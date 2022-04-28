Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

PIMCO taxable CEFs remain popular choices for income investors due to their strong historic performance and high yields. In this article, we discuss the March data releases relating to leverage and income levels as well as highlight shifts in valuation and performance.

We also take a look at the developments in the PIMCO CEF leverage profiles as well as the duration positioning of the taxable funds. We would consider adding to the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) closer to a 9-10% discount, as well as the Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) at around a flat discount.

Leverage Update

Our readers know the mantra already - the lower assets go, the higher leverage rises. This mathematical certainty has put some investors on edge given the steady drops in the PIMCO fund NAVs. The chart below shows the year-to-date changes in NAVs of the PIMCO funds.

Systematic Income

And this chart shows the year-to-date NAV changes of the tax-exempt suite.

Systematic Income

It is not surprising, therefore, to see that leverage levels of the PIMCO funds rise significantly since the start of the year. The chart below shows the average leverage level of the tax-exempt suite.

Systematic Income

Even more interesting is the current picture of taxable fund leverage levels. Two of the funds, PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (RCS), have leverage levels in excess of 50% as of March month-end.

Systematic Income

Investors familiar with the PIMCO suite as well as our previous commentary know that a leverage level of 50% tends to be a red line that the funds try not to cross.

For instance, if we refer to the PTY prospectus, we find the following line:

The Fund will not incur leverage (including through preferred shares and other forms of leverage) in an amount exceeding 50% of its total assets.

The full text of the Leverage section is shown below:

PIMCO

Putting two and two together - a fund that says it's not going to run leverage north of 50% but shows that its leverage is indeed above 50% is going to be forced to deleverage.

What's interesting is that PIMCO appear to be trying to shoot the lights out even though credit spreads are not far off their rock-bottom levels. The chart below shows that spreads were at 3.33% as of March month-end. Any significant spike is going to push leverage significantly higher, very likely causing the funds to deleverage. It is possible that PIMCO is confident that spreads should remain well contained, given the overall healthy macro picture and a very low default rate by historic standard, and they could well be proven right in this regard.

FRED

A potential saving grace here is the fact that many of the taxable funds have significant holdings of interest rate swaps at a very large positive market value. For example, PTY has $146m of market value in its interest rate swap portfolio. The main reason for this is that PIMCO uses swaps to generate additional income for the funds.

To go on a tangent for a minute, a quick back-of-the-envelope way to make this happen is the following. Let's say the current 5-year interest rate par swap rate is 2.6%, i.e., if I pay you 2.6% for 5 years and you pay me SOFR this is an "on-market" or "par" contract, i.e., it has a fair value of zero. However, if my goal is to show additional income in my fund, then what I will do is go to a bank and say, yeah, I know the current market fixed-rate for 5 years is 2.6%, but I want to receive a fixed-rate of 6% because I want it to boost my income profile. I want to show a synthetic asset that earns me 6% but I don't want to actually buy any asset because I don't want to take any credit risk. And I want to do it on a $1bn notional amount.

The bank will say - fine, that will cost you roughly (6% - 2.6%) x 5 years x $1bn which will have a present value of around $150m or so. I will send $150m to the bank and will immediately show additional annualized income in the fund of 6% - SOFR or around 5% x $1bn or $50m a year. I will also show an asset of around $150m on the balance sheet. Job done.

Coming back to the original point - apart from being able to manufacture income out of thin air, PIMCO can now easily downsize this $146m of value without having to sell "hard assets." They can simply unwind the swap or restrike the coupons to push the value of the swap portfolio lower, receive cash from their counterparty, and use that to pay down their repo, lowering their overall leverage level.

None of this means that this is actually what PIMCO is going to do, but it's an option. It also doesn't necessarily mean that PTY will have a lower income profile going forward - PIMCO can also book new on-market swaps with a flat market value which will generate additional income as well as book so-called cashless swaps. That said, at some point this will be harder to keep doing, and eventually hard assets will need to be sold down. However, we are not there yet.

