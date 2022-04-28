Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Intro

The key question that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) investors are asking themselves right now is whether the company is still a growth company or not. I approached the solution of this issue using the methods of statistical analysis and want to demonstrate the result.

Accelerating Or Decelerating?

When asked which driver has the greatest impact on a company's stock price, analysts and investors are likely to answer “growth”. But the most experienced will probably answer "acceleration or deceleration"...

From the very beginning, I want to note that I am not inclined to evaluate the dynamics of this or that indicator through a simple comparison of annual growth rates. If only because the annual growth rate measures speed, but not acceleration. Moreover, this indicator is distorted by the base effect.

In my opinion, in such situations it is necessary to evaluate the nature of the trend. In other words, we must understand what growth was and what it is now. From this position, let's look at the dynamics of paid Netflix subscribers.

Let's start with the US and Canada audience. Until about the beginning of 2021, a steady linear trend was observed here, which made it possible to predict the number of subscribers at the level of 88 million by the end of 2023. But, if we take into account the last four quarters, now there is a steady logarithmic trend here, which even allows us to predict a decrease in the number of subscribers in the future. In other words, here is a confirmed slowdown of the trend:

visualizedanalytics.com

Now let's look at Europe, Central Asia and Africa. Here, audience growth in the past three years is also logarithmic. Although before that there was also a steady linear growth:

visualizedanalytics.com

The situation in Latin America is similar:

visualizedanalytics.com

The situation in the Asia-Pacific segment is somewhat different. Here, until 2021, there was exponential growth, which clearly meant acceleration. But over the past four quarters, it has changed to linear growth. The change in the nature of growth from exponential to linear also means a slowdown:

visualizedanalytics.com

Audience growth is a key indicator of the company's quantitative growth. And in the case of Netflix, we should state a statistically confirmed slowdown here, and not just one bad quarter. This means that Netflix can now only count on the qualitative aspect of its growth.

Fundamental valuation

In order to better understand whether it is worth buying the current five-year low of the Netflix price, I made a DCF model taking into account the latest changes.

This model is based on analysts' average expectations of the company's future revenue and the assumption that the company's operating margin will decline moderately from its current level. The dynamics of other financial indicators were averaged or extrapolated.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Author

And finally, here is the model itself:

Author

In high resolution

The result of the model can be called neutral. But I need to make a few remarks. First, WACC at the level of 5.5% is an objectively low figure. This is a technical consequence of the relatively low Beta. Second, the model did not show strong net cash flow growth over the next ten years. For such growth to happen, either the revenue forecast or the operating margin needs to be raised. But subjectively, I do not yet see such an opportunity.

Bottom Line

Netflix is objectively not a growth company right now. It will have to change its business model very much in order to achieve a qualitative acceleration in quantitative growth. Perhaps this will be achieved through the diversity of content or the diversity of its line of services, for example, through gaming services. But changing a business model always comes with risks. And this factor will slow down the recovery of the company's capitalization in the near future. For now, I think the best recommendation here is "hold".