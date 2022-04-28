Monolithic Power Systems: Decelerating Growth Limits Stock Price Upside

Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images MPS

In this analysis of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), we analyzed its DC-DC power semiconductors and revenue exposure by end markets. Moreover, we projected the company's growth outlook based on the market forecast growth rate. In terms of its market share, we analyzed its growth compared with other analog competitors and its market share over the past 6 years. Then, we projected its market share through 2025 relative to its analog competitors. Lastly, we analyzed its profitability in terms of gross and net margins compared to competitors. We projected its margins through 2026.

Robust DC-DC Product Growth with Diversified End Markets

MPS focuses on power semiconductors, especially DC-DC products which account for the majority of 95% of its revenue. According to Digikey, DC-DC converters "produce regulated voltage to a load which may not be constant" with the use of switches, inductors, transformers and capacitors. In essence, these products convert and control voltages of electronic systems and are used across a broad range of applications, namely PC, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial. Compared to linear regulators, these converters are also believed to be more efficient. The company highlighted its strength with a high degree of integration with other system components. For example, in computing, its products integrate with Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) CPUs. It also has a Partner Reference Design program including Cypress (Infineon) (OTCQX:IFNNY), Xilinx, Intel Altera, Achronix and Qualcomm (QCOM). It also highlighted its product strength with high voltage operation and load current as well as high switching speed enabling more accurate control of voltages and lower system costs.

In terms of its breakdown by end markets from its annual report, its largest market is the Computing and Storage segment which represents around 30.8% of revenues in 2021 followed by the Consumer segment at 23.4%.

Moreover, its fastest-growing segment is its Automotive segment, its third-largest segment, with a 5-year average growth rate of 45.8%. This is followed by Computing and storage and Industrial.

MPS End Markets 5-year Average Revenue Growth % Computing and storage 36.6% Automotive 45.8% Industrial 28.0% Communications 22.4% Consumer 14.4% Total Revenue 26.0%

Source: MPS

The automotive DC-DC market is also projected to outpace the total DC-DC market growth with a forecasted CAGR of 38.86% through 2025 compared to the total DC-DC converter market CAGR of 12.1% through 2026. With a robust ecosystem of partners such as the top 50 Tier 1 manufacturers supplying to automakers, we expect its growth in the automotive segment to remain one of the company's key growth drivers.

Overall, we project the company's revenue to grow based on its 10-year historical average of 21.6% in 2022 but tapering down by 2% beyond that to the market forecast CAGR of 12.1% in 2026.

MPS Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Revenue 628 845 1,208 1,469 1,758 2,068 2,391 2,681 Growth % 7.8% 34.5% 43.0% 21.64% 19.64% 17.64% 15.64% 12.10%

Source: MPS, Report Linker, Khaveen Investments

Outpacing Analog Market Growth and Gaining Market Share

In the analog market, MPS is a small player with a market share of only 1.5%. However, its rapid growth rate with a 5-year average has outpaced the total analog market growing at an average of 4.5%. The other fast-growing analog companies are ADI followed by Skyworks driven by RF growth and On Semiconductors.

Analog Market Revenues Growth % 5-year Average Revenue Growth Texas Instruments (TXN) 5.7% Analog Devices (ADI) 15.6% Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) 5.9% STMicro (STM) 6.5% Skyworks (SWKS) 8.9% NXP (NXPI) 5.9% Maxim 2.5% ON Semiconductor (ON) 8.1% Microchip (MCHP) 16.0% Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF) 2.2% Monolithic Power Systems 20.8% Total Analog Market Growth % 6.6%

Source: Company Data, IC Insights, Statista

This highlights the superior growth of the DC-DC converter market to the analog market with a forecasted CAGR of 12.1% versus a 4.8% CAGR for the total analog market during the same period. Thus, we expect the company to continue to gain market share in the total analog market.

Furthermore, the DC-DC market is also expected to outpace the wide power semiconductor market. The power semiconductor market is valued at $37.9 bln in 2020 with a CAGR of 3.2% through 2026. This represents around 68% of the total analog market. The market consists of various IC types including DC-DC converters, linear voltage regulators, switching regulators, BMS and LED drivers. To reiterate its function, DC-DC converters convert the voltage of DC from one source to another in a precise and constant current and are critical in preventing damage to modern electronics such as PCs and smartphones but also in other various end markets.

In the DC-DC converter market, we estimate MPS market share to be around 8.2% on the market size of $9.7 bln. Simply put, these products are critical to managing voltage DC and smoothing it out to prevent damage to electronic systems and components. Advancements in size, weight and efficiency have also enhanced its applications across a variety of technologies such as EV and 5G.

