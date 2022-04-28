Netflix: Is This A Story Of Overvalued Growth
Summary
- When asked which driver has the greatest impact on a company's stock price, analysts and investors are likely to answer “growth”. The most experienced will probably answer "acceleration or deceleration."
- The growth of the audience of almost all segments of the company is now in line with the logarithmic trend. This is an undeniable, statistical sign of a slowdown.
- The DCF modeling did not indicate a significant increase in the company's free cash flow in the future.
Intro
The key question that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) investors are asking themselves right now is whether the company is still a growth company or not. I approached the solution of this issue using the methods of statistical analysis and want to demonstrate the result.
Accelerating Or Decelerating?
When asked which driver has the greatest impact on a company's stock price, analysts and investors are likely to answer “growth”. But the most experienced will probably answer "acceleration or deceleration"...
From the very beginning, I want to note that I am not inclined to evaluate the dynamics of this or that indicator through a simple comparison of annual growth rates. If only because the annual growth rate measures speed, but not acceleration. Moreover, this indicator is distorted by the base effect.
In my opinion, in such situations it is necessary to evaluate the nature of the trend. In other words, we must understand what growth was and what it is now. From this position, let's look at the dynamics of paid Netflix subscribers.
Let's start with the US and Canada audience. Until about the beginning of 2021, a steady linear trend was observed here, which made it possible to predict the number of subscribers at the level of 88 million by the end of 2023. But, if we take into account the last four quarters, now there is a steady logarithmic trend here, which even allows us to predict a decrease in the number of subscribers in the future. In other words, here is a confirmed slowdown of the trend:
Now let's look at Europe, Central Asia and Africa. Here, audience growth in the past three years is also logarithmic. Although before that there was also a steady linear growth:
The situation in Latin America is similar:
The situation in the Asia-Pacific segment is somewhat different. Here, until 2021, there was exponential growth, which clearly meant acceleration. But over the past four quarters, it has changed to linear growth. The change in the nature of growth from exponential to linear also means a slowdown:
Audience growth is a key indicator of the company's quantitative growth. And in the case of Netflix, we should state a statistically confirmed slowdown here, and not just one bad quarter. This means that Netflix can now only count on the qualitative aspect of its growth.
Fundamental valuation
In order to better understand whether it is worth buying the current five-year low of the Netflix price, I made a DCF model taking into account the latest changes.
This model is based on analysts' average expectations of the company's future revenue and the assumption that the company's operating margin will decline moderately from its current level. The dynamics of other financial indicators were averaged or extrapolated.
Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:
And finally, here is the model itself:
The result of the model can be called neutral. But I need to make a few remarks. First, WACC at the level of 5.5% is an objectively low figure. This is a technical consequence of the relatively low Beta. Second, the model did not show strong net cash flow growth over the next ten years. For such growth to happen, either the revenue forecast or the operating margin needs to be raised. But subjectively, I do not yet see such an opportunity.
Bottom Line
Netflix is objectively not a growth company right now. It will have to change its business model very much in order to achieve a qualitative acceleration in quantitative growth. Perhaps this will be achieved through the diversity of content or the diversity of its line of services, for example, through gaming services. But changing a business model always comes with risks. And this factor will slow down the recovery of the company's capitalization in the near future. For now, I think the best recommendation here is "hold".
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.