at C$163M (excluding contingency). Now it stands at C$209.6M, of which approximately C$57M has already been spent. It means that the company needs additional C$152M to complete construction:

Ascot CAPEX (Simple Digressions)

Fortunately, at the end of 2021 Ascot held cash of C$59.1M so they need "only" C$93M. Keeping in mind the positive results of the economic study (I discuss this issue below) and an excellent reputation of Derek White as the company's CEO I am sure they will close financing very soon.

Note: Derek White is a former CEO of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. This company was sold in 2012 to KGHM, one of the world's largest copper and silver producers, for C$2.9B.

Mineral resources

As mentioned above, the project is not particularly big in terms of its size. However, Premier Gold is an intermediate-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit. And history teaches that it is quite easy to replenish the resources at these rock structures. As a result, I am sure the life of the Premier mine will be extended beyond 7 years disclosed in the feasibility study. On the other hand, the widths of the veins at epithermal deposits tend to change heavily, depending on the zone of the deposit. And sometimes they are very narrow which drives costs of production up. That is a risk factor.

Project's economics

As the table below shows, using a basic gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, the project should deliver an after-tax net present value of C$341M:

Sensitivity Analysis (Ascot Resources)

However, at the price of gold of US$1,750 per ounce, the value will go up to C$552M (look at the red circle above). It means around C$1.73 a share (or US$1.35 a share), using the elements of the company's balance sheet (e.g., cash and debt) as at the end of 2021.

Today these shares are trading at C$0.86 a share so they appear deeply undervalued.

Note: I am not able to count this value precisely because some capital has been already spent. What is more, the company has just updated its capital spending for 2022. Unfortunately, no updated economic study has been released yet.

Is it a buying opportunity?

Contrary to many other junior miners, Ascot has an excellent manager and a good strategy. That is why I think that the value depicted in the feasibility study has a good chance to materialize because the mine will be definitely built. And Derek White is, in my opinion, the main factor behind successful construction.

That is why I think that Ascot shares offer an interesting medium-term (up to two years) buying opportunity. What is more, today these shares are trading at a 50% discount to their intrinsic value discussed above (using a long-term gold price of US$1,750 per ounce). In my opinion, this discount mitigates many risks associated with the stock (construction, permitting, etc.).