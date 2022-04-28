My Best Dividend Aristocrats For May 2022

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

2022 Review

(NOBL) gains 3.86% in March but is still down 2.96% after quarter 1 of 2022. Aside from 2020 this is the worst first quarter of a year for the ETF since its inception. Since inception the ETF has enjoyed a strong 12.11% annualized rate of return that exceeds long term average market returns. April is shaping up to be a flat month as the ETF is down 0.02% through April 25th.

Not all of the dividend aristocrats are off to a poor start this year, 29 dividend aristocrats are beating NOBL through March and 24 have positive returns on the year. Here are the best performing aristocrats in 2022 (though March).

Chevron (CVX) +40.23%

Exxon (XOM) +36.48%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) +34.23%

Nucor (NUE) +30.66%

AbbVie (ABBV) +20.99%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) +19.95%

General Dynamics (GD) +16.34%

Atmos Energy (ATO) +14.79%

People's United (PBCT) +13.23%

Consolidated Edison (ED) +12.05%

Cardinal Health (CAH) +11.08%

Chubb (CB) +11.07%

Aflac (AFL) +10.96%

Medtronic (MDT) +7.88%

Caterpillar (CAT) +7.77%

Hormel (HRL) +6.16%

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) +6.12%

Emerson Electric (EMR) +6.02%

Coca-Cola (KO) +5.50%

Sysco (SYY) +5.16%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) +4.27%

Walmart (WMT) +3.32%

McCormick & Co. (MKC) +3.30%

Brown & Brown (BRO) +2.99%

The S&P 500 gained 3.58% in March but remains down 4.95% on the year, so the aristocrats continue to enjoy a modest lead after the first quarter. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 6 out of the last 7 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.62% per year between 1990 and 2021. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 7 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 64 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance. I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning companies and lead to better performance than the dividend aristocrat index.

These strategies are based on quantitative models that do not consider qualitative data, therefore it is prudent that further due diligence is performed on all chosen stocks.

The dividend aristocrat list shrunk this month as People United (PBCT) was acquired by MT Bank (MTB) on April 2nd. As a result the company has been removed from the dividend aristocrat list, at this point it is unclear whether MT Bank will earn the status of a dividend aristocrat following its acquisition of People's United.

The Most Undervalued Strategy

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically it targets the most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this is a long-term strategy since it may take some time to fully see the reward of leveraging a valuation approach. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

This valuation technique works best for mature businesses with long histories of dividend growth, making the dividend aristocrats an ideal pool of companies to value in this fashion.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when/if the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Month Most Undervalued NOBL Aug 21 0.49% 1.87% Sep 21 -2.78% -5.69% Oct 21 3.76% 5.95% Nov 21 -1.68% -1.76% Dec 21 11.21% 6.54% Jan 22 -0.84% -4.08% Feb 22 -3.98% -2.59% Mar 22 1.37% 3.86% 2021 Partial 10.83% 6.54% 2022 YTD -3.49% -2.96% Total 6.97% 3.39% Alpha 3.58%

The most undervalued strategy finished March with a gain of 1.37%, trailing NOBL by 2.49%. The strategy remains ahead of NOBL by 3.58% since August 2021.

The strategy is performing well in April posting a gain of 1.05% vs. a loss of 0.02% for NOBL through April 25th. This gives the strategy 1.07% of alpha for the month and should see the strategy recover some of the loss to the ETF last month. Inclusive of the partial April performance the most undervalued strategy is now 4.73% ahead of NOBL since inception.

The strong results in April are driven by Kimberly Clark (KMB) that is up 17.44% and Clorox (CLX) that has a gain of 9.54%.

Here are the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats chosen for the month of May 2022. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for May. The data is from April 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

The Fastest Expected Growth Strategy

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to grow the fastest in the near future. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use a discounted five-year EPS growth forecast combined with a return to fair valuation and the dividend yield to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the best total return in the future.

Month Fastest Growth NOBL Aug 21 5.12% 1.87% Sep 21 -4.37% -5.69% Oct 21 6.13% 5.95% Nov 21 -2.31% -1.76% Dec 21 8.27% 6.54% Jan 22 -5.30% -4.08% Feb 22 -1.82% -2.59% Mar 22 4.12% 3.86% 2021 Partial 12.84% 6.54% 2022 YTD -3.19% -2.96% Total 9.24% 3.39% Alpha 5.85%

Strategy number 2 finished March with a gain of 4.12%, beating NOBL by 0.26%. Strategy number 2 was the best performing strategy in March and the only one to beat NOBL. The strategy still trails NOBL on the year by 0.23% but is ahead by 5.85% since August of 2021.