A potential deleveraging is an ever-present risk for the high-leverage PIMCO funds. However, unless we see an unexpected market shock à la March 2020, we are less worried about it this time. This is because the recent drawdown has been fairly orderly so far and the broader macro picture is quite healthy. So, even if some of the funds are forced to shed assets, they can do so in a controlled fashion, avoiding large sales at wide bid/offers and keeping any economic losses for shareholders at manageable levels.

Income Update

The tax-exempt funds saw pretty stable coverage numbers in March relative to February - a nice respite after a continuing drop in coverage. Ultimately, our view is that coverage will continue to head lower in the suite due to rising leverage costs.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

PIMCO muni CEFs use tender option bonds, auction-rate preferreds and variable rate preferreds, all of which have seen an increase in interest rates over the last few months and will see further rises so long as the Fed keeps hiking its policy rate.

The relatively high leverage levels of these funds will make it difficult for them to add additional assets at now attractive valuations to boost income levels. For example, PML has a leverage cap of 50% and its leverage is already around 48%. If anything, the risk is that the funds will be forced to shed assets to maintain their leverage levels below 50%. Their very high duration profile (PML duration is 13.5 - well above the sector average) may make it difficult for them to avoid a deleveraging if Treasury yields continue to move higher.

The March coverage numbers for the taxable suite improved, though they remain below their recent highs a few months ago.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

PDO UNII level has continued to increase after the payment of its special distribution. If this trend continues, we wouldn't be surprised by an even larger special at the end of the year.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Once we take the PDO special into account, i.e., by comparing trailing-twelve month yields rather than current yields, we see that PDO actually boasts the highest "yield" in the taxable fixed-income suite. The fact that the fund trades at a lower valuation than the other funds is a big reason why this is the case.

Systematic Income

Investors' relative lack of familiarity with the fund as well as its low regular distribution rate keeps its discount on the wide side and is precisely why it remains attractive for investors who are able to look through to the fund's internals.

Performance Update

The year-to-date total NAV return picture in the taxable suite looks like the following. We can group these into three buckets.

Systematic Income

The worst performer is PIMCO Global StocksPLUS&Income Fund (PGP), which has been hurt by both its equity allocation as well as its elevated leverage. As we discussed in an earlier article, the fund's leverage level is understated because it uses total return swaps and futures to source its equity exposure.

For example, at inception, $50m of S&P 500 exposure would show up as a roughly zero market value trade (technically, it would actually be a negative market value trade because of the Libor + spread payments to the TRS provider). The same $50m exposure in actual stocks or ETF would show up as a $50m asset and would directly flow to the leverage calculation. Using synthetic assets to source equity exposure keeps the fund's total assets lower than it would otherwise be which keeps its leverage lower than it would otherwise be. Interestingly, the fund solves this issue with respect to credit default swaps by also including the notional of the CDS in the leverage calculation, however, equity TRS don't appear to have the same treatment.

Next is RCS - a fund which has three problems, particularly in the current environment. First, it has a somewhat longer-duration profile. Second, its sizable agency MBS allocation has been hurt because of the well-flagged Fed plan to reduce its balance sheet and sell down its MBS holdings. This is the same issue that has been plaguing agency-focused mortgage REITs this year. And third, it has a lower income generation capacity due to its higher-quality profile which makes it more difficult to offset drops in underlying asset prices with income. We continue to be surprised by how many people find the fund attractive, particularly at its current valuation.

Finally, the other funds are grouped more-or-less together owing to small differences in sector allocation, fees and leverage level.

Something we like to check in on is how funds have done in a flat yield environment - a measure which tries to control for changes in underlying asset valuations. There is no perfect way to do it, but, for credit funds like the PIMCO taxable suite, using the period from Jun-2019 to today seems appropriate. This period has featured the same start and end high-yield corporate bond yield.