Overall, we expect the company to continue to gain market share in the analog market to become a larger player but still relatively small compared to the market leaders. By 2025, we expect its market share to reach 2.2% of the analog market.

IC Insights, Khaveen Investments

Improving Profitability

Despite its smaller scale compared to larger analog companies, MPS has above-average profit margins which highlight its profitability strength. It has an average 5-year average gross margin of 55.03% which is higher compared to the average of 47.58%. This is also due to its fabless model as it outsources its manufacturing such as TSMC. The downside of this is it may pose a threat to its supply if the foundry is operating at near full capacity. In addition, its net margins with an average of 16.71% are only slightly higher than the average of 14.32% as the company incurs significant expenses of R&D for product development and SG&A. Still, the analog companies with the highest margins are ADI and Texas Instruments. These companies have the greatest scale as both are the first and second market players in the analog market. TI also leverages its 300mm wafer production which provides cost advantages for the company.

Company Gross Margins - 5 yr Avg Net Income Margins - % yr Avg MPS 55.03% 16.71% Texas Instruments 63.95% 32.76% ADI 66.90% 21.73% Infineon 36.25% 10.21% STMicro 36.84% 8.74% NXP 50% 11.71% Renesas 44.70% 6.15% Skyworks 49.45% 26.15% Maxim 23.37% 7.97% On Semi 35.85% 7.68% Microchip 61% 7.68% Average 47.58% 14.32%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

We believe that its more specialized focus on DC-DC converter products is advantageous to the company as it achieves higher margins. As the company continues to grow, we expect its margins to improve with scale. In addition, its R&D and SG&A as a % of revenue has declined over the past 10 years from an average of 18.3% for R&D and 21.1% for SG&A to 15.8% and 18.7% in 2021.

Income Analysis (% of revenue) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average R&D 22.8% 20.9% 20.7% 19.8% 18.9% 17.5% 16.1% 17.2% 16.3% 15.8% 18.3% SG&A 23.4% 22.9% 23.4% 22.5% 22.1% 20.7% 19.5% 21.3% 19.1% 18.7% 21.1%

Source: MPS, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we expect the company's gross margins and net margins to rise as the company continues to grow as achieves greater scale. Based on our model, we forecast its gross and net margins to reach 57.9% and 26.2% respectively by 2026.

Risk: Product Concentration

While we are positive about the company's superior growth in the analog market by focusing on DC-DC converters, we highlight its product concentration risks as it derives 95% of revenues from this market. It competes against the likes of larger power semiconductors companies such as Infineon, STMicro, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) with the market share by IHS below. These companies not only have a larger scale but also greater resources for product development to compete against the company. If competition intensifies in the market, it may affect its revenue growth negatively which would not justify its valuation.

Valuation

We summarized our revenue projections for the company through 2026 based on its past 10-year average growth rate tapered down by 2% per year to the market forecast CAGR of 12.1%.

MPS Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Revenue 628 845 1,208 1,469 1,758 2,068 2,391 2,681 Growth % 7.8% 34.5% 43.0% 21.64% 19.64% 17.64% 15.64% 12.10%

Source: MPS, Report Linker, Khaveen Investments

The average revenue growth rate of the company in the past 5-years is 26.03%. Its gross and net margins have a 5-year average of 55.5% and 17.75% respectively.

The company's FCF margins in the past 5-years have an average of 10.58%. The company's average capex as % of fixed assets is 21.5% and capex as a % of revenue is 8.2% in the past 10 years without acquisitions.

As the company has positive FCFs, we valued them based on a DCF valuation. We based its terminal value on the average chipmaker EV/EBITDA of 25.81x.

Based on a discount rate of 8.7%, our model shows its shares are perfectly valued.

Verdict

In conclusion, we analyzed its revenue exposure across a diverse range of industries and projected its revenue growth of 18.5% based on the market forecast CAGR for its DC-DC segment. Moreover, as the company outpaced its analog competitors with its superior growth compared to the analog market forecast CAGR of 4.8%, we projected its market share to rise to 2.2% by 2026. Lastly, we forecasted its profitability in terms of its gross and net margins as we expect its scale to continue improving as it grows to a gross and net margin of 57.9% and 26.2% by 2026. However, as the company has a significantly higher than average EV/EBITDA of 62.58x than its competitors, our model shows its shares are perfectly valued. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $390.07.