We Might Already Technically Be In A Recession

The Great GDP Surprise Of 2022?

Something very interesting is happening right now, which is that people are pulling back their spending. Retail sales are generally based on dollar figures for spending, while consumers tend to frame decisions more in terms of experiences, like "should I go out to eat tonight or eat in?" And if you look, at least here in Dallas-Fort Worth, people are pulling back on these decisions. Gas is way up, median wages are lagging price increases, the stimulus has run its course, and the one-way train of profiting from stocks and crypto has reversed. Restaurants that were packed to the gills last year are only now about half full on weeknights, and road traffic is slowing.

I was 13 years old when the crash happened in 2008, and I noticed a lot of the same stuff. It was almost eerie, but not quite as eerie as driving around in March 2020.

Looking around is an underrated way to get insight into the world, and this strategy is much more effective outside of Manhattan, where so much of the financial industry is concentrated. Even stuff like going to a couple of Apple (AAPL) stores at different times and talking to people can provide great insight. Apple stores were super busy for years and years when the PE multiple was low, which was an obvious contradiction that resolved in the favor of shareholders in the long run (by the way, I wouldn't say the local Apple stores are super busy right now, if they're getting growth it's going to have to be from digital services). Apple reports after the bell for those looking to place their bets. Amazon (AMZN) reports as well, giving a real-time window into the health of the consumer.

So we get the GDP report today, and it shows a -1.4% annualized decrease in real GDP for Q1. GDP estimates are notorious for revisions, so we get a revised estimate in about a month. But this is kind of a big deal! Two quarters of negative GDP growth is the definition of a recession, so one more figure that comes in negative and we're officially in a recession. Given that we had $1.9 trillion in stimulus last year and nothing this year, I think our year-over-year comps will be hard to beat going forward as well.

Is This The Fault Of Stimulus?

There are a lot of technicalities and offsetting factors in GDP that make the official GDP report hard to parse. For example, the dollar is pretty strong and supply is constrained at home, so Americans are importing more stuff. This affects GDP negatively but it isn't a big deal. What might be a big deal is whether companies were induced to over-invest and over-order inventory by looking at the huge demand from stimulus last year and assuming it would last.

Restoration Hardware (RH) makes cool furniture, but recent earnings report were a shock to the downside as consumers cut their discretionary purchases after the stimulus ran out. Freight Waves, a popular transportation industry publication, came out with a forecast for a freight recession a few days after.

Data by YCharts

The current state of housing also is an enigma to rational observers. The housing market at least felt fairly balanced in 2019, and luxury homes were frankly hard to sell in many markets. Obviously, the pandemic set off a huge housing boom, but the underlying demographics create an interesting contradiction. By year-end, we'll have built about 5 million homes since the start of the pandemic, but the U.S. population is only expected to have increased by 1.5 million or so since then (maybe the net number of new homes is a little lower because of the roughly 200,000-300,000 teardowns of homes that happen in the U.S. per year, but with 2.5 people per household, the implication is that long-term fundamentals only justify about a million homes being built, while we're building 5x as many).

All of these numbers are ballpark estimates, but by this lens, the housing boom looks like more of a speculative frenzy exacerbated by pandemic-era policies and less of a demographic megatrend. If letting millions of people live rent-free for 12-18 months and using the Fed to fix mortgage rates below 3% for the same period created an epic short-term housing squeeze, the implication from the true demographic demand is that we might be in for a bust going forward. When the government fixes the price of something too low, a shortage will inevitably result. But when the government stops fixing the prices as a return to normal, this will put people out of business who created business models around it, as we saw in the S&L crisis in the 1980s and the 2000s housing bust. Look at homebuilder stocks for what I mean - they're crashing while the housing market booms.

Data by YCharts

I seem to always pick on housing, but it's one of the sectors where the government has the most influence on the economics, unlike the used car market, where a boom and bust is just an annoyance, or the oil market, where such booms and busts are common, expected, and planned for.

One wonders if companies of all kinds obtained too much inventory based on what people were spending in 2021, and will get stuck with a bunch of stuff they can't sell with consumers now tapped out. One also wonders if some of these same companies hired too many people based on the same assumptions, and will need to let some go later on to balance the new supply and demand picture.

This Said, The Next Non-Farm Payroll Number Should Still Be Good

Non-farm payrolls are set to come out next week, and I'd expect that it's going to be a good report for American workers. We're almost to the payroll peak hit in 2019, and I think we can count on at least a couple more months of good numbers. We're still getting over the shock from the pandemic - the friction in the labor markets means it takes time for workers to come back and be placed in jobs that they're a good fit for.

A question to ask is whether we have too few people working, about the right amount, or too many. The mainstream answer is that we have a labor shortage, but companies have been remarkably flexible in dealing with this (have you checked yourself out in self-checkout lately?). While I agree that there are still some shortages in the service industry, I actually think that we might have too many people working in certain sectors of the economy-construction might be a prime candidate for a bust in 12 months.

The labor market is continuing to normalize, but as part of the is process, my guess is that rapid gains in non-farm payrolls will turn to mild losses in the back half of this year. The Fed is in a tricky spot here if inflation stays high and the jobless rate starts to inch higher, but my guess is that as long as unemployment is below 5.5%-6%, then getting inflation down will be more important (some theory on "full employment" and its relationship with inflation, for more reading).

The worst thing the government could do here is to print a bunch more money and start the cycle over, but I think they learned their lesson from the mistakes of the 1970s and won't repeat them. Populism and the desire to attempt to print to prosperity seems to be on its way out anyway - France and Slovenia just chose centrist candidates rather than populist ones, while inflation is arguably the number one political issue in our upcoming midterms here at home in America. The U.S. government didn't rush to bail people out in 2008 the way they did in 2020, reminding traders that the "Fed put" is not universal.

Takeaways For Your Portfolio

The market is forward looking, while economic data is backward looking. Looking around into the world can help bridge the gap. What I'm writing about here is a big part of the reason the S&P 500 is down about 12% for the year. My guess is that we have 10%-20% more downside from here (why I think this and how to manage it), making this market worse than the one in the early 1990s, but better than the one in 2008. Valuations now never got quite as crazy as they did in the late 1990s, but we could see a market with some of the same mechanics of the tech bust of the early 2000s.

The future is uncertain, and long-term investors don't necessarily need to sell to sidestep this, but I think you'll be able to get stocks cheaper in six months than you can now. At the very least, I would try to make sure you own as much as possible of quality companies with real earnings and not speculative companies or companies with junk-rated credit. Consumer discretionary stocks and high-valuation companies are the riskiest right now, so I'd avoid those if possible. Good luck to all!