FRED

The chart below shows normalized NAV trajectories. In a world of no portfolio losses, no fees or trading costs we would expect the NAVs to remain at around 100, at least for the credit-focused funds, i.e., ex-PGP and RCS. What we see is that the average fund has had a drag of around 13% over the past not quite 3 years or around 4.6% per year with PDI looking the worst on this basis. This is, no doubt, due in part to the fact that the funds' distribution profile doesn't match their actual underlying portfolio yields (i.e., the funds overdistribute somewhat) with any alpha failing to make up for the difference. Smaller contributors to this dynamic are fees, possibly portfolio losses and the 2020 deleveraging for some funds.

Systematic Income

Valuation Update

The average valuation of the taxable suite has moved lower over the last few months and is close to the bottom part of the decade-long range.

Systematic Income

This is how the taxable funds stack up relative to each other.

Systematic Income

The taxable funds continue to trade at an elevated valuation relative to the market though it has compressed quite a bit over the last few months. Part of this is due to the distribution cuts which have pushed the comically high PTY premium back towards a more reasonable level. The average PIMCO taxable fund remains around 12% more expensive relative to the rest of the CEF market though there is wide dispersion as the chart above shows.

Systematic Income

We see a similar picture for the tax-exempt funds where the valuation differential between PIMCO and the rest of the space has compressed sharply over the last couple of months. Part of this is due to the underperformance of the PIMCO funds, particularly, their national trio by 3.5% (i.e., -16.5% year-to-date total NAV return for PML, PMX, PMF vs. -13.5% for the sector).

Systematic Income

Funds in the New York sub-sector continue to trade at a more attractive valuation.

Systematic Income

A Look At Interest Rate Positioning

One of the key differences between PIMCO taxable funds and the rest of the sector is the company's use of interest rate swaps. Typically, interest rate swaps are used for two purposes by CEFs. First, as a way to fix or lock in the cost of floating-rate leverage instruments such as repo or credit facilities in order to generate a more stable net investment income. And second, as a way to mitigate duration exposure.

However, as we discussed earlier, PIMCO goes above and beyond these basic purposes and uses swaps to also increase fund income, generate alpha and cheapen duration hedges. PIMCO are also quicker in how they respond to changes in the interest rate environment.

In this section we take a look at the evolution of the key interest rate risk metrics in the portfolio of one of the taxable funds. Historically, the taxable suite has tended to adopt a broadly similar interest rate posture in their swap holdings so there should be a lot of carryover into the broader suite.

The overall interest rate posture of the taxable funds can be described in terms of duration and yield curve positioning. In other words, we can get a good sense of what PIMCO is thinking and how their funds will respond to different interest rate moves by looking at these two metrics. Duration is simply how the funds will respond to parallel changes in the yield curve, and the yield curve position is how they will respond to a change in the shape of the yield curve, i.e., a flattening or steepening.

Let's take a look at how the duration of PFN has evolved over the last couple of years. The blue bars are the fund's duration (left-hand axis) and the orange line is the 10-year Treasury yield.

Systematic Income

PFN started off 2020 with a duration of around 4. Then when interest rates collapsed as a result of the broad-based macro slowdown as well as the Fed cutting its policy rate to near zero, the fund's duration dropped as well. This was a pretty sensible move - lower interest rates make long-duration assets less attractive.

However by the summer of 2020, the fund's duration more than doubled to a level of around 6 and stayed there for a year just as interest rates rose. It's not clear why PIMCO decided to sharply hike duration exposure despite rates remaining pretty low - perhaps they thought a second dip in the macro picture was likely or because it wanted to hold a larger hedge in case the market misbehaved again. By mid-2021 the fund's duration started to drop which turned out to be a good move since rates have only continued to move higher.

Most recently, PFN marginally increased its duration in response to higher interest rates which also makes sense as rates now offer more compensation for taking duration risk.

The second key interest rate position of the taxable funds is in their yield curve "steepener" position. A steepener position makes money when the yield curve steepens, i.e., short-term rates fall faster than longer-term rates or longer-term rates rise faster than short-term rates.

