Intro

If we look at a long-term chart of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) (staffing services and solutions), we can see that the stock's really powerful rally out of its 2020 lows is finally losing some steam. This is confirmed by the converging nature (or declining histogram) of the MACD indicator. Despite the height of the MACD indicator which may reflect that shares are overbought, Kforce's long-term trend remains bullish because no significant long-term moving average has been surrendered yet.

Suffice it to say, given the really powerful trending move over the past two years or so, the upward trend could indeed continue until we see an adverse change in the technicals. In saying this, although the company's earnings still look attractive, Kforce's book multiple has now increased to 7.9, which is well above the company´s long-term average (5-Year average of 5.4). This begs the question - how do we decipher the stock's total return potential from this point forward taking the company's dividend into account?

Dividend

For example, Kforce's forward dividend yield at present comes in at 1.7% which is not a calling card in itself due to the rampant inflation we have seen in recent months. The yield, though, is only one area to consider, as the growth in the payout, for example, comes in at over 22% over the past 12 months alone. This means growth is accelerating (5-Year CAGR average of 16.95%) and well above inflation levels as we stand.

Suffice it to say, if indeed the bearish crossover alluded to above in the technicals does come to pass and we witness negative stock-price appreciation over the next while, that dividend growth rate becomes tremendously important because it can potentially keep the long-term buy and hold investor ahead of the inflation curve even in the face of share-price declines.

Kforce's payout ratio in this regard offers the most visibility on whether the dividend can be both maintained and increased going forward. Here we see an encouraging trend in Kforce in that its cash-flow pay-out ratio, as well as its GAAP earnings pay-out ratio, hover around the 30% mark which demonstrates the clear potential for aggressive growth to be sustained here.

Earnings Growth

Furthermore, even if we take the low-end EPS consensus estimate for fiscal 2022 ($4.21 per share), we are still looking at a 19% expected growth in earnings this year which is obviously bullish for the dividend going forward. Moreover, it is encouraging to see bullish consensus EPS revisions in recent months. Both of the bottom-line estimates for the first and second quarters of this year of $0.76 & $1.11 respectively have been revised up by 7% over the past three months so bulls will be hoping this trend will continue.

Management Stewardship

From a balance sheet perspective, shareholder equity came in at $188 million at the end of fiscal 2021 which was an $8 million increase over the preceding year. This means the debt to equity ratio dropped to 0.59 at the end of fiscal 2021. Furthermore, the number of shares outstanding (21.37 million) continues to come down aggressively, which is another tailwind for both earnings and dividend growth. The revealing aspect though of how book value has been growing and the float has been declining in KFRC comes back to management stewardship. These two areas are 100% under the control of management and demonstrate its clear intentions of putting the company first.

200-Day Moving Average

On a more near-term chart, we can see that shares actually successfully tested the 200-day moving average more than once this year. We look to be geared up for another retest shortly, so it will be interesting to see if indeed shares can bounce off support once more. Suffice it to say, trend followers remain long in this play and will not begin to liquidate until support is broken. On the contrary, if we see another successful retest of support and shares kick on from here, more capital is likely to be added to this play when indeed that upper trendline of the symmetrical triangle gets taken out. We remain in wait-and-see mode. We will know the future direction of KFRC soon enough.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, KFRC remains a quality play that had an excellent fiscal 2021 where we witnessed strong top and bottom-line growth. Although the resulting share-price rally has spiked the book multiple in particular to an above-average level, the 20+ month bullish trend could certainly continue here to the upside. We await further confirmation from the technicals. We look forward to continued coverage.