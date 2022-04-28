Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

When we last covered PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), we did not have much cheer for the bulls. While investors were getting hung with analyst estimates, we felt that those were way off. Specifically we said,

We expect PYPL's gross margins to drop decisively below 50% in 2022 and stay there. At the end of the day, we think PYPL's 2022 and 2023 earnings, and we are referring to the Non-GAAP version, will come in below that of 2021. Two years of no growth will require a big mindset change to absorb and we don't think the stock will make headway with a legion of analysts downgrading it.

Source: When Margin Calls, You Have To Go

Let's see how that has played out in light of PYPL's recently released Q1-2022 results and the guidance.

Q1-2022

PayPal "beat" on its revenue estimates but it was a marginal surprise. Non-GAAP earnings were in line. Before we get lost in the report versus expectations, let us look at just how poor these numbers were from a growth perspective.

PYPL Non-GAAP EPS (Q1-2022 Presentation)

88 cents was the lowest earnings reported since the pandemic and it was not even close. Free cash flow tanked as well and came in just a shade above $1.05 Billion.

Free Cash Flow (Q1-2022 Presentation)

If you paid 16X sales for this company at $300/share, expecting "growth", you would really have to twist the meaning of the word to find it here. While those numbers are disappointing, let us look at the key ones that will set the tone for the shares going forward.

Guidance

PYPL guided for about 12% revenue growth and this is a bit below the 16% average expectation from analysts. This was the first leg of our negative thesis.

2022 Guidance (Q1-2022 Presentation)

Non-GAAP estimates are now for about $3.86 in earnings per share and this is where we really hit a home run. The $3.86 is below the total non-GAAP earnings for 2020. If we disregard Q1-2020, PYPL was earning at a $4.28 annualized rate in 2020. So the growth thesis is dead as far as investors are concerned. In our last update, we had pounded the table for a margin crush and we are getting it right here.

The second is that they have not yet remotely captured the margin compression that is coming. This comes from the same reason as the reason for lack of growth. The competition is coming at PYPL hard. We saw the compression in gross and net margins last year, and this year will be something similar.

Source: When Margin Calls, You Have To Go

Notice how the transaction margin is already flirting with the 50% mark. By the time the year is done, we will see it closer to 47%.

Margin Crush (Q1-2022 Presentation)

GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins are headed towards 2020 lows.

- (Q1-2022 Presentation)

A pretty sobering report overall from PYPL and one that is setting a bad tone for 2022.

Valuation

PYPL is not cheap. It only appears cheap if you use Non-GAAP numbers and anchor your expectations to a growth thesis that is dead. Even using the Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.86, the stock is at 21X earnings with the denominator falling. How is that remotely cheap? But let us take a moment here to see how the GAAP to Non-GAAP movements should be considered. The table below shows adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP. Notice the $479 million of stock-based compensation.

GAAP To Non-GAAP Conversion (Q1-2022 Presentation )

That is an actual cost to the company and adding it back makes no sense. If you want to value the company you have to at least remove that from the Non-GAAP earnings. So actual owner's earnings are very close to the GAAP earnings of $2.25 and hence PYPL trades at about 35X-37X GAAP earnings. Good luck making a value stock argument from that.

Conversely, if you want to value the company from a free cash flow perspective, then you have to disregard the fancy $5 billion that PYPL hits you with. Subtract out the stock-based compensation from that free cash flow as PYPL has to buy back stock to offset that. Real free cash flow is closer to $3.5 billion on an annual basis and the stock trades at a 3.5% free cash flow yield. We would not have to look hard to find 100 stocks that are actually growing in 2022 and have at least twice the free cash flow yield of PYPL. So arguing that is a value stock today will not hold water.

Verdict

Analyst downgrades are coming and they will take place over the next month. PYPL is a global company and the extremely strong US dollar will attack its revenues as well. Competition is heating up and margin crush is only halfway done. Valuation is so far above what we would pay that we are taking a hard pass to even sell cash secured puts on this one. That said, the stock is far below the 50 and 200-day moving averages, so a pause in the downtrend almost seems certain. We think it remains range bound between $75 and $100 for some time and then we should expect to see new lows as the year progresses.