In our view the main reason for the structural steepener position across PIMCO funds has to do with the simple, if somewhat technical, fact that it provides a cheaper way to mitigate duration exposure. In short, the bulk of the taxable fund's fixed-income holdings are in the 3-10-year bucket. The funds can hedge their duration by paying fixed on 3-10-year swaps, however, this is expensive since it pays away a big chunk of fixed-income yields. A cheaper way to achieve the same drop in duration is by paying fixed on 30-year swaps. For example, the 10s30s is pretty flat and by paying fixed 30-year rather than at the 10-year point you only need to do about 40% of your hedge, i.e., you get a 60% discount on the cost of the duration hedge.

The fund's steepener position also made money for the funds. It worked really well when the curve steepened in 2020 because short-term rates collapsed. This is working much less well now when shorter-term rates have bounced back more quickly than longer-term rates. Arguably, the reason the steepener was kept isn’t because PIMCO was lazy – you could easily argue that longer-term rates should have risen more than shorter-term rates in the last 6 months. If you asked anyone what would happen to the yield curve if 1) CPI hit high single digits and stayed there, 2) the Fed turned much more hawkish and was eager to start reducing its balance sheet (we will know more about this in May) and 3) the economy wasn’t showing many signs of slowing down, they would all probably say that longer-term rates would blow up, rising much more than shorter-term rates. But markets can surprise.

If we take a look at the fund's steepener position against the yield curve (we track the 7s30s yield curve because that's where the fund's main yield curve position lies), we see that, as the yield curve started to flatten out in early 2021, the fund's steepener position was slowly reduced as well which was a good move in retrospect.

Systematic Income

The drop in duration as well the reduction in the steepener position means that the PIMCO funds mitigated some of the losses they would have taken if they did nothing. To be clear, the interest rate position still took losses, however these losses were lower than they would have been.

Overall, in our view, the fact that the PIMCO funds delivered year-to-date total NAV returns that are unexceptional is actually quite impressive. A fund with 45% leverage has 40% more assets on NAV than a fund with 30% leverage – a figure that is more common for credit CEFs. So, despite carrying a lot more assets, PIMCO funds performed like an average credit fund.

The following snippet from PIMCO's fund commentary also highlights that the lower duration and yield curve steepener positions are reflective of their market outlook. Their duration call has been right, however, the yield curve steepener has not yet shown up. If it does, having some exposure to PIMCO funds may be a good way to mitigate some of the fallout.

PIMCO is slightly underweight duration, or interest-rate risk, with most of that underweight at the long end of the curve. If inflation remains persistent, it could hurt 30-year bonds the most. Also, as the Fed goes from buying bonds (quantitative easing) to selling them (quantitative tightening), that may unwind some factors that have suppressed the term premium, or the difference between long- and short-dated yields. We see potential opportunity in shorter maturities of 2-5 years.

Takeaways

The market environment this year has been a, frankly, terrible one for fixed-income assets. And PIMCO CEFs, despite their clever footwork, have not been spared. Many investors have lost patience with the steady downtrend in NAVs along with premium compression.

However, we continue to find value in the PIMCO taxable suite for two reasons. First, management tends to be relatively nimble in positioning the portfolio to reflect the current market environment, which has helped the suite to generate significant outperformance historically. And second, the suite continues to offer attractive relative value opportunities, with some funds trading significantly cheaper than others despite the fact that the entire taxable suite is run by the same managers.

In 2021 we reduced our allocation to PIMCO CEFs in favor of more resilient term preferreds. However, more recently we have reversed this move given the significantly better valuation picture across both underlying asset yields as well as discount valuations.

We continue to see value in PDO, which boasts the highest trailing-twelve-month yield of 11.59% and the second highest covered yield or price NII yield of 13.17% in the suite. These numbers may come as a surprise to the investors focused on the distribution rate, however, this focus can overlook a more attractive picture behind the scenes. We also find value in PFN closer to a flat discount - a level to which it has occasionally dipped to over the past month.