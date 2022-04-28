Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I rate Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) as a Hold ahead of upcoming earnings. On one hand, the probability of a Q2 FY 2022 (YE September) earnings miss for SBUX is low based on my analysis, and the stock has already seen a major price correction year-to-date. On the other hand, Starbucks might revise its full-year 2022 financial guidance downwards next week when it reports its upcoming earnings. Starbucks stock is a Hold rather than a Buy or a Sell, taking into account both the positives and negatives highlighted in this article.

SBUX Stock Key Metrics

Prior to previewing Starbucks' Q2 FY 2022 earnings, I look at SBUX's share price performance and market share metrics first. Starbucks' stock price performance is a reflection of the market's expectations about its future earnings; while changes in market share provide an indication of whether SBUX is able to remain competitive and maintain its market leadership.

Starbuck's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

In 2022 thus far, SBUX's shares have fallen by -36.1%, and this is significantly worse than the -11.8% decline for the S&P 500. There are three key factors that have led to Starbucks' share price underperformance relative to the broader market.

Firstly, investors are concerned that an increasing number of Starbucks' stores will become unionized leading to higher labor costs for the company. "The National Labor Relations Board said it has certified unions at eight Starbucks locations and almost 200 have petitioned to hold elections" according to a Seeking Alpha News article on April 14, 2022.

Secondly, China's zero-COVID policy and resulting lockdowns in various parts of the country is negative for SBUX. The Chinese market contributed approximately 13% of Starbucks' full-year fiscal 2021 top line. There are fears that lockdowns in Shanghai might be repeated in other major Chinese cities including Beijing going forward if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Thirdly, there are worries about changes in the strategies and policies of Starbucks with founder Howard Schultz being appointed as the company's interim CEO in mid-March, with a search for a new CEO still underway. In early-April, Starbucks decided to put the company's share buyback program on hold, so as to "to invest in Starbucks employees and stores for long-term growth", based on a April 4, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article. Continued share repurchases could have helped to reduce the company's shares outstanding and boost its future earnings per share.

A growing proportion of stores being unionized, lockdowns in China, and the suspension of the company's share repurchase program will definitely be a drag on Starbucks' near-term earnings growth. As such, it is no surprise that Starbucks stock has underperformed.

Separately, Starbucks did not benefit from industry consolidation in the US coffee market.

According to a Credit Suisse (CS) research report (not publicly available) titled "Mark to 2021 Market Share" citing data from Technomic published on April 21, 2022, SBUX's share of the coffee market in the US remained flat at 59.2% between end-2019 and end-2021. In this CS report, it was highlighted that "large chains gained ~50bps of market share over the last two years (2020 and 2021)" driven by "significant consolidation." As an example, another major coffee chain, Dunkin’ saw its market share in the US coffee market increase from 24.5% in 2019 to 25.1% by 2021.

SBUX's failure to gain market share in the past two years might be another key reason for the company's poor year-to-date stock price performance.

Is SBUX Stock Overvalued Now?

In view of Starbucks' disappointing 2022 stock price performance, it is natural to question if valuation derating was a factor and whether SBUX's shares are currently overvalued.

SBUX's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple contracted from as high as 34.0 times as of January 3, 2022 to 22.1 times as of April 27, 2022. Notably, Starbucks' current P/E multiple is below its 10-year (prior to 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred) average forward P/E of approximately 25 times. This implies that SBUX's valuations now are quite reasonable in comparison with historical levels.

On the flip side, Starbucks' P/E valuations appear to be slightly expensive compared with its future earnings growth rate and ROAs (Returns on Assets) which are below 20%. As per the consensus sell-side financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, SBUX's expected EPS CAGR for the FY 2022-2025 period is +12.2%, while the company's forecasted ROAs during this period are in the 14%-17% range.

In my view, Starbucks stock is rather fairly valued taking into account both historical valuations and consensus forward-looking financial metrics.

When Does Starbucks Report Earnings?

Starbucks has indicated in its April 19, 2022 media release that it will be reporting its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 next week on May 3, 2022 after trading hours.

What To Expect From Earnings

In determining the expectations for Starbucks' upcoming Q2 FY 2022 earnings, one has to review SBUX's latest management guidance and the revisions to the company's consensus financial estimates in recent months.

At the company's Q1 FY 2022 investor call on February 1, 2022, Starbucks guided that "Q2 (fiscal 2022) quarterly non-GAAP EPS and margins" will be "below prior year levels" considering that "we expect headwinds to intensify in Q2 as Omicron disruptions escalated in January."

The majority of Wall Street analysts covering Starbucks' stock have reduced their financial forecasts for the listed company. Specifically, SBUX's consensus Q2 FY 2022 earnings per share estimate was cut by a substantial -17.75% in the past three months.

Revisions To Starbucks' Top Line And Bottom Line Forecasts In The Last Three Months

In other words, Q2 FY 2022 should have been a tough quarter for SBUX, as Omicron continued to be a drag on the company's financial performance.

More importantly, I think Starbucks will struggle to achieve a turnaround in Q3 FY 2022 and 2H FY 2022. SBUX had mentioned at its Q2 FY 2022 earnings call that it sees "significant improvement in Q3 coming from our margin enhancement actions (e.g. price increases) materializing" and expects "COVID isolation and vaccination pay" decreasing "in the back half of fiscal 2022." But I am of the view that labor cost pressures and lockdowns in China might pose downside risks to SBUX's earnings for full-year fiscal 2022, as I highlighted in an earlier section of this article.

What Is Starbucks's Forecast?

Starbucks' current Q2 FY 2022 EPS forecast is $0.60, and this represents a -3% YoY decline as compared to its Q2 FY 2021 EPS of $0.62. Similarly, the market expects SBUX's EBITDA margin to decrease from 20.8% to 18.0% over this same period, as per S&P Capital IQ data. This is in line with the management guidance of a YoY drop in earnings and profitability for Starbucks in the upcoming quarter. As such, I think that SBUX's actual Q2 FY 2022 EPS will be in line with market expectations.

My concern is that Starbucks will have to revise its full-year fiscal 2022 guidance downwards when it reports Q2 FY 2022 earnings. SBUX had earlier guided for the company to deliver an EPS in the $3.35-$3.41 range (based on a +8%-10% growth as compared to adjusted FY 2021 EPS of $3.10) for FY 2022. The current Wall Street consensus FY 2022 EPS for Starbucks is $3.25, which is -4% lower than the mid-point of SBUX's guidance.

The company's earlier management guidance might not have fully taken into account the negative effects relating to unionization, lockdowns in China, and share buybacks being put on hold. Therefore, it is very likely that Starbucks might have to lower the company's forecasts of its fiscal 2022 financial results.

Is SBUX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SBUX stock is a Hold. The company is facing multiple headwinds and there is a risk of earnings disappointment in 2H FY 2022. But Starbucks' shares have corrected by more than a third this year, and its forward P/E multiple is now below historical averages. Considering both the negative financial outlook and the stock's relatively reasonable valuations, I deem Starbucks to be a Hold.