April is shaping up to be another good month for the fastest expected growth strategy as it is up 0.71% through April 25th versus a loss of 0.02% for NOBL. Inclusive of the partial April performance the strategy should extend its lead over NOBL to 6.65%

The positive result in April is driven by: IBM (IBM) that is up 6.98%, Nucor (NUE) that is up 6.67% and Sysco (SYY) that is up 10.48%.

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the best total return right now. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for May. The data is from April 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

The Blended Strategy

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best companies between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL Aug 21 2.64% 1.87% Sep 21 -3.40% -5.69% Oct 21 4.76% 5.95% Nov 21 -2.08% -1.76% Dec 21 10.18% 6.54% Jan 22 -1.40% -4.08% Feb 22 -4.31% -2.59% Mar 22 2.08% 3.86% 2021 Partial 12.05% 6.54% 2022 YTD -3.69% -2.96% Total 7.92% 3.39% Alpha 4.54%

The blended strategy finished March with a gain of 2.08% trailing NOBL by 1.78%. The strategy slides behind NOBL by 0.73% on the year. Following March the lead over NOBL shrinks to 4.54% since August 2021.

The strategy is performing very well in April with a gain of 0.87% through April 25th, that is 0.89% better than NOBL for the month. Inclusive of the partial April performance the blended strategy moves ahead of NOBL by 5.50% since inception.

The strong return in April is driven by Kimberly Clark (KMB) that is up 17.44% and IBM (IBM) that is up 6.98%.

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats chosen for the blended strategy for May 2022. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for May. The data is from April 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Performance Review

I started tracking these 3 simple strategies in August of 2021. After 8 months each strategy is performing quite nicely and has a comfortable lead over NOBL. The best strategy during this time period has been the fastest expected growth strategy that generated 5.85% of alpha. The strategy started off beating NOBL during the first 3 months since inception, then it cooled off a little but regained its momentum during the past 2 months. It has beaten NOBL for 6 out of the last 8 months, and has offered the best return of all 3 strategies for 4 out of 8 months.

Mock buy-and-hold portfolios for each strategy are performing better than the individual monthly selections. All 3 buy-and-hold portfolios are beating NOBL by 6.30-8.32%. Here are the individual monthly returns for all 3 buy-and-hold portfolios through month end March.

Month Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Aug 21 0.49% 5.12% 2.64% 1.87% Sep 21 -2.99% -4.42% -3.42% -5.69% Oct 21 3.63% 5.92% 2.70% 5.95% Nov 21 -2.19% -2.06% -2.56% -1.76% Dec 21 10.37% 7.09% 10.07% 6.54% Jan 22 1.04% -4.42% -0.71% -4.08% Feb 22 -1.94% -0.10% -0.81% -2.59% March 22 3.40% 3.71% 2.01% 3.86% 2021 Partial 9.05% 11.62% 9.18% 6.54% 2022 YTD 2.44% -0.97% 0.47% -2.96% TOTAL 11.71% 10.54% 9.69% 3.39% Alpha 8.32% 7.15% 6.30%

All buy-and-hold portfolios collectively performed very well in March but failed to outperform NOBL or the individual strategies in March.

A buy-and-hold investing approach is one of the easiest strategies to adopt and also very tax-friendly. Dividend aristocrats are great quality companies so it would make sense that you hold onto them for a very long period of time. I personally prefer and utilize a buy-and-hold approach in my own portfolios.

Here is a comparison of the buy-and-hold portfolios and the individual monthly selections for each strategy. The most undervalued strategy appears to be performing the best thus far, however, the fastest expected growth strategy is not too far behind.

Type Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Individual 6.97% 9.24% 7.92% 3.39% Buy-and-Hold 11.71% 10.54% 9.69% 3.39% O/U 4.74% 1.30% 1.77% 0.00%

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index over a long period of time. These strategies are based on simple principles of valuation and expected returns, and they are easy to understand and implement. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return and has an annualized rate of return of 12.11% since inception.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google spreadsheet that tracks all of the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images.